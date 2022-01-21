U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,397.94
    -84.79 (-1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,265.37
    -450.02 (-1.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,768.92
    -385.10 (-2.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,987.92
    -36.12 (-1.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.77
    -0.78 (-0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.60
    -9.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    24.29
    -0.43 (-1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1346
    +0.0028 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    -0.0860 (-4.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3554
    -0.0046 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6860
    -0.4140 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,507.13
    -4,337.64 (-10.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    873.97
    +631.29 (+260.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Market Value Deficiency

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MRM

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq CM: MRM), a holistic healthcare Company based in Japan (the “Company”), announced today that it has received a written notification (the “Notification Letter”) from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) dated January 18, 2022, notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the minimum market value requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rules for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(2) requires companies to maintain a minimum market value of US$35 million and Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(C) provides that a failure to meet the minimum market value requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. Based on the market value of the Company from November 23, 2021 to January 14, 2022, the Company no longer meets the minimum market value requirement.

The Notification Letter does not impact the Company’s listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market at this time. In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(C), the Company has been provided 180 calendar days, or until July 18, 2022, to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(2). To regain compliance, the Company’s market value must exceed US$35 million for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days. In the event the Company does not regain compliance by July 18, 2022, the Company may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance, or may face delisting.

The Company intends to monitor its market value between now and July 18, 2022 and intends to cure the deficiency within the prescribed grace period. During this time, The Company expect that American Depositary Shares representing common shares of the Company will continue to be listed and trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

The Company’s business operations are not affected by the receipt of the Notification Letter.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include estimates or expectations about the Company’s possible or assumed operational results, financial condition, business strategies and plans, market opportunities, competitive position, industry environment, and potential growth opportunities. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “design,” “target,” “aim,” “hope,” “expect,” “could,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “goal,” or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements relate to future events or to the Company’s future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company’s operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.

MEDIROM operates 312 (as of December 31, 2021) relaxation salons across Japan, Re.Ra.Ku®, being its leading brand, and provides healthcare services. In 2015, MEDIROM entered the health tech business, and launched new healthcare programs using on-demand training app called “Lav®”, which is developed by the company. MEDIROM also entered the device business in 2020 and is developing a smart tracker “MOTHER Bracelet™” (formerly known as “MOTHER Tracker®”).

For more information, please visit https://medirom.co.jp/en

Contacts
Investor Relations Team
ir@medirom.co.jp


Recommended Stories

  • On the 1-year anniversary of the big short squeeze, GameStop bulls tried to relive their first attack, and that’s the problem

    Like Civil War re-enactors, but in this case clad in hoodies and wielding zero-commission apps, the Apes pushed the price of GameStop and tried to remind Wall Street to never forget.

  • Why Shopify Stock Fell More Than 5% This Morning

    Shares of e-commerce technology-darling Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were down 7.6% today as of 11:50 a.m. ET. The broader market indices had clawed back steep early losses, but no such luck for Shopify, as richly valued names continue to get punished. The drop is particularly confounding because Shopify just inked a deal with Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com (NASDAQ: JD).

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Crashed This Week

    The start-up battery maker for electric vehicles is exploring other options, and the market isn't impressed.

  • ‘Godfather’ of technical analysis says the stock market could fall 20% or more, but don’t panic: ‘This market really, really did unbelievable’ for 18 months

    Prominent market technician Ralph Acampora says the recent bout of market volatility has him uneasy and now he's forecasting a deeper drop in the market.

  • Nine Crashing Stocks You May Own Are Already In Serious Trouble

    The surface of the S&P 500 makes markets look calm. But look down just one layer, and you see some serious pain.

  • Why Palantir Shares Are Down Today

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) fell as much as 7% on Friday morning after a Wall Street analyst cut his price target for the data analytics stock. The analyst isn't questioning the quality of the business, but valuation is an open question in this environment. Palantir, as my Motley Fool colleague Keith Noonan noted yesterday, is a stock that has been moving in conjunction with the Nasdaq Composite, and so perhaps it should be no surprise the stock got off to a bad start on Friday morning as the broader market traded down.

