U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,447.70
    +10.95 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,484.97
    +220.30 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,765.13
    -22.95 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,250.34
    +10.98 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.37
    +1.08 (+1.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.80
    +22.10 (+1.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.53
    +0.14 (+0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1745
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3866
    +0.0031 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4320
    -0.1080 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,594.89
    +1,041.86 (+2.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,167.27
    +35.43 (+3.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,220.14
    +59.10 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

Medium revamps its Partner Program, launching new eligibility requirements and referral bonuses

Amanda Silberling
·4 min read

Amid a year of editorial pivots and employee exits, Medium announced today that it will make significant changes to its Medium Partner Program, which allows writers on the platform to monetize their content.

Founded in 2011, Medium launched its Partner Program in 2017. Since then, the platform has paid out $28 million to over 200,000 contributors. Initially, it offered payouts based on how much time Medium members spent reading a writer's content. For $5 per month or $50 per year, Medium members could read all posts on the platform without hitting a paywall. Plus, part of each member's subscription was split among the writers they read; so, if a Medium member spent 10% of their time reading one writer's work, for example, that writer would get 10% of the subscriber's revenue share.

Medium said that earnings based on read time will remain the same. But now, Medium will offer a new way to make money with the launch of a referral program.

Previously, if a reader converted to a paying member within 30 days of reading a writer's story, that writer would get credit for the amount of time the reader spent reading their work. Under the new model, Partner Program writers will now have a personalized referral landing page -- for any reader who purchases a Medium subscription via their page, the writer will get half of that member's subscription fee for as long as they remain a paying member, minus the standard 2.9% + $0.30 in payment processing fees. So, if a writer got 100 readers to sign up for a monthly Medium membership through their referral, that would net the writer $227 per month.

Image Credits: Medium (opens in a new window)

However, now it's more difficult for a writer to join the Partner Program -- writers must have 100 followers, at least one published Medium story, and they must live within specific geographic regions. Even if a Partner meets the new eligibility requirements, they might lose their status if they don't publish anything new in a six-month period. Still, under the previous structure, just becoming a Partner didn't guarantee financial rewards -- some Partners with smaller followings would make pennies each month. Existing Partners will retain their status through the end of 2021, and if they haven't reached 100 followers by then, they will be removed.

Also, Medium will soon institute a minimum payout threshold of $10, meaning that if a writer makes less than $10 in a month, that pay will roll over to the next month until they amass at least $10.

Medium has been reticent about its member numbers in the past, but CEO Ev Williams told TechCrunch in November that its member numbers were in the "high hundreds of thousands." In March 2021, Medium had 725,000 members per Axios, but Digiday previously reported that Medium had hoped to reach 1 million members by 2020. As of September, its competitor Substack, founded in 2017, had 250,000 paid subscribers and raised a $65 million series B round two months later. Medium last raised venture funding in 2016 with a $50 million series C round.

Creators can now monetize their expertise on Quora

Platforms like Substack and the newer Ghost pay writers based on how many paying subscribers they have. Medium's new revenue sharing model similarly incentivizes writers to corral readers to the platform, but Medium takes about 50%. For direct subscriptions to a writer's individual newsletter, Substack takes 10%, and Ghost takes $9 per month. While Substack or Ghost readers might subscribe to multiple individual newsletters, Medium subscribers pay just one $5 monthly or $50 yearly fee to access all of the website's content.

The newsletter business is competitive -- in June, Facebook launched a newsletter platform called Bulletin with hand-picked contributors, and Twitter acquired Revue earlier this year. Then, last week, Quora unveiled a monetization platform called Quora+, which costs the same as a Medium membership. Similar to Medium, Quora+ subscribers get access to all content any writer chooses to put behind a paywall, and writers are paid based on engagement with their content. But writers can also write paywalled posts on Spaces, which are like user-created publications on Quora -- Quora takes a 5% cut of those payments.

Medium sees more employee exits after CEO publishes ‘culture memo’

Recommended Stories

  • 1 Top Stock to Buy Right Now

    This company's revenue and profits are soaring, adding to its already massive war chest of cash.

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

    Netflix is a one-trick pony, right? At the same time, a swelling tide of new competitors makes many investors wonder why they should be excited about Netflix, or even vaguely interested in the stock. For one, Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings likes to remind investors that the company actually competes against basically every leisure activity under the sun.

  • Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) US and EU Growth has Peaked and Advertising Revenue is under Pressure from Competitors

    As you might know, Facebook, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FB ) just posted their latest second-quarter results with some very strong numbers. When looking at the company, three things come to mind. The "sell high" part from the cliché phrase "buy low, sell high", diminishing future growth rates, and very high margins.

