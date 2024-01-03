Advertisement
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies First Half 2023 Earnings: JP¥72.72 loss per share (vs JP¥37.18 loss in 1H 2022)

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NASDAQ:MRM) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: JP¥3.24b (up 3.0% from 1H 2022).

  • Net loss: JP¥355.1m (loss widened by 96% from 1H 2022).

  • JP¥72.72 loss per share (further deteriorated from JP¥37.18 loss in 1H 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies shares are up 32% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (of which 3 are concerning!) you should know about.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

