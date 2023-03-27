U.S. markets open in 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,027.75
    +26.50 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,661.00
    +227.00 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,927.75
    +37.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,769.50
    +21.80 (+1.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.76
    +1.50 (+2.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,948.10
    -35.70 (-1.80%)
     

  • Silver

    23.08
    -0.26 (-1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0771
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5030
    +0.1230 (+3.64%)
     

  • Vix

    21.40
    -1.21 (-5.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2244
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.7290
    +1.0280 (+0.79%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,743.73
    -165.24 (-0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    604.33
    -14.06 (-2.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,481.20
    +75.75 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,476.87
    +91.62 (+0.33%)
     

Medigus: Viewbix Reports its Financial Results for 2022 with a 114% Growth in Revenues Totaling $97 Million

Medigus Ltd
·4 min read
Medigus Ltd
Medigus Ltd

Viewbix is a subsidiary of Gix Internet whose results are consolidated with Medigus’ financial statements

Tel Aviv, Israel, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions, innovative internet technologies and electric vehicle and charging solutions, announced today that Viewbix Inc. (henceforth “Viewbix”) (OTC: VBIX), 76% owned by Medigus’ subsidiary Gix Internet, (henceforth “Gix”) (42.25% owned by Medigus) (TASE: GIX), a global marketing technology (MarTech) solutions company for online performance-based-marketing, reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Key highlights for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, include:

  • Revenues for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, reached a record high of $96,603 thousand an increase of 114% compared to the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. In the fourth quarter of 2022, revenues amounted to a record of $30,488 thousand, an increase of 43% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciations, Amortizations) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, amounted to $5,535 thousand, an increase of 123% compared to the corresponding period in 2021. For the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, EBITDA amounted to $2,077 thousand, an increase of 68% compared to the corresponding period in 2021.

  • Operating income. Viewbix reached an operating income of $2,726 thousand in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 compared to an operating income of $541 thousand in 2021. In the fourth quarter of 2022 the operating income amounted to $1,319 thousand an increase of 125% compared to an operating income of $585 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Net profit for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 rose to $1,117 thousand compared to $591 thousand in 2021. In the fourth quarter of 2022 the net profit amounted to $1,147 thousand an increase of 128% as compared to an net profit of $503 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Net cash from operating activities for the full year ended December 31, 2022 amounted to $3,237 thousand, compared to $4,366 thousand in the corresponding period in 2021.

About Medigus

Based in Israel, Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS) is a technology company focused on innovative growth partnerships, mainly in advanced medical solutions, digital commerce and electric vehicle markets. Medigus' affiliations in the medical solutions arena include ownership in Polyrizon Ltd. and ownership in industry 4.0 company, ScoutCam Inc. The Company’s affiliates in digital commerce include Gix Internet Ltd., Jeffs' Brands Ltd. and Eventer Technologies Ltd. In the electric vehicle market, Charging Robotics Ltd. and Revoltz Ltd. are also part of the Company’s portfolio of technology solution providers. To learn more about Medigus’ advanced technologies, please visit http://www.medigus.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that are “Forward-Looking Statements,” which are based upon the current estimates, assumptions and expectations of Medigus’ management and its knowledge of the relevant market. The company has tried, where possible, to identify such information and statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “envision,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” “contemplate” and other similar expressions and derivations thereof in connection with any discussion of future events, trends or prospects or future operating or financial performance, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements represent Medigus’ expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. By their nature, Forward-Looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause future results of Medigus’ activity to differ significantly from the content and implications of such statements. Other risk factors affecting Medigus are discussed in detail in Medigus’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and Medigus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Neither Medigus nor its shareholders, officers and employees, shall be liable for any action and the results of any action taken by any person based on the information contained herein, including without limitation the purchase or sale of Medigus’ securities.

Company Contact:
Tali Dinar
Chief Financial Officer
+972-8-6466-880
ir@medigus.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies Inc.
1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)
Or 407-491-4498
Dave@redchip.com




Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Barry Sternlicht Is Heavily Invested in This 15%-Yielding Dividend Stock for Steady Income Growth

    Following multiple recent bank collapses, some on Wall Street estimated the Fed would step back from its by-now customary rate hikes when it convened to discuss its monetary policy last week. That did not happen, however, and Fed chair Jerome Powell announced another 0.25 percentage point rate increase. One prominent investor thinks that was unnecessary and counterproductive. “Obviously he (Fed Chair Jerome Powell) didn’t need to do what he did,” billionaire Barry Sternlicht said, likening the a

  • Short Sellers Are Betting Serious Money 11 Stocks Will Crash Soon

    Short sellers are getting bold again. And they've picked their favorite stock market targets to crash.