  • Why SunPower's Shares Fell 15.8% Friday

    Shares of SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) slumped 15.8% in early trading Friday. SunPower released preliminary fourth-quarter earnings after the market closed on Thursday and investors were underwhelmed. One concern in the report was that SunPower was replacing third-party connectors in its light commercial value-added reseller and commercial and industrial solutions systems (CIS) because the company said it had found a cracking issue in the connectors.

  • Stock market: ‘Fundamentals start to reappear’ when liquidity conditions change, strategist says

    Head of CIO portfolio strategy for Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank Niladri Mukherjee joins Yahoo Finance Live to give an outlook on the market for this week.

  • ‘Good luck! We’ll all need it’: U.S. market approaches end of ‘superbubble,’ says Jeremy Grantham

    The U.S. is approaching the end of a 'superbubble,' potentially leading to the largest markdown of wealth in its history when pessimism returns to rule markets, according to legendary investor Jeremy Grantham.

  • Billionaire Izzy Englander is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 stocks that Izzy Englander has sold in Q3. You can skip our detailed analysis of his hedge fund and recent developments, and go directly to read Billionaire Izzy Englander is Selling These 5 Stocks. Israel Englander is one of the most prominent hedge fund managers of all […]

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid in 2022

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two clear buys and one company to shy away from.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Crashing This Week

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) isn't giving its shareholders any respite -- the electric vehicle (EV) stock was down by 22.6% for the week as of 10:30 a.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. At this point, Rivian has declined by a whopping 41% year to date. Given that the market had already been warned, investors shouldn't have been surprised when Rivian announced the actual numbers.

  • Why Bitcoin Mining Stocks Were Getting Crushed on Friday

    Russia may be considering a ban on cryptocurrencies, which might be negatively impacting the price of the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization: Bitcoin. For its part, Bitcoin is down about 11% over the past 24 hours, as of 2:45 p.m. ET.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Take Off in February

    Novavax has been both a promising and frustrating stock to own recently. It's promising in the sense that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate could give the company a slice of what's proving to be a very large pie. The frustrating part about Novavax is that it has continually pushed back its schedule for applying to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

  • Block: Negative Sentiment to Turn Positive Shortly, Says Analyst

    The narrative around Block (SQ) right now is one that is not unique in the fintech space. A changing macro environment, concerns over decelerating growth, and difficult comps after the pandemic-driven growth are all reasons why sentiment has soured on this name. But sentiment is not set in stone, at least if there’s enough evidence to support the notion the various concerns can be addressed. Assessing this previous high-flyer’s prospects, Deutsche Bank’s Bryan Keane thinks there are enough reaso

  • Here's How Citigroup Will Reward Shareholders in 2022

    In 2021, Citigroup (NYSE: C) was one of the few large banks that did not raise its dividend. It also caught shareholders off guard when it revealed that it had paused share repurchase in the fourth quarter of 2021 to deal with a new regulatory capital rule that just went into effect at the beginning of this year. Given these events, let's take a look at how Citigroup is planning to reward shareholders this year.

  • Royal Dutch no more - Shell officially changes name

    LONDON (Reuters) -Shell officially changed its name on Friday, ditching "Royal Dutch", which has been part of its identity since 1907, following plans to scrap its dual share structure and move its head office from the Netherlands to Britain. The London and Amsterdam stock exchanges will reflect the name change on Jan. 25 while the New York Stock Exchange will follow on Jan. 31. The change will not affect share ownership and the A shares and B shares will remain unchanged for the time being, Shell said.

  • Why BioNTech, Moderna, Novavax, and Ocugen Stocks Are Plunging This Week

    BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock is taking the worst drubbing, down 19.7% as of the market close on Thursday. Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were sinking 17.2%. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) stocks were falling 18.5% and 16.2%, respectively.

  • Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every fisherman knows that there’s good eating to be found on the seafloor and river bottoms. Flounder, halibut, sole, catfish – bottom dwellers are known for their good taste. And sometimes, the same can be said in the stock market. Share prices can fall for a wide range of reasons, and the market’s bottom fishers take advantage of that. The key is to find the best tasting morsels – those stocks that are priced low, but undervalued, and are not falling due to some fundamental flaw. There are pl

  • SunPower to Record $31 Million of Charges for Cracking Issue. The Stock Tumbles.

    The solar tech company says it expects to record charges related to a cracking issue on some third-party equipment.