Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Market size to grow by 1401.00 thousand units | Technavio

·7 min read

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 6.98% in 2022 at a CAGR of 7.05% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application (medium-duty truck and heavy-duty truck), geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and type (hydraulic power steering, electro-hydraulic power steering, and electric power steering).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vendor Insights

The medium and heavy-duty truck steering system market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • AB Volvo

  • China Automotive Systems Inc.

  • Hyundai Motor Co.

  • JTEKT Corp.

  • Knorr-Bremse AG

  • Mando Corp.

  • Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • thyssenkrupp AG

  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the medium and heavy-duty truck steering system market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute 90% of the global market growth during this period. China, Japan, and India are the major markets in APAC. The rapid growth of the construction sector will drive the medium and heavy-duty truck steering system market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The medium and heavy-duty truck steering system market share growth by the hydraulic power steering segment will be significant during the forecast period. The adoption rate of advanced steering systems is expected to remain sluggish. The major reasons for making steering systems technologically advanced are for improving fuel efficiency and enhancing the driving experience.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The dynamic steering for medium and heavy-duty trucks is driving the growth of the medium and heavy-duty truck steering system market. Fleet operators are now considering safety, comfort, and convenience features, such as driver fatigue detection, collision avoidance, attention assist, dynamic steering systems, surround-view parking, and lane departure warning (LDW) systems. Advanced steering technologies such as dynamic steering aid in enhancing driver safety and comfort.

The high manufacturing cost of medium and heavy-duty trucks will challenge the medium and heavy-duty truck steering system market during the forecast period. The incorporation of advanced technologies in medium and heavy-duty trucks will increase their manufacturing cost, which would be partially pushed onto end-users.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.05%

Market growth 2022-2026

1401.00 th units

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

6.98

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 90%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, China, Japan, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer
engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AB Volvo, China Automotive Systems Inc., Hyundai Motor
Co., JTEKT Corp., Knorr-Bremse AG, Mando Corp., Nexteer
Automotive Group Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, thyssenkrupp
AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and
obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis,
COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer
dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for,
you can reach out to our analysts and get segments
customized.

Table of Contents:

Market Landscape

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

  • Market segment analysis

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of rivalry

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Medium-duty truck - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Application

  • Market segments

  • Hydraulic power steering - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Electro-hydraulic power steering - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Electric power steering - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Type

Geographic Landscape

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • AB Volvo

  • China Automotive Systems Inc.

  • Hyundai Motor Co.

  • JTEKT Corp.

  • Knorr-Bremse AG

  • Mando Corp.

  • Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • thyssenkrupp AG

  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medium-and-heavy-duty-truck-steering-system-market-size-to-grow-by-1401-00-thousand-units--technavio-301511201.html

SOURCE Technavio