  • Saudi National Bank chair resigns after Credit Suisse remark

    (Bloomberg) -- Ammar Al Khudairy, the chairman of Credit Suisse Group AG’s largest shareholder, has resigned just days after his comments helped trigger a slump in the stock and bonds that prompted the Swiss government to step in and arrange its takeover.

  • First Citizens Bank Stock Jumps 40% After Buying Parts of SVB

    FEATURE First Citizens Bancshares, one of the biggest U.S. regional banks, is snapping up large parts of Silicon Valley Bank two weeks after its collapse triggered a wave of market turmoil. First Citizens (ticker: FCNCA), up 41% in the premarket, is buying all of SVB’s (SVB) deposits, loans and branches, taking them off the hands of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Children's Place recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: First Citizens, First Republic, Novartis, Salesforce, Roku, and More

    First Citizens Bancshares agrees to acquire large parts of failed Silicon Valley Bank, lifting shares of other regional lenders such as First Republic Bank.

  • Bear of the Day: Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

    Pfizer shares haven't been very healthy in 2023, down more than 20% year-to-date and widely lagging behind the general market.

  • I'm Buying Doug Kass' Case for Schwab

    Real Money writer Doug Kass made mention this week a few times that he is building up a position in Charles Schwab Corporation . The stock has dropped some 30% since the implosion earlier this month in Silicon Valley Bank . Insiders have purchased over $6 million shares in aggregate since SVB's debacle.

  • BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) Moves 9.7% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

    BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock suggests that there could be more strength down the road.

  • Banking Crisis Raises Concerns About Hidden Leverage in the System

    (Bloomberg) -- As traders rush to identify where the next bout of volatility will come from, some watchdogs think the answer may be buried in the huge pile of hidden leverage that’s been quietly built over the past decade.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayFlorida Bill Would Make Puberty Even More AwkwardMore than a dozen reg

  • First Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on Lender

    (Bloomberg) -- First Citizens BancShares Inc. agreed to buy Silicon Valley Bank, which was seized by regulators following a run on the lender.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayFlorida Bill Would Make Puberty Even More AwkwardThe bank agreed to take on all deposits and loans, a deal that includes the purchase of about $72 bil

  • Micron (MU) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Micron's (MU) Q2 performance is likely to have been hurt by customer inventory adjustment actions amid declining consumer spending and growing macroeconomic uncertainties.

  • A $300,000 Annuity Will Pay You This Much Monthly

    When you need another stream of income for retirement, you might consider an annuity. You purchase the annuity from an insurance company and receive payments back at a later date. Before buying an annuity, it's important to consider how much … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $300,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise, Banks Jump As First Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank

    Futures rose as bank fears ease. First Citizens will buy Silicon Valley Bank. Microsoft and Tesla are near buy points.

  • Top 5 China Stocks To Buy And Watch: 3 Internet Giants Are Actionable

    Chinese stocks have rebounded with Covid curbs over, but U.S.-China tensions are a concern. Several stocks are showing promising action.

  • Thousands of Retirees Can’t Withdraw Savings Invested in Firms Controlled by Indicted Financier Greg Lindberg

    Holders of annuities totaling $2.2 billion can’t touch their money as the legal battle over Greg Lindberg’s empire rages on.

  • BioNTech Stock Is Falling. Blame the Covid Vaccine Outlook.

    The German biotech that partnered with Pfizer to develop a Covid-19 vaccine expects fewer vaccinations and lowered levels of boosting this year.

  • Lululemon, Intel, Carnival, Micron, Walgreens, and More Stocks to Watch This Week

    BioNTech, Carnival, Lululemon, McCormick, Micron, and Walgreens Boots Alliance report this week. Plus, banking regulator testimony, housing data, and consumer confidence.

  • Oil Traders’ Bearish Turn Signals Prices May Stay Low

    (Bloomberg) -- Ask the world’s biggest oil traders where the market is headed as prices hover near a 15-month low, and you’ll hear almost universal agreement: The stage is set for a rally. Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewBut an examination of trading data tells

  • Panic Around Deutsche Bank Being The 'Next Credit Suisse' Spreads

    The fall of 167-year-old Credit Suisse , which UBS committed to acquire on March 19, has thrown the European banking world in crisis. Shares of Stoxx Europe 600, which is made up of the 600 biggest banks in Europe, are down 4% from a month ago while German giant Deutsche Bank 's stock has been falling for three consecutive days. Over the last few years, Deutsche Bank in particular has been through a lot of tumult.