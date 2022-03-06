U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,328.87
    -34.62 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,614.80
    -179.86 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,313.44
    -224.50 (-1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,000.90
    -31.51 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.00
    +7.33 (+6.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,974.90
    +39.00 (+2.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.89
    +0.67 (+2.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0916
    -0.0155 (-1.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    -0.1200 (-6.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3248
    -0.0099 (-0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8300
    -0.6310 (-0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,837.71
    -232.93 (-0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    887.25
    -40.44 (-4.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.14
    -251.71 (-3.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Stephen Bigger break down potential benefits of rate hikes on financial stocks Wed, March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Medigate Launches Partner-Ready Operational Services (PROS)

·3 min read

Healthcare IoT security leader reinforces its industry commitment by creating a standards-driven approach to healthcare security operations maturity

NEW YORK, March 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medigate by Claroty, healthcare's leading clinical device data security and integration platform, today announced the launch of its new Partner-Ready Operational Services (PROS) program. Developed for its qualifying solution partners, PROS aims to establish and drive cyber physical system security service standards for Healthcare Delivery Organizations (HDOs). Medigate's first PROS security service partners are First Health Advisory, Meditology, Pixel Health, and Protiviti, whose services help HDOs take full advantage of not only Medigate, but also the entire complement of its integration partnerships, including market leaders like Cisco, CrowdStrike, and ServiceNow.

Medigate by Claroty (PRNewsfoto/Medigate by Claroty)
Medigate by Claroty (PRNewsfoto/Medigate by Claroty)

Medigate PROS is a healthcare-specialized cyber-physical services program built to grow qualifying partner practices through skills development. It is based on Medigate's proven security operations maturity roadmap, a trusted path that Medigate has developed partnering with HDOs at more than 1,000 facilities worldwide. Importantly, PROS is designed to ensure comprehensive security across all critical assets, including the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), operational technology (OT), and enterprise IoT – or the Extended IoT (XIoT). It represents a timely development for an industry that thrives on standards-based approaches and needs experts trained in program-based delivery.

"There's nothing else like Medigate PROS in the HDO sector," said Jonathan Langer, COO of Claroty and Co-founder of Medigate. "Offering a standards-based curriculum that can validate our partners as certified experts is significant for our industry. Not only will this make the onboarding process for new customers more efficient, but it shows our current customers that we're committed to the continuous improvement of services that will meet their needs over the long haul."

PROS Partner Statements
Carter Groome, CEO, First Health Advisory: "Partnering with Medigate and becoming a certified 'PRO' makes perfect sense as HDOs look for holistic solutions to this complex challenge. Our clients benefit from proven security roadmaps and they know that we're always up to speed on how to maximize the value of essential integrations and the best practices they enable."

Drex DeFord, Executive Healthcare Strategist, CrowdStrike: "The healthcare sector remains vulnerable as the threat environment grows increasingly complex and eCrime actors continue to find it to be a lucrative target. Our partnership with Medigate combines their deep understanding of the industry's security needs with our industry-leading CrowdStrike Falcon platform to secure HDO's against the evolving tactics of sophisticated threat actors. We commend Medigate on the PROS program and in driving security standards to protect the organizations that serve the critical needs of our society."

Michael Machulsky, EVP of Strategic Partnerships, Pixel Health: "Medigate's technology, systematic approach, and proven risk mitigation are exceptional, exceeding the most stringent cybersecurity standards. These capabilities coupled with PROS enable meaningful visibility across the healthcare enterprise, inclusive of the XIoT estate, driving unmatched clinical asset management and utilization efficiency."

This announcement comes shortly after Medigate was acquired by Claroty, the security company for cyber-physical systems across industrial, healthcare, and enterprise environments.

To learn more about Medigate PROS, visit medigate.io/services.

About Medigate by Claroty
Medigate by Claroty is the industry's first and leading dedicated healthcare IoT security platform, enabling healthcare providers to safely deliver connected care. Medigate fuses its deep understanding of medical workflows and proprietary protocols with the reality of today's cybersecurity threats, so hospitals can confidently connect and operate all clinical assets on their network while ensuring patient privacy and safety. To date, Medigate has won more than 40 industry awards, including 2021 Best in KLAS for Healthcare IoT Security, the SINET Innovator Award, Fast Company's Most Innovative Company Award, and being listed in Forbes' Top 20 IoT Start-Ups to Watch. To learn more, visit www.medigate.io.

Contact:
Lindsey Tapia
lindsey.tapia@teamlewis.com
760-707-8481

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medigate-launches-partner-ready-operational-services-pros-301496271.html

SOURCE Medigate by Claroty

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia Faces an Unusual Demand That Threatens Its Secrets

    America's largest chipmaker Nvidia is continuing to deal with a lingering cyberattack that "totally compromised" its internal systems, as hackers began leaking employee passwords online. The Lapsus$ ransomware group claimed responsibility for the breach last week, and has since been increasing its demands via messenger portal Telegram. It has taken particular aim at Nvidia's Lite Hash Rate, which crypto evangelists abhor for curbing the amount of cryptocurrency ethereum that can be mined on the company's RTX 30 series graphics cards.

