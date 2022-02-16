U.S. markets close in 4 hours 53 minutes

MediLynx awarded Ambulatory Health Care Accreditation from The Joint Commission

·3 min read

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MediLynx Cardiac Monitoring, LLC (dba MediLynx Arrhythmia Diagnostics), a national remote monitoring provider and technology leader in deep learning artificial intelligence, has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Ambulatory Health Care Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

MediLynx has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval.

MediLynx underwent a rigorous review on December 13, 2021, where a Joint Commission reviewer evaluated compliance with Ambulatory Health Care standards spanning several areas including patient safety, quality measures and coordination of care. The Joint Commission's standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance.

"As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible," says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, Chief Operating Officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and Chief Nursing Executive, The Joint Commission. "We commend MediLynx for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care."

"MediLynx is delighted to receive accreditation from The Joint Commission, world renowned for accrediting organizations which deliver the highest standards for patient quality of care," says William Moody, Chief Operating Officer at MediLynx. "Providing outstanding patient care is at the heart of who we are and achieving Joint Commission accreditation validates the efforts we take and importance we place on that mission."

About Medi-Lynx Arrhythmia Diagnostics
MediLynx Arrhythmia Diagnostics is a leader in arrhythmia monitoring, delivering cardiac diagnostic solutions and services to enable the best possible care for patients. The transmitted continuous ECG signal, from our PocketECG device, and comprehensive diagnostic reports are accessible through any web-enabled device anytime and from anywhere. MediLynx operates two Independent Diagnostic Testing Facilities (IDTFs) in the United States and its services are contracted nationally with most major insurance carriers. To learn more, visit medilynx.com.

About The Joint Commission
Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve health care for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating health care organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 22,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. An independent, nonprofit organization, The Joint Commission is the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care.

For more information, please visit The Joint Commission website.

Media Contact
Jeff Normand jeff.normand@medi-lynx.com

MediLynx has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medilynx-awarded-ambulatory-health-care-accreditation-from-the-joint-commission-301483821.html

SOURCE MediLynx

