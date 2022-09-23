U.S. markets open in 19 minutes

Medigus Announces Record 2022 First Half Financial Results

Medigus Ltd
·9 min read
Medigus Ltd
Medigus Ltd

Record Revenues of $34.95 million, up over 1,300% Y-o-Y

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS) (“Medigus”), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions, innovative internet technologies and electric vehicle and charging solutions, today reported financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Key Highlights

  • Generated record revenues of $34.95 million in the first half of 2022, compared to $2.39 million revenues in the first half of 2021

  • Gross profit reached a record $6.19 million in the first half of 2022, up from a gross profit of $0.6 million in the first half of 2021

  • Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2022 were $22.1 million

  • Shareholders’ equity improved to $53.19 million as of June 30, 2022, up from $51.43 million at December 31, 2021

“Our record first half of 2022 financial results are a direct result of our work over the past two years and clearly demonstrate the value in our approach to engage in innovative technology companies with high upside potential,” said Liron Carmel, CEO of Medigus. “As we continue to execute on our diversified business model and add value to our operating segments, we believe Medigus is in a great position to further grow shareholder value with multiple near-term catalysts.”

Recent Highlights:

  • Medigus files a motion to approve an up to $1.6 million dividend distribution

  • Jeffs’ Brands (35.27%) Ltd. announced the closing of its $15.5 million initial public offering

  • Gix Internet (42.25%) reported revenues increase of 166% year-over-year to approximately $43.4 million in the first half of 2022

H1 2022 Highlights:

  • Eventer, in which Medigus has a 46.21% ownership stake, achieved record revenues, which increased by 221% year-over-year to approximately $1.4 million in the first half of 2022. Eventer targets the high potential sports events market, and since the beginning of 2022 has entered into agreements with two teams from the Israeli Basketball Premier League and the Israeli National Basketball League and the Israel Gymnastics Federation and the Table Tennis Associations of Israel.

  • ParaZero, in which Medigus has a 40.35% ownership stake, signed a non-binding MOU to provide Autonomous Safety Systems for Bon V Heavy Lift Cargo Drones. In addition, a leading global drone manufacturer ordered customized SafeAirTM system from ParaZero and signed an agreement to develop custom safety solution for a leading global automotive manufacturer’s drone program.

  • ScoutCam, in which Medigus has a 27.02% ownership stake, completed verification & validation for miniature camera solution with a Fortune 500 customer. ScoutCam also signed a joint development agreement to equip aerial platforms of a top global defense and aviation manufacturer with in-flight monitoring solutions.

  • Polyrizon’s PL-15 found effective against highly transmissible SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant in cell culture assays. Medigus has a 37.03% ownership stake in Polyrizon.

  • Medigus announced details of planned spin-off and subsequent merger of its electric vehicles wireless charging business, Charging Robotics. At the beginning of 2022, Charging Robotics, owned by Medigus, and Ben-Gurion University entered the development of the next generation of wireless charging system for electric vehicles

  • Medigus’ joint venture, Revoltz (19.9% owned by Medigus through its wholly owned subsidiary, Charging Robotics Ltd.), received first order for micro mobility vehicles from a global distributor. Revoltz also launched a pilot program at a new autonomous supermarket.

About Medigus

Based in Israel, Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS) is a technologies company that is focused on innovative growth partnerships, mainly in advanced medical solutions, digital commerce, and electric vehicle markets. Medigus’ affiliations in the medical solutions arena include the ownership in Polyrizon Ltd. The Company’s affiliates in digital commerce include Gix Internet Ltd. (TASE: GIX), Jeffs’ Brands and Eventer Technologies Ltd. In the electric vehicle market, Charging Robotics, Ltd. and Revoltz are also part of the Company’s portfolio of technology solution providers. Other affiliations of the Company include ScoutCam Inc. (OTCQB: SCTC). Parazero TechnologiesLtd. , Laminera Flow Optimization Ltd. Medigus is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market. To learn more about Medigus’ advanced technologies, please visit http://www.medigus.com/investor-relations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Medigus’ current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of Medigus could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. For example, Medigus uses forward looking statements when describing its plans to increase its ownership in Gix and consolidate its and when describing potential activates and restructures in connection with other investments.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in any filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Medigus undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Medigus is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Investor Relations Contact:
Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies Inc.
1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)
Or 407-491-4498
MDGS@redchip.com

 

MEDIGUS LTD.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30

 

 

December 31

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

Unaudited

 

 

Audited

 

 

USD in thousands

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT ASSETS:

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

22,141

 

 

 

24,025

 

Pledged deposit

 

219

 

 

 

-

 

Trade accounts receivable

 

16,562

 

 

 

408

 

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

 

1,863

 

 

 

415

 

Inventory

 

1,831

 

 

 

1,227

 

Loan to an associate

 

-

 

 

 

1,265

 

Related party prepaid expenses

 

728

 

 

 

999

 

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

 

2,614

 

 

 

3,315

 

 

 

45,958

 

 

 

31,654

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NON-CURRENT ASSETS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

407

 

 

 

77

 

Right-of-use assets, net

 

667

 

 

 

-

 

Investments accounted for using the equity method

 

13,407

 

 

 

17,240

 

Intangible assets

 

29,376

 

 

 

8,321

 

Deferred offering costs

 

863

 

 

 

836

 

Deferred tax asset

 

119

 

 

 

-

 

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

 

3,517

 

 

 

1,602

 

 

 

48,356

 

 

 

28,076

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

94,314

 

 

 

59,730

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

MEDIGUS LTD.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30

 

 

December 31

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

Unaudited

 

 

Audited

 

 

USD in thousands

 

Liabilities and equity

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

Trade accounts payable

 

10,450

 

