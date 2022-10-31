U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,871.98
    -29.08 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,732.95
    -128.85 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,988.15
    -114.31 (-1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,846.86
    -0.06 (-0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.18
    -0.35 (-0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,636.20
    -4.50 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    19.10
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9888
    -0.0078 (-0.78%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0770
    +0.0670 (+1.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1472
    -0.0144 (-1.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.6800
    +1.2600 (+0.85%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,476.74
    -86.16 (-0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.76
    -3.45 (-0.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,094.53
    +46.86 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,587.46
    +482.26 (+1.78%)
     

Mediko, Inc. Provides Notice of Data Privacy Event

·7 min read

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediko, Inc. ("Mediko") is providing notice of an event experienced by CorrectCare, a third-party medical claims administrator used by Mediko for claims processing, that may affect the privacy of information related to incarcerated individuals who received medical care through Mediko between January 1, 2012 and July 7, 2022. To date, neither Mediko nor CorrectCare have any evidence of actual or attempted misuse of information as a result of this incident. In an abundance of caution, Mediko is notifying potentially impacted individuals so that they may take additional steps to better protect their personal information, should they feel it is appropriate to do so. This notice provides details of the incident and steps those who may be impacted can take to protect against possible misuse of their information.

What Happened? On July 6, 2022, CorrectCare discovered that two file directories on its web server had been inadvertently exposed to the public internet. The CorrectCare team quickly remediated the Incident and secured the file directories within nine hours. Correct Care also promptly engaged a third-party cybersecurity firm to conduct an investigation to analyze the nature and scope of the Incident, and to determine whether any patient information may have been exposed. CorrectCare determined patient information contained in these file directories may have been exposed as early as January 22, 2022, and thereby subject to unauthorized access. CorrectCare first notified Mediko of this Incident on September 1, 2022 and provided more information as it became available.

What Information Was Involved? Although they have no evidence that any personal information was actually accessed, viewed or acquired without permission, Mediko and CorrectCare are providing notification of the incident out of an abundance of caution. The patient information affected included name, date of birth, and limited health information, such as a diagnosis code and/or CPT code, treatment provider, and dates of treatment, and may have included Social Security numbers. Please note that the patient information stored in the file directories did not include driver's license numbers, financial account information, or debit or credit card information.

What Are CorrectCare and Mediko Doing? Upon learning of this incident, CorrectCare promptly began an investigation with the assistance of third-party cyber security specialists to confirm the nature and scope of this incident. They also have taken and will continue to take steps to prevent a similar occurrence. Correct Care has been working with outside cyber security specialists and has implemented specific steps to safeguard against future exposure of PHI and PII. CorrectCare is mailing notice letters to the impacted individuals associated with Mediko for whom they have a current mailing address. Mediko is notifying the appropriate state and federal regulators.

What You Can Do. Mediko encourages individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements, and explanation of benefits forms, and to monitor free credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect errors. Under U.S. law individuals are entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus. To order a free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. Individuals may also contact the three major credit bureaus directly to request a free copy of their credit report, place a fraud alert, or a security freeze. Contact information for the credit bureaus is below.

Consumers have the right to place an initial or extended "fraud alert" on a credit file at no cost. An initial fraud alert is a 1-year alert that is placed on a consumer's credit file. Upon seeing a fraud alert display on a consumer's credit file, a business is required to take steps to verify the consumer's identity before extending new credit. If you are a victim of identity theft, you are entitled to an extended fraud alert, which is a fraud alert lasting seven years. Should you wish to place a fraud alert, please contact any one of the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below.

