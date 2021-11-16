U.S. markets close in 2 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,711.39
    +28.59 (+0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,292.93
    +205.48 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,968.16
    +114.32 (+0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,406.90
    +5.97 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.13
    +0.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.20
    -12.40 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    24.93
    -0.17 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1334
    -0.0037 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6280
    +0.0050 (+0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3433
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6010
    +0.4720 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,638.64
    -3,486.64 (-5.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,492.26
    -15.12 (-1.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,326.97
    -24.89 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,808.12
    +31.32 (+0.11%)
     

Medium acquires Knowable to bring audio to the platform

Amanda Silberling
·2 min read

Medium announced today its third and final acquisition of the year: Knowable, an audio-based learning platform featuring podcast-like courses from experts like Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, NASA astronaut Scott Kelly and food journalist Mark Bittman.

Medium's other acquisitions this year include Projector, a browser-based graphic design tool, and Glose, a social book-reading app.

As the podcasting and live audio industries expand, Knowable will help Medium cater to people seeking audio education. Warren Shaeffer, co-founder of Knowable, will join Medium as the vice president of Audio, and the rest of the Knowable team will follow. Shaeffer told TechCrunch that the Medium and Knowable teams have already begun working together on complementary initiatives and will share more details in early 2022.

"Publishing on Knowable gives experts and thought leaders -- including those already on Medium -- an easy way to add a new, monetizable format to share their work," Shaeffer told TechCrunch. "Knowable lessons sit between social audio, which is largely ephemeral and non-monetizable, and podcasts and audiobooks, which are far more labor-intensive. Knowable handles the heavy lifting on the production side to help its creators sound great, even if they’re audio newbies."

Image Credits: Knowable

Knowable launched in 2019 with funding from Andreessen Horowitz, Upfront, First Round and Initialized -- the platform charged $9.99 per month for access to more than 100 courses, though in celebration of the acquisition, its prices have dropped to $25 annually through the end of the year. Per the acquisition, Knowable will remain a standalone platform, but Knowable might be included in future Medium subscription bundles.

"The number one reason that people say they listen to podcasts is to learn new things, and Knowable and Medium are pioneering a new audio experience to better serve this need, for both creators and listeners alike," Shaeffer said.

Knowable takes applications from experts and thought leaders to build a course -- if accepted, the Knowable team works with them to develop a course. Knowable shares 30% of quarterly revenue and 30% of all referred memberships with published creators.

Recommended Stories

  • Qualcomm estimates Apple will self-supply up to 80% of iPhone modem chips by 2023

    (Reuters) -Qualcomm Inc on Tuesday said that it believes it will supply only 20% of the modem chips to connect Apple Inc's iPhone wireless data networks by the device's 2023 launch. Qualcomm currently supplies modem chips for all of Apple's devices. Qualcomm said at an investor conference that it believes its phone chip revenues will expand in line with broader phone markets despite Apple finding 80% of its modem chips from other suppliers.

  • Apple Could Smash Its iPhone Holiday Sales Record. What That Means for the Stock.

    Apple is on pace to sell more than 40 million iPhones between Black Friday and Christmas, according to new analysis from Wedbush Securities.

  • Qualcomm, diversifying from mobile phones, to supply chips for BMW self-driving cars

    (Reuters) -Qualcomm Inc on Tuesday said that German automaker BMW will use its chips in its next generation of driver-assistance and self-driving systems. San Diego-based Qualcomm is the world's biggest supplier of chips for mobile phones but has been diversifying its business, with more than a third of its chip sales coming from sources other than makers of handsets. Qualcomm's announcement of the BMW win came before an investor presentation where it detailed how the company is working with firms like Meta Platforms Inc on virtual reality hardware and with Microsoft Corp on Windows laptops that use Qualcomm chips.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Fiscal First Quarter Earnings Due Amid Supply Chain Issues

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Span Chips, Software, Internet Plays

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • What Facebook's Metaverse Means for Crypto

    The idea of the metaverse has been building momentum for years, but Facebook's decision to rebrand as Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) has catapulted the tech concept into mainstream consciousness. Seemingly every media outlet around is talking about the metaverse and how it could change our lives forever. Meta Platforms also has cryptocurrency plans in the works, as further entrenchment of the digital world in everyday life will also rewrite the script on what it means to purchase and own something.

