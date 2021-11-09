U.S. markets close in 3 hours 47 minutes

Medium snatches up Projector and beefs up management team

Romain Dillet
·2 min read

Content publishing platform Medium is acquiring a small startup called Projector. As part of the deal, the entire Projector team is joining Medium with Projector’s co-founder and CEO Trevor O'Brien becoming Medium’s Chief Product Officer.

If you’re not familiar with Projector, the company has been building a browser-based graphic design tool. In just a few clicks, Projector users can create graphics for social posts, such as podcast artworks, a logo for a Facebook event, an Instagram story, etc.

You don’t need any professional design skills to use Projector as you can also take advantage of a library of templates. You can then replace images and text to personalize them.

Some people have also been using Projector to create animated GIFs and presentations. If you want someone else to contribute, you can collaborate as a team in real-time. When you’re done, you can also share a presentation or a design with a link.

While Medium isn’t disclosing the terms of the acquisition, 100,000 people have used Projector and the startup had raised $23 million over three funding rounds. Upfront Ventures, Mayfield Fund, Foundry Group, Upside Partnership, Homebrew, Mantis VC and Van Wickle Ventures invested in the startup. Mark Suster and Rishi Garg served on the board of the company.

Image Credits: Medium

The entire Projector team of 13 is joining Medium. Projector’s co-founder and CEO Trevor O'Brien, who previously led product teams at Coda, Twitter and YouTube, will become Medium’s first Chief Product Officer. The company didn’t have a CPO before today’s acquisition.

Projector’s co-founder and VP of Engineering Luke Millar will start a new role as Medium’s VP of Engineering.

“Medium will not keep Projector running as an independent product for the long-term. The focus is on the core Medium platform — leveraging Projector technologies and expertise to build world-class creator tools and reader experiences,” Trevor O'Brien said.

“That said, Projector will continue to run through March of 2022 in order to help existing customers off-board their teams, export their work, and take their creations with them,” he added.

If Medium plans to take advantage of Projector’s experience, you can expect more design capabilities to customize your Medium sites, posts and newsletters. It could also lead to more real-time collaboration features.

Medium’s post editor have inspired many content management systems with its clean and intuitive design. Now, let’s see if Medium expands beyond words with the same design-focused approach for multimedia content.

Image Credits: Medium

Recommended Stories

  • How trucking became the weak link in America’s supply chain

    The $800 billion trucking industry is arguably the weakest link in the rusty U.S. supply chain that has been overwhelmed by unprecedented demand coming from American consumers for goods.

  • New Relic Results Top Estimates As Big Data Software Companies Surge

    New Relic stock has hit new highs for the past six trading days, as the data analytics company reported quarterly results that beat views.

  • Nvidia doubles down on software tools for crafting virtual worlds

    Nvidia Corp on Tuesday released a set of tools for software developers aimed at helping them create a "metaverse" of three-dimensional virtual worlds - and use a lot more computing power from Nvidia's chips in the process. At the Santa Clara, California, company's annual technology conference, Nvidia released Omniverse Enterprise, which will start at $9,000 per year and be sold by partners such as Dell Technologies and Lenovo Group Ltd, which build powerful computing systems with Nvidia chips for corporate customers.

  • Apple CEO Compares Phones That Allow App Sideloading to Cars With No Airbags or Seatbelts

    To Tim Cook, Apple’s chief executive officer, letting iPhone users “sideload” apps — that is, install them from sources outside the tech giant’s App Store — would be tantamount to making a car that didn’t have airbags or seatbelts. For Apple, “It’s just too risky to do that,” Cook said about the prospect of allowing […]

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    The S&P 500 has surged 126% over the last five years, growing at an annualized rate of nearly 18%. That's incredible. But over the same period, stocks in the information technology sector have skyrocketed 278%.

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy? With Slack, Battle Versus Microsoft Enters New Phase

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • Nvidia seeks to lead gold rush into the metaverse with new AI tools

    Nvidia Corp. firmly planted its flag in the metaverse Tuesday by rolling out several products meant to not only give developers the software to chart new virtual worlds but the equipment needed to provide the foundation for those worlds.

  • Solana Wallets Phantom, Solflare Eye Mobile for Growth

    Phantom is launching a wallet app; Solflare’s is already live. Both projects see mobile as critical to expanding crypto’s reach.

