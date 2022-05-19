U.S. markets closed

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. Announces April 2022 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.
·6 min read
  MRM
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.

Total Customers Served: 69,986 – Sales Per Customer: JPY 6,616 – Customer Repeat Ratio: 82.0%

Number of Salons in April 2022

Number of Salons in April 2022
Number of Salons in April 2022

Total Customers Served in April 2022

Total Customers Served in April 2022
Total Customers Served in April 2022

Sales per Customer in April 2022

Sales per Customer in April 2022
Sales per Customer in April 2022

Repeat Ratio in April 2022

Repeat Ratio in April 2022
Repeat Ratio in April 2022

Operation Ratio in April 2022

Operation Ratio in April 2022
Operation Ratio in April 2022

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NasdaqCM: MRM), a holistic healthcare company based in Japan (the “Company”), today announced its major Key Performance Indicators, or KPIs, updated for the month of April 2022. Data is provided for all salons for which comparative financial and customer data is available and excludes certain salons where such information is not available.

The following monthly KPIs provide insight into the business fundamentals and progress of the Company, updated for the month of April 2022.

  • The number of salons was 309 in March 2022, up from 301 in the year-ago period, primarily as a result of the acquisition of another salon brand in May 2021.

  • Total customers served increased to 69,986 in April 2022 from 63,682 in the year-ago period. The increase is primarily attributed to the increase in the number of salon data and the number of reservations following the release of the official app, as well as the recovery from the impact of COVID-19.

  • Sales per customer increased to JPY6,616 in April 2022, up from JPY6,250 in April 2021. The increase is attributed to the upselling of value-added optional services.

  • Our repeat ratio, a measure of repeat customers, slightly increased to 82.0% in April 2022 from 81.4% in the year-ago period.

  • Our operation ratio increased to 48.3% in April 2022 from 46.3% in the year-ago period. The increase is primarily attributed to the increase in the total customers served and the number of reservations through the official app.

  • The total number of salons with data increased to 232 in March 2022 from 217 in March 2021. The increase is attributed to the completion of the replacement of the customer management system in some salons. The number of salons with data decreases when we close salons with data available and increases as we open salons with such data.

 

Number of Salons (*1)

Number of Salons with Data (*2)

Total Customers Served (*3)

Sales per Customer (*4)

Repeat Ratio (*5)

Operation Ratio (*6)

April -21

301

219

63,682

JPY 6,250

81.4%

46.3%

May-21

313

212

66,604

JPY 6,370

80.6%

48.7%

June-21

313

219

68,069

JPY 6,350

81.2%

48.6%

July-21

314

220

70,912

JPY 6,498

81.0%

48.1%

August-21

315

221

66,323

JPY 6,592

81.3%

46.5%

September-21

316

221

65,130

JPY 6,428

82.0%

46.7%

October-21

316

221

68,608

JPY 6,486

83.3%

48.9%

November-21

316

221

65,569

JPY 6,466

81.9%

47.7%

December-21

312

221

71,173

JPY 6,634

81.7%

50.5%

January-22

312

221

62,747

JPY 6,570

82.4%

48.2%

February-22

310

219

54,443

JPY 6,662

83.8%

46.4%

March-22

310

217

61,417

JPY 6,595

82.4%

46.5%

April-22

309

232

69,986

JPY 6,616

82.0%

48.3%

(*1) Number of Salons: Includes our directly-operated salons, and franchisees’ salons.
(*2) Number of Salons with Data: The number of salons for which comparable financial and customer data is available.
(*3) Total Customers Served: The number of customers served at salons for which comparative financial and customer data is available.
(*4) Sales Per Customer: The ratio of total salon sales to number of treated customers at all salons for which comparable financial and customer data is available.
(*5) Repeat Ratio: The ratio of repeat customer visits to total customer visits in the applicable month for all salons for which comparable financial and customer data is available.
(*6) Operation Ratio: The ratio of therapists’ in-service time to total therapists’ working hours (including stand-by time) for the applicable month for all salons for which comparable financial and customer data is available.

*Since July 2021, the salon operation business has been managed by Wing Inc., which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.
MEDIROM a holistic healthcare company, operates 309 (as of April 30, 2022) relaxation salons across Japan, Re.Ra.Ku®, being its leading brand, and provides healthcare services. In 2015, MEDIROM entered the health tech business, and launched new healthcare programs using on-demand training app called “Lav®”, which is developed by the company. MEDIROM also entered the device business in 2020 and is developing a smart tracker “MOTHER Bracelet” (formerly known as “MOTHER Tracker®”). MEDIROM hopes that its diverse health related services and products offering will help it collect and manage healthcare data from users and customers and enable it to become a leader in big data in the healthcare industry. For more information, visit https://medirom.co.jp/en

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include estimates or expectations about the Company’s possible or assumed operational results, financial condition, business strategies and plans, market opportunities, competitive position, industry environment, and potential growth opportunities. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “design,” “target,” “aim,” “hope,” “expect,” “could,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “goal,” or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements relate to future events or to the Company’s future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company’s operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d544bddd-048a-4cff-8df7-6d93cdf9ee71

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5990e902-e82f-42d2-b735-a0b06ff4f3c1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f4508490-4025-423c-8d0d-234d4af61988

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74d5bac6-40a8-4dc5-9ce5-10aed5cd8d44

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/016997bf-2332-4ed7-ae80-824378b849c2

CONTACT: Contacts Investor Relations Team ir@medirom.co.jp Or U.S. Investor Contact Robert Blum, Joe Diaz, Joe Dorame Lytham Partners, LLC 602-889-9700 MRM@lythampartners.com