 

 

702

 

Short term loans

 

9,248

 

 

 

816

 

Short term related party loan

 

56

 

 

 

111

 

Current portion of long-term related party payable

 

520

 

 

 

506

 

Lease liabilities

 

158

 

 

 

-

 

Warrants at fair value

 

854

 

 

 

692

 

Contract liability

 

108

 

 

 

108

 

Liability to event producers

 

2,385

 

 

 

1,556

 

Related parties

 

474

 

 

 

616

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

8,924

 

 

 

1,532

 

 

 

33,177

 

 

 

6,639

 

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lease liabilities

 

536

 

 

 

-

 

Long-term loans

 

4,083

 

 

 

-

 

Loans from related parties

 

479

 

 

 

689

 

Long-term related party payable

 

580

 

 

 

711

 

Deferred tax liability

 

2,105

 

 

 

236

 

Retirement benefit obligation, net

 

165

 

 

 

22

 

 

 

7,948

 

 

 

1,658

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

41,125

 

 

 

8,297

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share capital – ordinary shares with no par value: authorized – June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 – 200,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding – June 30, 2022 – 24,591,470 shares December 31, 2021 – 23,850,128 shares *

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Share premium

 

111,322

 

 

 

110,562

 

Other capital reserves

 

11,401

 

 

 

12,619

 

Warrants

 

197

 

 

 

197

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(77,778

)

 

 

(74,188

)

Equity attributable to owners of Medigus Ltd.

 

45,142

 

 

 

49,190

 

Non-controlling interests

 

8,047

 

 

 

2,243

 

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

53,189

 

 

 

51,433

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

94,314

 

 

 

59,730

 


*

 

Restated to reflect the reverse split at a ratio of 20:1 occurred on July 8, 2022 – see also note 8 to our Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited) as of June 30, 2022.

 

 

 


 

MEDIGUS LTD.
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME/LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/LOSS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six months ended

 

 

Year ended

 

 

June 30,

 

 

December 31

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2021

 

 

Unaudited

 

 

Audited

 

 

USD in thousands

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Products

 

2,343

 

 

 

1,934

 

 

 

8,933

 

Revenue from services

 

32,616

 

 

 

459

 

 

 

1,185

 

 

 

34,959

 

 

 

2,393

 

 

 

10,118

 

Cost of revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Products

 

1,933

 

 

 

1,587

 

 

 

4,938

 

Revenue from services

 

26,834

 

 

 

202

 

 

 

379

 

 

 

28,767

 

 

 

1,789

 

 

 

5,317

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Profit

 

6,192

 

 

 

604

 

 

 

4,801

 

Research and development expenses

 

2,047

 

 

 

755

 

 

 

1,045

 

Sales and marketing expenses

 

2,112

 

 

 

624

 

 

 

1,988

 

General and administrative expenses

 

5,638

 

 

 

4,417

 

 

 

9,964

 

Net change in fair value of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

 

813

 

 

 

(583

)

 

 

(713

)

Share of net loss of associates accounted for using the equity method

 

1,910

 

 

 

419

 

 

 

2,149

 

Amortization of excess purchase price of an associate

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

263

 

Operating loss

 

(6,328

)

 

 

(5,028

)

 

 

(9,895

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain upon loss of control in a subsidiary

 

-

 

 

 

(11,502

)

 

 

11,465

)

Gain from initial recognition of assets and liabilities upon control obtained in an associate

 

(2,300

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Gain from sale of investments

 

(68

)

 

 

(2,025

)

 

 

2,025

)

Other income

 

(176

)

 

 

(299

)

 

 

494

)

Changes in fair value of warrants issued to investors

 

99

 

 

 

474

 

 

 

(484

)

Changes in fair value of commitment to issue shares

 

63

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

75

 

Financial loss, net

 

793

 

 

 

403

 

 

 

347

 

Profit (Loss) before taxes on income

 

(4,739

)

 

 

7,921

 

 

 

4,151

 

Tax benefit (expense)

 

(9

)

 

 

6

 

 

 

(105

)

Net profit (loss) for the period

 

(4,748

)

 

 

7,927

 

 

 

4,046

 

Other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share of other comprehensive income (loss) of associates accounted for using the equity method

 

(125

)

 

 

(104

)

 

 

191

 

Share of other comprehensive loss of currency translation of subsidiaries

 

(836

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share of other comprehensive income (loss)  of associates accounted for using the equity method

 

-

 

 

 

37

 

 

 

(29

)

Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period

 

(961

)

 

 

(67

)

 

 

162

 

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period

 

(5,709

)

 

 

7,860

 

 

 

4,208

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net profit (loss) for the period is attributable to:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Owners of Medigus

 

(3,590

)

 

 

9,785

 

 

 

6,794

 

Non-controlling interest

 

(1,158

)

 

 

(1,858

)

 

 

(2,748

)

 

 

(4,748

)

 

 

7,927

 

 

 

4,046

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period is attributable to:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Owners of Medigus

 

(4,275

)

 

 

9,746

 

 

 

6,881

 

Non-controlling interest

 

(1,434

)

 

 

(1,886

)

 

 

(2,673

)

 

 

(5,709

)

 

 

7,860

 

 

 

4,208

 

Earning (Loss) per ordinary share attributed to Medigus ltd

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

(0.15

)

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

0.01

 

Diluted

 

(0.15

)

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

0.01

 

Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding (In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

24,109

 

 

 

*22,212

 

 

 

*23,035

 

Diluted

 

24,109

 

 

 

*22,212

 

 

 

*23,035

 


*

 

Restated to reflect the reverse split at a ratio of 20:1 occurred effected on July 8, 2022 – see also note 8 to our Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited) as of June 30, 2022.



