The Mediterranean bolthole offering a safe haven for Putin’s oligarchs

Western sanctions against Russian oligarchs were meant to put pressure on Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

Instead, many elites have simply gone on holiday.

Take Roman Abramovich: the former Chelsea owner has reportedly rented a mansion on the Bosphorus, the waterway that cleaves Istanbul in two and is said to divide Europe from Asia. Abramovich also appears to have moved his superyacht to Turkey.

Solaris, one of the four that has been linked to him, is currently moored in the Turkish port of Gocek, according to Vessel Finder, a marine tracking website.

Neighbours there include Sputnik, a 60-metre vessel with a helipad that is linked to Oleg Deripaska, another sanctioned oligarch.

While Britain, the US and the European Union have levied sanctions against oligarchs and now shun Russian cash, Turkey has been reluctant to follow suit. As a result, the country has become a hotspot for wealthy Russians who have been ostracised by the West.

Ties between the two countries have only grown closer since the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine. Last summer Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Putin agreed to increase trade between their nations to $100bn (£80bn) by 2030.

Erdogan has maintained close relations with Putin as the war has dragged on, arguing he can play the role of mediator between Moscow and Brussels.

However, Western officials complain Turkey has become a hub for Russians looking to circumvent sanctions.

The superyachts are just the tip of the iceberg.

Oligarch cash has flooded into Turkey, and other hotspots such as Dubai, as these locations have become some of the last international havens still open to Russian money.

Many wealthy Russians are looking for a place to park their cash outside of their home country, where the Kremlin could reach it.

“Some of it is obviously Russians looking for safe havens and safe assets where they can park their money,” says Emre Peker, a director at Eurasia Group consultants.

Russian investment into Turkish property has nearly tripled, rising from around 5,300 deals in 2021 to more than 16,300 last year, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute.

“Since the war began in Ukraine, we can see more and more Russians coming to Turkey and living here permanently,” says Selçuk Argun, chair of Transparency International Türkiye.

It can’t harm that anyone investing $400,000 or more in Turkish property is entitled to a passport.

Official data does not show where in Turkey Russians are settling but separate figures show a 77pc jump in the number of foreign buyers purchasing in Antalya, a resort city with a yacht port.

Meanwhile, the number of companies set up by Russian citizens has surged by more than eight times, rising from 177 in 2021 to 1,363 last year, according to the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB).

“An estimated $10bn to $15bn came into Turkey over August, September and October last year from Russia,” says Peker.

Some of this money came via Rosatom, the Russian state nuclear energy company, which is building a $20bn nuclear power plant in southern Turkey.

However, Peker adds: “There is a sense that a lot of the oligarchs sort of piggyback on the Russian state transfers to Turkey to bring their money in.”

Data from the Turkish central bank shows that around $25bn worth of money of uncertain origin – cash without official registration – entered the country in 2022, says Argun. This was a new record and double the previous year’s total.



“We think that some portion of this money was the money that tourists bring in their pockets, but considering that this was a record, we can also assume that a portion of this has been brought in by Russians,” says Argun.

The influx is a boon for the Turkish government, which is grappling with enormous inflation.



“They need the money to balance the economy,” says Argun.



Russia has also helpfully deferred an estimated $20bn in Turkish payments for natural gas, says Peker.

It is not clear how much of this increase in Russian investment comes from sanctioned oligarchs. But this wealthy clique has certainly played a part.

Other money is also flowing from wealthy Russians who are not personally sanctioned but have still had to change their lifestyles.

“They have insulated themselves and they have gone to Dubai and Turkey, these places that Russians love to go,” says a source who works for the Russian elite. “They are happy as Larry.”

Western sanctions have barely affected their lifestyles, he adds.

Last autumn, the Abramovich-linked superyacht Solaris was moored in Bodrum where it received enormous weekly deliveries of asparagus, a port employee told The New York Times.

“In the end, they decided we are still rich, it is going to be fine,” says the businessman. “And that is a correct assessment from their point of view.”

For now at least. Turkey has a general election on May 14 and observers think the outcome will be consequential.

Nato allies have held off pushing Turkey on the issue of Russian money because the West doesn’t want it to become a flashpoint in the election, says Peker.

However, after the vote they are likely to increase pressure on Istanbul to conform.

“I think if Erdogan is re-elected, I would expect the Nato allies to add some heat, which would make Turkey a bit more proactive because otherwise it would risk drawing sanctions or secondary sanctions,” says Peker.

As it stands, Erdogan is narrowly trailing Turkey’s opposition party, led by Kemal Kilicdaroglu. If Kilicdaroglu wins, an oligarch crackdown is even more likely.

“My expectation is he would want to re-anchor Turkey’s foreign and security policies in the West, put Nato at the heart of Turkey’s security policies and look to rapidly improve relations with the EU and the US,” says Peker.

An opposition-led Turkish government would not necessarily join Western sanctions, but it would be more serious about preventing Russians from circumventing them, says Peker.

There is already pressure on Turkish companies to withhold services from Russian private jets and superyachts.

“Those services and access to products in Turkey will likely rapidly diminish after the elections,” says Peker.

It may not be such plain sailing for the superyachts moored in the Mediterranean after all.