  • Disney+ Plans to Grow By Offering a Cheaper Plan

    Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) will launch an ad-supported tier for Disney+ in the U.S. later this year and internationally in 2023. Management described the plan as a "building block" toward its target of 230 million to 260 million subscribers by 2024. With its existing ad sales teams and technology, Disney is well-positioned to offer an ad-supported tier for Disney+.

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    Cybercrime is on the rise, and trends like cloud computing, remote work, and digital transformation are exposing new vulnerabilities in corporate defenses. Not surprisingly, corporate security and IT teams are focused on implementing effective defenses, and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) and Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) are well positioned to benefit from that trend. Zscaler specializes in network security.

  • Musk says Starlink won’t block Russian media outlets ‘unless at gunpoint’

    SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said some governments told the company to block Russian media outlets from its Starlink satellite broadband service.

  • Healthcare Giant CVS Files for NFT and the Metaverse-Related Trademarks

    With CVS filing trademark applications, the COVID-19 pandemic could give the healthcare sector a greater incentive to explore NFTs and the Metaverse.

  • Apple Maps now shows Crimea as part of Ukraine

    Apple Maps once again shows that Crimea belongs to Ukraine, at least for people outside of Russia.

  • Analyst Report: Okta, Inc.

    Okta sells solutions for identity and access management. Its workforce offerings contain products to protect and enable employees, contractors, and partners, while customer identity and access products securely enable an organizations' customers to use applications. Okta's software solutions are cloud-delivered, and its integration network gives customers security protection and access across a wide variety of applications that are critical to business and government needs. The California-based company went public in 2017.

  • Details of another big ransomware group 'Trickbot' leak online, experts say

    A week after the notorious Russia-based extortionist gang Conti was humbled when reams of data on its internal chats were published online, a second group - Trickbot - appears to have been hit by a leak as well. "It overlaps – largely overlaps - with our research," said Vitali Kremez, the chief executive of Florida-based cybersecurity firm AdvIntel.

  • Disney+ will add a cheaper ad-supported tier later this year

    The plan will be US-only at first and expand to other countries in 2023.

  • Disney+ to Roll Out Cheaper, Ad-Supported Subscription in Late 2022

    Disney joins competitors in ad-supported model as pressure builds to jump-start subscriber growth.

  • In the metaverse, responsible AI must be a priority

    According to a recent Bloomberg Intelligence report, the metaverse is an $800 billion market. Undoubtedly, AI will play a huge role in the metaverse, especially as we communicate with others. To create a flourishing and more equitable metaverse, dark AI patterns that can create and perpetuate bias need to be addressed.

  • Top North Carolina tech execs talk best practices for cybersecurity in the workplace

    Cybersecurity is top of mind among North Carolina employers, with leaders assessing best practices for how to engage workers in keeping the company safe.

  • Microsoft halts all sales in Russia

    Microsoft is 'suspending' all sales in Russia in response to that country's invasion of Ukraine.

  • February Jobs Report Keeps Fed on Track to Lift Rates

    The jobs report, which shows that very strong demand for labor has persisted, is likely to do little to alter the Fed’s plans.

  • Ukraine digital army brews cyberattacks, intel and infowar

    Formed in a fury to counter Russia’s blitzkrieg attack, Ukraine’s hundreds-strong volunteer “hacker” corps is much more than a paramilitary cyberattack force in Europe's first major war of the internet age. Inventions of the volunteer hackers range from software tools that let smartphone and computer owners anywhere participate in distributed denial-of-service attacks on official Russian websites to bots on the Telegram messaging platform that block disinformation, let people report Russian troop locations and offer instructions on assembling Molotov cocktails and basic first aid. Zahkarov ran research at an automation startup before joining Ukraine's digital self-defense corps.

  • Biden administration discussing sanctions on Russia’s internet access, congressman says

    A Democratic congressman is pushing for curtailing Russia's access to the internet, saying that in recent days he has discussed that action against Vladimir Putin's country with senior members of the Biden administration.

  • Ukraine says it is fighting first 'hybrid war'

    Alongside the conventional war in Ukraine, a cyber-conflict is also being fought, says the government.

  • Best Buy Has Long-Term Potential. Why the Stock Still Lost a Bull.

    Best Buy's long-term guidance was in the spotlight this week, but Raymond James still downgraded the stock.

  • Stop Pretending You Can Predict the Future and You'll Be a Better Trader

    When I first started trading I believed that the best way to make money was to focus on making predictions. What was the market going to do in the months ahead? Which stocks are going to be the big winners? What events would occur to drive the action? If I could predict those things, then I was sure to become rich.

  • China ag minister says winter wheat condition could be worst in history

    BEIJING (Reuters) -The condition of China's winter wheat crop could be the "worst in history", the agriculture minister said on Saturday, raising concerns about grain supplies in the world's biggest wheat consumer. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the country's annual parliament meeting, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Tang Renjian said that rare heavy rainfall last year delayed the planting of about one-third of the normal wheat acreage. A survey of the winter wheat crop taken before the start of winter found that the amount of first- and second-grade crop was down by more than 20 percentage points, Tang said.