  • YouTube suspends Rand Paul after misleading video on masks

    YouTube suspended U.S. Sen. Rand Paul for seven days on Tuesday and removed a video posted by the Kentucky Republican that claimed cloth masks don't prevent infection, saying it violated policies on COVID-19 misinformation. It's the second time this month that one of Paul's videos has been taken down by YouTube for breaking its rules about misleading content. “We removed content from Senator Paul’s channel for including claims that masks are ineffective in preventing the contraction or transmission of COVID-19, in accordance with our COVID-19 medical misinformation policies," YouTube said in a statement.

  • China: Swiss embassy urges media to remove scientist fake news

    A Swiss biologist who had been quoted in Chinese media in recent days did not exist, it said.

  • Trump’s Favorite Dictator Fueling New Pro-Hitler Movement

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Getty/FacebookAMMAN, Jordan—President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is the poster boy for a budding Nazi movement in Egypt linked to the country’s powerful military and security services. The president’s cult of personality has helped energize an online pro-Hitler movement that is rabidly antisemitic and champions a pure Egyptian race, while also praising the Third Reich and attacking dissidents, the LBGTQ+ community, and even other Egyptian nationalist move

  • YouTube suspends Rand Paul for 7 days over COVID mask claims

    The Kentucky Republican said the suspension was a "badge of honor."

  • Twitter redesigns website with new font, less clutter and high-contrast features

    Twitter today is introducing a revamped version of its website, which the company says will make the site more accessible, less cluttered and easier to use. Among the changes, the site is implementing Twitter's new font, "Chirp," and it's changing various elements to become more high-contrast, among other things. Chirp was first introduced in January as Twitter's first proprietary typeface.

  • A Powerful New Deepfake Tool Has Digitally Undressed Thousands Of Women

    The AI-generated nudes, which look horrifyingly realistic, are sweeping the web.

  • Facebook's Oversight Board orders a post criticizing the Myanmar coup to be restored

    Content reviewers mistakenly thought the post criticized Chinese people, rather than the state.

  • Twitter's AI bounty program reveals bias toward young, pretty white people

    Twitter's first AI bias bounty has wrapped up, and it learned that beauty filters skew its photo algorithm — among other issues.

  • Chinese tech firms 'self-correct' to get ahead of potential regulatory fury

    Fretting about unprecedented regulatory heat for China's tech sector, some companies are no longer waiting for any official reprimands that may or may not be forthcoming. KE Holdings, China's largest platform matching buyers and sellers of real estate, is one such example. The decision to pull the plug on the VIP services was not prompted by a regulatory request but KE, which is currently the subject of an antitrust probe https://www.reuters.com/world/china/exclusive-china-launches-antitrust-probe-into-tencent-backed-property-broker-ke-2021-05-25, had wanted to move "proactively" and "voluntarily", said the people who declined to be identified as KE has not publicised its actions.

  • Google And YouTube Bulk Up Protection For Users Under 18, Responding To Longstanding Criticism

    Google and its YouTube subsidiary are implementing steps to make their vast digital arenas safer for users under 18 years old. Google said it will now block ad targeting based on the age, gender or interests of people under 18. It is also turning off its data-tracking “location history” option for users under the age […]

  • Facebook caught a marketing firm paying influencers to criticize COVID-19 vaccines

    Facebook has banned a marketing firm for its involvement in an influence operation that used influencers and fake accounts to undermine COVID-19 vaccines.

  • YouTube takes down second Rand Paul COVID video and suspends him from posting for a week

    Sen. Rand Paul is fuming after YouTube censored the second one of his videos for violating community guidelines on COVID-19 and suspended him from posting more videos for a week.

  • Chinese state media called out for inventing fake Swiss scientist to bolster Covid origin dispute

    Switzerland's embassy in Beijing has called out Chinese state media for inventing a fake Swiss scientist to bolster the government's dispute about the origin of Covid-19.

  • Sen. Rand Paul suspended from YouTube after controversial claims about masking

    The Kentucky senator is banned from uploading new videos for seven days. It’s the second time one of his videos has been deleted from the site.

  • Consumer Confidence Is Beginning to Waver Again, According to Survey Data

    The First Insight survey found a 25 percent jump in worried consumers with the COVID-19 variant on the rise.

  • Investment in digital media slows, years after venture-backed boom

    Data: Pitchbook; Table: Axios VisualsMedia upstarts are attracting far less cash compared to the venture-backed media boom of 2014 and 2015, according to new data from Pitchbook.Why it matters: Investors are no longer willing to shell out hundreds of millions of dollars on new digital media sites, given how long it's taken for some of those investments to materialize and drive major returns. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBe sm

  • Save on Your Next Food Delivery With These Deals

    iStock: thesomegirlThese days, you can get food at the touch of a button. It's almost a no-brainer (except deciding what you actually want to eat). The problem is that that can quickly become a pretty expensive habit. Thankfully, we have some deals from our favorite food delivery service so you can save while you savor some takeout.Doordash: $7 off with code USAFFIL7OFFBuy on Doordash, $nullDoordash: Up to $5 off plus Free Delivery on All Orders with DashPass MembershipBuy on Doordash, $nullGrub