  • Twitter brings $3 ‘Twitter Blue’ subscriptions to the US

    Twitter Blue, which unlocks additional features like the ability to “undo” a tweet or browse news without ads, is now available to users in the United States and New Zealand.

  • Coinbase Wallet launches standalone browser extension to rival Metamask

    Coinbase has revealed a standalone desktop browser extension for its wallet service that will enable users to interact directly with more than 500 digital assets.

  • Instagram's creator subscriptions nearing launch, App Store listing reveals

    Instagram earlier this year said it would explore the idea of creator subscriptions and was later spotted developing a feature that would offer exclusive Stories that were only visible to a creator's subscriptions. Now, it seems, the company is poised to launch creator subscriptions into broader testing. According to two third-party app intelligence services, Instagram has recently added in-app purchase options to its U.S. app that are intended for "Instagram Subscriptions."

  • Mantium raises $12.75M in seed funding, launches cloud-based AI platform

    Ohio-based startup Mantium has today announced closing $12.75 million in seed funding, as well as the launch of a cloud-based AI platform -- which allows users to build with large language models. The seed round, co-led by venture funds Drive Capital and Top Harvest, will be used to source for more talent, to add more features to Mantium’s AI platform and in driving awareness around what is achievable with large language models, especially across Africa, the firm's CEO and co-founder Ryan Sevey told TechCrunch. Having a globally distributed team, Sevey said, helps in the generation of unique insights and varying problem-solving approaches around AI.

  • Qualcomm is trying to simplify app creation for AR glasses

    Qualcomm has unveiled a Snapdragon Spaces platform that helps developers build augmented and mixed reality apps.

  • Clubhouse rolls out Replay to let users record live rooms and share them later

    Clubhouse hosts and moderators will have a fresh tool in their kit today. The company is pushing a new feature live on both its iOS and Android apps that will let creators record an audio room so that anyone who misses the action live can check it out later. Replays will also be downloadable so that anyone hosting a room can share it externally, beyond Clubhouse, "as a podcast, a clip on YouTube, an Instagram story, a TikTok video, or anywhere else."

  • Analyst Report: Square Inc

    Square is a technology platform company that provides payment and point-of-sale solutions to merchants worldwide. It provides hardware for sales and payment solutions to merchants along with software that converts iPads to payment terminals. Payments can be made on Square terminals via a tap, dip, or swipe, or through the company's Square Cash electronic tender. Square also provides CashApp, which allows consumers to send, spend, and store money on an app. Square processes transactions in the U.S. and internationally.

  • Swimm nabs $27.6M Series A to include up-to-date documentation throughout coding process

    Every development team needs documentation to help onboard new developers and track the details behind the project. It's created a solution to prompt developers to include documentation, make it easier to create it, and even lets them know when it's fallen out of date. It is also releasing Swimm in beta today.

  • Niantic reveals its vision for a 'real-world metaverse,' releases Lightship AR Developer Kit

    AR technology company Niantic, best known for Pokémon GO, announced today that it will launch Lightship, an AR Developer Kit (ARDK) that will make building augmented reality experiences more accessible. This free, openly available technology will help Niantic lay the foundation for its vision of the "real-world metaverse."

  • Lucy Security Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Developing Security Awareness Training (SAT) Solutions with Its E-learning Platform

    Based on its recent analysis of the security awareness training industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Lucy Security with the 2021 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for its innovative security awareness training and testing solutions. Lucy Security's reliable and powerful SAT tools provide organizations with the understanding and ability to strengthen preventive measures on several security topics, such as phishing, password security, malware, data privacy, and secure social networks.

  • YouTube to expand test that reopens mobile app directly in its TikTok rival, Shorts

    YouTube is looking to give its TikTok rival, Shorts, a competitive advantage. The company confirmed it's expanding a recent global test that defaults the YouTube mobile app to open directly in Shorts if the user had previously watched Shorts videos before exiting. In other words, instead of being taken to the YouTube homepage when you return to the app, you'd be dropped into the short-form video experience.

  • Google can now find your pet's doppelgänger in works of art

    The Arts & Culture app uses machine learning to find matches in paintings, sculptures and more.