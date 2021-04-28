U.S. markets open in 4 hours 36 minutes

Medipass Acquires Oxford and Wolverhampton MES Projects

·4 min read

LONDON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medipass Healthcare, a leading provider of Managed Equipment Services (MES) to the cancer care sector, is pleased to announce its acquisition of the MES and related contracts of Impregilo New Cross (INC) MES Division, a fully owned subsidiary of WeBuild S.p.A. Medipass's newest projects are located at the Churchill Hospital, which is part of Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, and at the New Cross Hospital, part of the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust.

The Medipass acquisition of INC is being welcomed by members of the clinical team at Wolverhampton Trust. L to R: James Yates, Head of Facilities and Service Delivery, Medipass; Glen Whitehouse, Group Manager &#x002013; Diagnostic Services for Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust; and Stuart Simper, Head of Operational Radiology for Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust
The Medipass acquisition of INC is being welcomed by members of the clinical team at Wolverhampton Trust. L to R: James Yates, Head of Facilities and Service Delivery, Medipass; Glen Whitehouse, Group Manager – Diagnostic Services for Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust; and Stuart Simper, Head of Operational Radiology for Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust

The acquisition builds on Medipass's existing strengths in bringing advanced medical equipment to leading cancer care centres across the UK. Under contract to Ochre Solutions Limited, Medipass will deliver the Radiotherapy and Radiology MES at Churchill Hospital. The Churchill Hospital is a centre of excellence for cancer services and other specialties.

Additionally, under contract to Wolverhampton Radiology Limited (WRL), Medipass will provide a Radiology MES as well as Facility Management for a purpose-built diagnostic facility based at the New Cross Hospital. This facility provides comprehensive diagnostic and interventional radiological services for inpatient, outpatient, emergency, GP referrals and other referring hospitals.

Stew Watson, Head of Estates Development at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, said, "Medipass join the Trust at an exciting time as we look to work with service providers to promote, enhance and improve patient experience."

Mr Watson further noted, "With further investment in replacement equipment planned, we value the expertise that Medipass bring to this contract and we look forward to developing this relationship."

INC's experienced management team will remain in place to continue to operate the MES/FM services at Oxford and Wolverhampton alongside Medipass's team of specialists. Medipass has operated long-term MES contracts at the Northern Ireland Cancer Centre in Belfast since 2006, and the MES at the Leeds Cancer Centre since 2007. In 2017, Medipass was awarded the MES project at the Colney Centre by the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The acquisition means Medipass is responsible for the procurement, maintenance and lifecycle management of more than 30 linear accelerators, making Medipass one of the largest providers of radiotherapy equipment in the UK. John Muolo, CEO of Medipass Healthcare, said, "We are very excited to add these prestigious projects to our increasing portfolio of services. Medipass, as the premier radiotherapy MES in the UK, is poised for significant growth over the coming years in line with continuous improvements in the technologies required for best patient outcome and experience."

Mr. Muolo added, "The timing of this acquisition is excellent as our parent company Medipass S.p.A. was recently acquired by funds managed by DWS Infrastructure. Together, these two transactions strengthen our ability to provide excellent services for the NHS and its patients."

Chairman and CEO of Medipass S.p.A., Guglielmo Brayda, said, "The Oxford and Wolverhampton partnerships are an important part of our strategy of continued growth and expansion in the UK. We welcome this opportunity to work closely with our new partners to positively impact the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and, in particular, the enhancement of patient care."

About Medipass and DWS

Medipass is today among the leaders in the provision of services for oncological care and advanced diagnostic imaging in Italy and the United Kingdom where it operates in over 20 hospitals and manages numerous MES projects. Medipass focuses on clinical-led solutions that enhance the patient experience, reduce costs and increase efficiencies for its hospital partners.

DWS Infrastructure is a leading infrastructure investor and is part of DWS Group & GmbH Co KGaA, an independent listed asset manager with a presence in c. 40 countries and approximately EUR 759 billion of assets under management. DWS Infrastructure is one of the largest European infrastructure investors and has approximately EUR 19.0 billion of assets under management. DWS Infrastructure seeks to create and add value to its funds' investments through active asset management as well as through its network, experience and funding to achieve the company's growth potential.

Contact:
Robin Rezende, Operations Director
Medipass Healthcare Ltd.
67 Upper Berkeley Street
London W1H 7QX
T: + 44 (0) 113 360 8896
robin.rezende@medipasshealthcare.com
www.medipasshealthcare.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1498138/Medipass.jpg

