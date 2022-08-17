U.S. markets open in 5 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,295.75
    -12.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,055.00
    -63.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,598.50
    -59.75 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,019.20
    -4.10 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.47
    -0.06 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.90
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    19.95
    -0.13 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0166
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.87
    -0.08 (-0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2086
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8150
    +0.6000 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,816.83
    -214.86 (-0.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    568.59
    -3.33 (-0.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,530.93
    -5.13 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,222.77
    +353.86 (+1.23%)
     

Medium Voltage Transformer Market Size to Grow by USD 3.76 billion, Eaton Corp. Plc and Emerson Electric Co. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medium voltage transformers are those that have a primary voltage in the range of 1,000 volts (V) to 33 kV. The secondary voltage of medium voltage transformers is in the range of 100 kV to 1,000 V AC. These transformers are used for various purposes such as power generation, transmission, and distribution.

Latest market research report titled Medium Voltage Transformer Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled Medium Voltage Transformer Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The medium voltage transformer market size is expected to grow by USD 3.76 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.92% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest FREE PDF sample report

Medium Voltage Transformer Market 2022-2026:Scope

The medium voltage transformer market report covers the following areas:

Medium Voltage Transformer Market 2022-2026:Vendor Analysis

ALCE Electric Industry and Trade Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EFACEC Power Solutions SGPS SA, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Hammond Power Solutions Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Hubbell Inc., Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd., MGM Transformer Co., Ningbo Tianan Group Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SMA Solar Technology AG, TWB SA, and WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

  • Eaton Corp. Plc - The company offers medium voltage transformers that provide value and reliability, with a variety of options to increase system protection and environmental responsibility, and are available in standard and customizable designs to meet utility, commercial and industrial applications.

  • Emerson Electric Co. - The company offers medium voltage transformers that are useful where the available voltage must be changed to accommodate the voltage required by the load.

  • General Electric Co. - The company offers medium voltage transformers for the utility, industrial, commercial, residential, and energy markets as these solutions feature flexible, reliable, and robust designs to support a wide range of applications.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for access to exclusive information about vendors

Medium Voltage Transformer Market 2022-2026:Driver and Challenge

The growing investments in electric power systems and in the development of smart grids are driving the growth of the market. The demand for medium voltage transformers is expected to increase during the forecast period. These transformers are needed for protective relays to protect electrical equipment and metering devices.

Poor financial health of the power sector in markets such as India and Pakistan is challenging the growth of the market. The GDP debts in India and Pakistan have increased due to losses incurred by power generation and distribution companies. Power distribution companies need to invest in medium voltage transformers for protecting and metering assets. Such factors may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Medium Voltage Transformer Market 2022-2026:Segmentation

  • Product

  • Geography

Medium Voltage Transformer Market 2022-2026:Revenue-generating Product Segments

The dry medium voltage transformers segment will contribute the highest market growth during the forecast period. These transformers are mainly used for the distribution of power for residential, industrial, and commercial purposes. The use of eco-friendly materials has increased, which drives the global market for dry medium voltage transformers.

Medium Voltage Transformer Market 2022-2026:Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist medium voltage transformer market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the medium voltage transformer market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the medium voltage transformer market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medium voltage transformer market vendors

Related Reports

Industrial High Voltage Motors Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Instrument Transformer Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Medium Voltage Transformer Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.92%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 3.76 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.0

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 48%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ALCE Electric Industry and Trade Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EFACEC Power Solutions SGPS SA, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Hammond Power Solutions Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Hubbell Inc., Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd., MGM Transformer Co., Ningbo Tianan Group Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SMA Solar Technology AG, TWB SA, and WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Dry medium voltage transformers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Oil immersed medium voltage transformers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 VPI medium voltage transformers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Eaton Corp. Plc

  • 10.4 Emerson Electric Co.

  • 10.5 General Electric Co.

  • 10.6 Hammond Power Solutions Inc.

  • 10.7 MGM Transformer Co.

  • 10.8 Ningbo Tianan Group Co. Ltd.

  • 10.9 Schneider Electric SE

  • 10.10 Siemens AG

  • 10.11 SMA Solar Technology AG

  • 10.12 WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medium-voltage-transformer-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-3-76-billion-eaton-corp-plc-and-emerson-electric-co-among-key-vendors---technavio-301605235.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Oil expert: 'We’re in a long-term structural bull market' despite price drop

    Gas prices are declining, but one expert cautions it's just a ‘short-term correction.’

  • Plaintiff drops suit in first Zantac trial

    Yahoo Finance health care correspondent Anjalee Khemlani details how the first case against pharmaceutical company GSK over its Zantac derivative was voluntarily dismissed.

