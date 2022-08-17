Medium Voltage Transformer Market Size to Grow by USD 3.76 billion, Eaton Corp. Plc and Emerson Electric Co. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medium voltage transformers are those that have a primary voltage in the range of 1,000 volts (V) to 33 kV. The secondary voltage of medium voltage transformers is in the range of 100 kV to 1,000 V AC. These transformers are used for various purposes such as power generation, transmission, and distribution.

Latest market research report titled Medium Voltage Transformer Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The medium voltage transformer market size is expected to grow by USD 3.76 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.92% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Medium Voltage Transformer Market 2022-2026:Scope

The medium voltage transformer market report covers the following areas:

Medium Voltage Transformer Market 2022-2026:Vendor Analysis

ALCE Electric Industry and Trade Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EFACEC Power Solutions SGPS SA, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Hammond Power Solutions Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Hubbell Inc., Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd., MGM Transformer Co., Ningbo Tianan Group Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SMA Solar Technology AG, TWB SA, and WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

Eaton Corp. Plc - The company offers medium voltage transformers that provide value and reliability, with a variety of options to increase system protection and environmental responsibility, and are available in standard and customizable designs to meet utility, commercial and industrial applications.

Emerson Electric Co. - The company offers medium voltage transformers that are useful where the available voltage must be changed to accommodate the voltage required by the load.

General Electric Co. - The company offers medium voltage transformers for the utility, industrial, commercial, residential, and energy markets as these solutions feature flexible, reliable, and robust designs to support a wide range of applications.

Story continues

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Medium Voltage Transformer Market 2022-2026:Driver and Challenge

The growing investments in electric power systems and in the development of smart grids are driving the growth of the market. The demand for medium voltage transformers is expected to increase during the forecast period. These transformers are needed for protective relays to protect electrical equipment and metering devices.

Poor financial health of the power sector in markets such as India and Pakistan is challenging the growth of the market. The GDP debts in India and Pakistan have increased due to losses incurred by power generation and distribution companies. Power distribution companies need to invest in medium voltage transformers for protecting and metering assets. Such factors may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Medium Voltage Transformer Market 2022-2026:Segmentation

Product

Geography

Medium Voltage Transformer Market 2022-2026:Revenue-generating Product Segments

The dry medium voltage transformers segment will contribute the highest market growth during the forecast period. These transformers are mainly used for the distribution of power for residential, industrial, and commercial purposes. The use of eco-friendly materials has increased, which drives the global market for dry medium voltage transformers.

Medium Voltage Transformer Market 2022-2026:Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist medium voltage transformer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the medium voltage transformer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the medium voltage transformer market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medium voltage transformer market vendors

Medium Voltage Transformer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.92% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.0 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ALCE Electric Industry and Trade Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EFACEC Power Solutions SGPS SA, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Hammond Power Solutions Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Hubbell Inc., Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd., MGM Transformer Co., Ningbo Tianan Group Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SMA Solar Technology AG, TWB SA, and WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