As an alternative to a fraud alert, consumers have the right to place a "credit freeze" on a credit report, which will prohibit a credit bureau from releasing information in the credit report without the consumer's express authorization. The credit freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in your name without your consent. However, you should be aware that using a credit freeze to take control over who gets access to the personal and financial information in your credit report may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application you make regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Pursuant to federal law, you cannot be charged to place or lift a credit freeze on your credit report. To request a security freeze, you may need to provide the following information:

  1. Full name (including middle initial as well as Jr., Sr., II, III, etc.);

  2. Social Security number;

  3. Date of birth;

  4. Addresses for the prior two to five years;

  5. Proof of current address, such as a current utility bill or telephone bill;

  6. A legible photocopy of a government-issued identification card (state driver's license or ID card, military identification, etc.); and

  7. A copy of either the police report, investigative report, or complaint to a law enforcement agency concerning identity theft if you are a victim of identity theft.

Should you wish to place a fraud alert or credit freeze, please contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below:

Equifax

Experian

TransUnion

https://www.equifax.com/personal/
credit-report-services/

https://www.experian.com/
help/

https://www.transunion.com/
credit-help

888-298-0045

1-888-397-3742

833-395-6938

Equifax Fraud Alert, P.O. Box
105069 Atlanta, GA 30348-5069

Experian Fraud Alert, P.O.
Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013

TransUnion Fraud Alert, P.O.
Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016

Equifax Credit Freeze, P.O. Box
105788 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788

Experian Credit Freeze,
P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013

TransUnion Credit Freeze,
P.O. Box 160, Woodlyn, PA 19094

 

You may further educate yourself regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes, and the steps you can take to protect your personal information by contacting the consumer reporting bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission, or your state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission may be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. You can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by way of the contact information listed above. You have the right to file a police report if you ever experience identity theft or fraud. Please note that in order to file a report with law enforcement for identity theft, you will likely need to provide some proof that you have been a victim. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement and your state Attorney General.

For North Carolina residents, the North Carolina Attorney General may be contacted at: 9001 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-9001; 1-877-566-7226 or 1-919-716-6000; and www.ncdoj.gov.

For More Information. If you have questions or concerns, please contact our dedicated assistance line at (844) 700-1314, toll-free Monday through Friday from 8 am10 pm Central, or Saturday and Sunday from 10 am7 pm Central (excluding major U.S. holidays).

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mediko-inc-provides-notice-of-data-privacy-event-301663843.html

SOURCE Mediko, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Crashed (Again) Monday Morning

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) tumbled again on Monday, falling as much as 6.7%. After years of giving Meta Platforms carte blanche, some investors appear to be losing confidence in the company's direction. Last week, Meta announced its second successive quarter of year-over-year revenue declines -- something that had never happened in the company's history prior to last quarter.

  • Musk Consolidates Power at Twitter After Board Is Dismissed

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk consolidated his control of Twitter Inc. on Monday after the entire board was dismissed. Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPThree Top Bankers Pull Out of Hong Kong's Global Finance SummitMusk, 51, completed his purchase of

  • Airbnb stock drops ahead of Q3 earnings report

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out shares of Airbnb ahead of its third-quarter earnings report expected out.

  • Forget the $22,500 limit, some workers can supersize their tax-deferred retirement savings up to $265,000 in 2023

    If you really want to rev up your retirement savings and minimize income taxes, the best thing to be is a late-career professional in private practice. When you’re making a lot of money and are close to retirement age, you have savings options that go way beyond the levels of the typical workplace 401(k) plan. As long as you can handle a little extra paperwork and some fees, you can set up a solo retirement plan and enjoy higher limits than most employees.

  • The Scariest Part of Meta Platforms' Q3 Isn't the Earnings Miss. It's This.

    The development of its metaverse is proving very, very expensive, and spending on the project isn't abating anytime soon. Rather, the biggest red flag quietly waving within its third-quarter numbers is how little Meta has to show for a marked increase in its selling and marketing spending. Meta's got a more immediate problem to solve, however, which might make its metaverse efforts moot.

