Mediplex Property Group Begins Construction on New Medical Office Building in Newtown, PA

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediplex Property Group (MPG) has begun a build-to-suit renovation on a single-story, 12,800 square foot building at 101 Pheasant Run Road in Newtown, PA. Upon completion in late 2023, Mediplex Newtown will house a combination of outpatient healthcare modalities, including: clinical offices, a physical therapy center, imaging facilities, and related procedure rooms.

Mediplex Newtown

Situated in the prestigious Newtown Business Commons, Mediplex Newtown is strategically located on approximately 2 acres near the interchange of I-295 and the Newtown Bypass (PA Route 332).

Pre-leased in its entirety to an internationally renowned specialty medical practice, Mediplex Newtown is the latest addition to MPG's growing portfolio of healthcare focused real estate.

PROJECT TEAM

The project was designed by Linn Architects of Media, PA and construction is being serviced by Axis Construction Management of King of Prussia, PA. OceanFirst Bank is providing financing.

ABOUT MEDIPLEX PROPERTY GROUP

Mediplex is a relationship-based, assignment-driven real estate developer serving physician practices, regional health systems and national outpatient care providers. Since 2008, the firm has successfully delivered a wide range of turnkey and build-to-suit projects through ground-up construction or adaptive re-use. Acting as its clients' partner or preferred developer, Mediplex delivers real estate solutions that enhance the patient experience and benefit the provider through programmatic development, tenant co-investment and enhanced portfolio monetization.

For additional information about Mediplex's assignment-driven partnerships with healthcare providers, please call 267-513-1979 or visit the company's website at www.mediplexpropertygroup.com.