  • What Is Duolingo's Chart Language Saying?

    In his first "Executive Decision" segment of Friday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer welcomed Dr. Luis Von Ahn to the show for the first time. Von Ahn is the co-founder and CEO of Duolingo , the online language learning app. Von Ahn described Duolingo as a product-driven technology company that also happens to be the most popular way to learn new languages.

  • Epic CEO Blasts Apple and Google, Calls for Single App Store

    (Bloomberg) -- Epic Games Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney renewed his attack on Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google as the world’s dominant mobile duopoly before calling for a universal app store that works across all operating systems as the solution.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Pl

  • Polaris, Toro have solution to chip shortage: Snowmobiles and plows with less technology

    Facing a chip shortage that has plagued manufacturers in a variety of industries, some Minnesota manufacturers are trying to adjust by building products that require fewer chips.

  • Entrepreneur Hai Dinho Shares How He Is Garnering 12,000 Shiba Inu Tokens Daily From An Old Laptop

    Cryptocurrency mining is something that has been around for years. For most retail investors, buying and selling a coin is the only way to profit in the world of decentralized finance. Well, entrepreneur Hai Dinho thinks differently. Crypto mining is the process of validating equations within a pool of other miners, and with each validation processed by the computer you get rewarded with cryptocurrency. This form of mining is called “proof of work” but in the world of DeFi there are countless wa

  • DOGE Users Seethe Over Binance’s 2-Week Withdrawal Freeze

    They wonder why a Dogecoin upgrade that led to a Binance glitch now leaves them out in the cold.

  • Analysts Remain Bullish On Qualcomm's Growth In Apple's Absence

    Investors once believed that Qualcomm Inc's (NASDAQ: QCOM) fortunes rose and fell with Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone, which uses a key "modem" chip from Qualcomm to connect to mobile data networks, Reuters reports. However, as Qualcomm prepares for an investor presentation on November 16, analysts said a looming loss of Apple, which is working on its chips to replace Qualcomm's, might not matter much to Qualcomm's profits. Qualcomm will outline plans to land its chips in everything from virt

  • Metaverse And Cryptos: Top Tokens To Watch Amid Hype

    Facebook’s announcement on the development of metaverse had boomed discussions about how cryptos could help this brand-new concept.

  • Top 3 Cryptos to Watch this Week: Uplink, Mewn Inu, LevelUp Gaming

    The cryptocurrency market continues to consolidate following the recent excellent performance, but these are the three cryptocurrencies to watch for this week.

  • China Telecom U.S. unit asks court to block U.S. FCC action

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China Telecom Corp Ltd's U.S. subsidiary asked a U.S. appeals court on Monday to block the decision of the Federal Communications Commission to revoke the telecommunication company's authorization to operate in the United States. China Telecom Americas was ordered on Oct. 26 by the FCC to discontinue U.S. services by early January after the U.S. regulator cited national security concerns.

  • The Best Tech Gifts to Buy for Under $100

    Calling all early-bird shoppers! These modestly priced gadgets are too good to pass up.

  • The meaning of the ‘metaverse,’ and all the terms you need to understand it

    Understanding the metaverse is complicated, especially because it doesn’t exist yet. Since companies like Epic Games, Nvidia, Microsoft, and Facebook (I mean, “Meta”), won’t stop talking about it, there’s an evolving lexicon to describe the next iteration of the internet. Metaverse: If the contemporary internet experience is two-dimensional—meaning you browse and scroll through it on a screen—the metaverse is 3D.

  • Carlyle Nears $2 Billion Deal to Buy Switzerland’s AutoForm Engineering

    Private-equity firm Carlyle Group is nearing a $2 billion deal to acquire AutoForm Engineering, a Switzerland-based industrial software provider, according to people familiar with the matter.

  • Apple's Mac Mini M1 is back down to $600 at Amazon

    Apple's Mac Mini M1 is $100 off at Amazon, bringing it down to an all-time low of $600.

  • 2 Dirt-Cheap Cryptocurrencies That Could Skyrocket

    Missed Bitcoin and Ethereum? Next-generation cryptocurrencies like Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) and The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND) offer potentially better growth prospects as they push the limits of blockchain technology. Let's explore the reasons why these under-the-radar cryptocurrencies look poised for explosive long-term growth.