Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Market size to grow by 1401.00 thousand units | Technavio
NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 6.98% in 2022 at a CAGR of 7.05% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application (medium-duty truck and heavy-duty truck), geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and type (hydraulic power steering, electro-hydraulic power steering, and electric power steering).
Vendor Insights
The medium and heavy-duty truck steering system market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
AB Volvo
China Automotive Systems Inc.
Hyundai Motor Co.
JTEKT Corp.
Knorr-Bremse AG
Mando Corp.
Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd.
Robert Bosch GmbH
thyssenkrupp AG
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Geographical Market Analysis
APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the medium and heavy-duty truck steering system market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute 90% of the global market growth during this period. China, Japan, and India are the major markets in APAC. The rapid growth of the construction sector will drive the medium and heavy-duty truck steering system market growth in APAC during the forecast period.
Key Segment Analysis
The medium and heavy-duty truck steering system market share growth by the hydraulic power steering segment will be significant during the forecast period. The adoption rate of advanced steering systems is expected to remain sluggish. The major reasons for making steering systems technologically advanced are for improving fuel efficiency and enhancing the driving experience.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The dynamic steering for medium and heavy-duty trucks is driving the growth of the medium and heavy-duty truck steering system market. Fleet operators are now considering safety, comfort, and convenience features, such as driver fatigue detection, collision avoidance, attention assist, dynamic steering systems, surround-view parking, and lane departure warning (LDW) systems. Advanced steering technologies such as dynamic steering aid in enhancing driver safety and comfort.
The high manufacturing cost of medium and heavy-duty trucks will challenge the medium and heavy-duty truck steering system market during the forecast period. The incorporation of advanced technologies in medium and heavy-duty trucks will increase their manufacturing cost, which would be partially pushed onto end-users.
Customize Your Report
Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.05%
Market growth 2022-2026
1401.00 th units
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
6.98
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 90%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, China, Japan, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer
Key companies profiled
AB Volvo, China Automotive Systems Inc., Hyundai Motor
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for,
Table of Contents:
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Medium-duty truck - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Heavy-duty truck - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Hydraulic power steering - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Electro-hydraulic power steering - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Electric power steering - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Type
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
AB Volvo
China Automotive Systems Inc.
Hyundai Motor Co.
JTEKT Corp.
Knorr-Bremse AG
Mando Corp.
Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd.
Robert Bosch GmbH
thyssenkrupp AG
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
