Meditation app Calm launched a contest to find TikTok's 'smoothest voice' – the winner will be paid $5,000 to narrate a story

Calm is looking for a bedtime story narrator with an "oh-so-soothing" voice. FreshSplash/Getty Images

Meditation app Calm is searching TikTok for its next narrator, the winner to receive $5000.

The app wants entrants to post TikTok videos narrating something original – from a text to a grocery list.

Use of wellness apps like Calm surged during the pandemic.

Meditation app Calm is looking to TikTok to find the next narrator for its audio stories.

The app has announced a competition to find "TikTok's smoothest voice," Erik Braa, one of Calm's current narrators, said in a video posted by the company to their TikTok account.

The winner of the contest will record an audio bedtime story, joining a list of narrators that includes celebrities such as Matthew McConaughey and Kelly Rowland. The successful entrant will also receive $5,000.

Calm – which offers other features beyond bedtime stories including relaxing music options and breathing exercises – saw huge demand for its products during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the world's most-downloaded wellness app in April 2020, according to mobile app research firm Sensor Tower.

To enter the contest, participants must stitch a TikTok video to the one posted by Calm, reading aloud any of their original content of in a minute or less.

"A grocery list, your last text or a made-up story," Braa said of the options users have of narrating their video. "As long as it's original and oh-so-soothing."

According to Sensor Tower, the global demand for wellness apps such as Calm surged during the pandemic. The app has registered over 100 million downloads, according to its website.