  • 3M Faces $100 Billion in Losses From Veterans' Earplug Suits, Expert Says

    (Bloomberg) -- 3M Co. faces more than $100 billion in losses and bankruptcy because of lawsuits brought by veterans who blame their hearing problems on faulty earplugs, according to a litigation consultant hired by lawyers suing the industrial conglomerate.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement

  • IRS's RMD Rule Change Could Make Your Roth IRA More Valuable

    The Internal Revenue Service has proposed rule changes that could significantly impact how beneficiaries will manage inherited retirement accounts. The proposed regulations, which were published last month, caught some in the financial services industry by surprise, as they offer a … Continue reading → The post The IRS May Make Your Roth IRA More Valuable With This RMD Rule Change appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Apple wants workers back in the office 3 days a week starting Sept. 5: reports

    More than a year after its new hybrid work schedule was announced, Apple Inc. will require its employees to return to the office at least three days a week starting Sept. 5, according to reports Monday.

  • Toyota, CATL Shut Plants in Sichuan as Power Crisis Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., the world’s top battery maker, are closing plants in China’s Sichuan province as a drought-induced power crisis worsens.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsBill Gates and the Secret Push to

  • All The States That Don't Tax Retirement Income

    States vary widely in the way they tax retirement income so location is an important consideration in financially planning for retirement. Some states don't levy income states on any sort of retirement income, while others tax IRA and 401(k) distributions, … Continue reading → The post 11 States That Do Not Tax Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • SEC files brief on Hinman speech as XRP lawsuit drags on

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has fought back in its lawsuit against Ripple Labs with a reply brief in support of its objections to orders that asked the SEC to disclose drafts of a 2018 speech made by former SEC director William Hinman. See related article: Judge grants Ripple’s request to review videos of […]

  • FTC probes Amazon over customer concerns about unsubscribing from services

    Yahoo Finance legal correspondent Alexis Keenan outlines the FTC's investigation into Amazon over complaints about the service's user interface when customers try to unsubscribe.

  • J&J Unit Tells Appeals Court Only Bankruptcy Can Settle Talc Claims

    A Johnson & Johnson subsidiary urged a federal appeals court to uphold the controversial legal strategy it used to move to bankruptcy roughly 38,000 lawsuits linking its talc-based products to cancer.

  • These 6 Dividend Stocks Pay $83 Billion a Year, Combined, to Their Shareholders

    These widely owned companies are doling out between $11.1 billion and $18.5 billion in dividend income to their shareholders each year!

  • Walmart’s earnings are trying to tell us something about inflation, consumer sentiment, and whether we’re headed for a recession

    The company performed well in Q2, providing hope that the broader economy is strong.

  • U.S. Shale Faces More Than $10 Billion In Hedging Losses

    Hedging losses in U.S. shale continue to pile up and are set to reach more than $10 billion this year, as some E&Ps find themselves unable to capitalize on high crude prices

  • Clean Energy Or Fossil Fuels? Wall Street Is Betting On Both

    Energy is back on Wall Street’s radar after a couple of bad years, and big banks are investing in both clean energy and hydrocarbons, with no signs of the trend changing any time soon

  • UPDATE 3-Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops case

    The plaintiff in the first lawsuit over the heartburn drug Zantac scheduled to go to trial has agreed to drop his case, according to his attorney and drugmakers named as defendants. The news on Tuesday came days after shares of GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Sanofi SA, Pfizer Inc and Haleon Plc were hit by investor concerns about thousands of lawsuits claiming the drug, which U.S. regulators pulled from the market in 2020, causes cancer. The first trial in one of those lawsuits had been scheduled to begin next Monday in Illinois state court.

  • Drugmaker Endo Files for Bankrupty Over Debt, US Opioid Litigation

    (Bloomberg) -- Drug manufacturer Endo International Plc filed for bankruptcy after being overwhelmed by litigation, including claims that it profited by helping fuel the US opioid epidemic.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save

  • $9 Natural Gas Is Back

    Get ready to bundle up. The likelihood of sky-high heating bills is increasing by the day given the way natural-gas prices are surging into autumn. U.S. natural-gas prices have risen by more than 70% since the end of June, including more than 6% Tuesday, to push back north of $9 per million British thermal units. They haven't been so high this time of year since 2005, back before shale drillers flooded the market with cheap gas and after Hurricane Katrina and a spate of other storms wreaked havo

  • Oil Prices Are Down, but the Natural-Gas Rally Is Going Strong

    Natural-gas futures are just below 14-year highs on Tuesday. Consumers are likely to be hit by escalating electricity and heating costs this winter.

  • U.S. big company oil reserves up 13% since 2017, deals drive recent growth -study

    U.S. oil reserves held by 50 large companies rose by 13% over the five years ended in December, according to an Ernst & Young report released on Wednesday, with mergers and acquisitions contributing most of the recent gain. Oil reserve estimates, which signal the direction of crude output, climbed to 31.8 billion barrels at the end of last year after plummeting in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic forced energy companies to curtail activity. U.S. reserves were still lower than 2019 levels of 32.5 billion barrels, according to the analysis, which used estimates from 50 publicly traded companies holding the largest U.S. oil and gas reserves.

  • Is This Competitor Coming for MercadoLibre Stock?

    The reopening headwind affected every company in the e-commerce industry, including MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI). MercadoLibre has been an e-commerce powerhouse. MercadoLibre's success is remarkable since even the e-commerce juggernaut Amazon -- despite its success in many regions, including North America and Europe -- couldn't match its smaller peer in Latin America.