  • Musk Says He’s Chief Twit, ‘No Idea’ Who Twitter’s CEO Is

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk has “no idea” who Twitter Inc.’s chief executive officer is, he said in a tweet on Sunday. Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPThree Top Bankers Pull Out of Hong Kong's Global Finance SummitThe billionaire entrepreneur resp

  • Why Airbnb Stock Was Slipping Today

    Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) were falling today as worries about an economic slowdown seemed to sweep the market a day before the vacation rental website reports third-quarter earnings. Additionally, a Wall Street analyst issued a bearish note for the travel sector. Investors seem to be steeling themselves for another 75-basis-point increase in the federal funds rate ahead of the Federal Reserve rate decision on Wednesday.

  • Lumen (LUMN) Q3 Earnings Coming Up: Here's What to Expect

    Lumen's (LUMN) Q3 performance is likely to have been favored by investments in the Quantum Fiber business. However, supply chain troubles, inflation and macroeconomic weakness have been concerns.

  • Another jumbo Fed rate hike is expected this week — and then life gets difficult for Powell

    Economists widely expect another three quarters of a percentage point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve in November, but there's much less agreement about what happens next.

  • Are Any of These 3 Robinhood Cannabis Favorites a Buy?

    SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL), Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY), and OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) are three of the most popular stocks on the Robinhood trading platform for retail investors looking to invest in the future of cannabis. All three are Canadian companies, so they can trade on the Nasdaq.

  • The Dow Is Having a Great Month, the Nasdaq Is Having a Good One. What History Says Happens Next.

    The Nasdaq has been hammered by some of its biggest tech stocks, drawing comparisons to the dot-com bubble and bust. The problem: Big Tech is still pricey.

  • Should You Buy Enterprise Products (EPD) Ahead of Earnings?

    Enterprise Products (EPD) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Investing Whiz Sharon Hill Says Dividend Stocks Are a Good Place to Be Right Now; Here Are Two High-Yield Payers That Analysts Like

    Dividend stocks. They’re the very picture of the reliable standby, the sound defensive play that investors make when markets turn south. Div stocks tend not to show as extreme shifts as the broader markets, and they offer a steady income stream no matter where the markets go. And it’s not just retail investors who move into dividend stocks. Sharon Hill, the co-leader of Vanguard’s $48 billion Equity Income Fund who has built a record of success and reputation for bringing in positive results, se

  • Keep on Buying These 3 Chip Stocks Ahead of Earnings, Says Analyst

    Last week, earnings season reached a crescendo of sorts, and it was a massively out of tune climax. All the tech giants reported, and barring Apple, all faltered badly, weighed down by the tough economic backdrop amidst waning demand and fears of an upcoming full-blown recession. This week brings with it a plethora of other interesting quarterly statements, with big names in the semiconductor industry readying to deliver their latest financial statements. Like most corners of the market, chip st

  • 10 Stocks That Pay Dividends Monthly

    In this article we present the list of 10 Stocks That Pay Dividends Monthly. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Stocks That Pay Dividends Monthly. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR), Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA), and STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) are a few of best stocks that pay monthly dividends, providing a steady stream of income […]

  • Should You Really Buy Upstart Stock Right Now?

    One of the market's biggest losers in 2022 is Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). Its stock price is down nearly 85% year-to-date and it appears nvestors have abandoned the stock, assuming its business model is broken. To understand what happened, we should first look at Upstart's business model.

  • 2 Stocks I Wouldn't Touch With a 10-Foot Pole and What to Buy Instead

    The sell-off in the stock market has many long-term investors focusing more on the best values. With that said, here's why I would steer clear of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) and Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) and suggest you consider two better-value stocks instead.

  • Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Annaly (NLY) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Why Nvidia Fell Today

    The chipmaker's stock took a step back as traders contemplated macroeconomic uncertainties and the looming launch of its RTX graphics chip.

  • Here's What to Expect From Coinbase's (COIN) Q3 Earnings

    Coinbase's (COIN) Q3 earnings are likely to have been impacted by lower trading volume.