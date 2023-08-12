Mediterranean Diets Won’t Shield You From Food Inflation

U.S. markets closed

Alessandra Migliaccio, Mark Evans and Alonso Soto
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Overall inflation rates may be slowing across Europe, but the price of ingredients to make traditional dishes in France and Spain highlights how the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation is still raging.

Bloomberg’s custom index showed French households had to spend 8.4% more last month to prepare a coq au vin than a year earlier. Data from the country’s National Statistics Office and the Ministry of Agriculture and Nutrition put the total cost at €19.4 ($21.3).

The price of poultry, which is the most expensive ingredient in the dish, rose 6.4%, while butter was up 16.5% from July last year.

That contrasts with headline inflation of 4.3% in the euro area’s second-biggest economy, based on the national measure for consumer-price growth.

A separate Bloomberg gauge showed that making paella, Spain’s national dish, was 15.1% more expensive in July than a year ago due to an almost 40% jump in the cost of olive oil, according to data from the National Statistics Institute.

The country has been experiencing a devastating drought that has more than halved production.

Headline inflation in Spain is among the lowest in the euro zone, easing earlier last year after the government set a cap on surging power prices. As favorable base effects start to fade in the second half of 2023, inflation will likely pick up to average 3.2% this year, according to the Bank of Spain.

The cost of olive oil is also impacting Italy, where Bloomberg’s Pizza Margherita Index surged 13.5% this month.

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

