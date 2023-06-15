Medigene AG's (ETR:MDG1) Shares Bounce 32% But Its Business Still Trails The Industry

Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 32% after a shaky period beforehand. Not all shareholders will be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down a very disappointing 17% in the last twelve months.

In spite of the firm bounce in price, Medigene's price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.7x might still make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the wider Biotechs industry in Germany, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 8.9x and even P/S above 26x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

View our latest analysis for Medigene

How Medigene Has Been Performing

Recent times have been advantageous for Medigene as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is low because investors think this strong revenue performance might be less impressive moving forward. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Keen to find out how analysts think Medigene's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

How Is Medigene's Revenue Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Medigene would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 199%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 197% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to slump, contracting by 32% each year during the coming three years according to the lone analyst following the company. With the industry predicted to deliver 36% growth per year, that's a disappointing outcome.

With this information, we are not surprised that Medigene is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. However, shrinking revenues are unlikely to lead to a stable P/S over the longer term. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

What We Can Learn From Medigene's P/S?

Even after such a strong price move, Medigene's P/S still trails the rest of the industry. We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

With revenue forecasts that are inferior to the rest of the industry, it's no surprise that Medigene's P/S is on the lower end of the spectrum. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Having said that, be aware Medigene is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So if growing profitability aligns with your idea of a great company, take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a low P/E).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here