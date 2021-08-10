U.S. markets open in 4 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,424.50
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,985.00
    -13.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,130.75
    +5.50 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,234.10
    +1.40 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.94
    +1.46 (+2.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.10
    +4.60 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.46
    +0.19 (+0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1741
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.75
    +0.60 (+3.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3868
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4500
    +0.1450 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,025.11
    +2,252.32 (+5.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,126.90
    +67.57 (+6.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,124.88
    -7.42 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     

Medius' AP Automation achieves SAP® Certification as integrated with SAP S/4HANA® and SAP S/4HANA Cloud

·2 min read

Delivers touchless invoice processing to customers through interoperability with SAP solutions

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, a leading global provider of spend management solutions, today announced that its integration software for its AP Automation solution has achieved SAP certification as integrated with SAP S/4HANA® and SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

The spend management provider has proven its software can integrate with SAP solutions to offer customers a rapid implementation enabling a fast return on investments.

The SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that the interface software for the product Medius AP Automation integrates with SAP S/4HANA and SAP S/4HANA Cloud using standard integration technologies.

These latest SAP certifications build on Medius' earlier proficiency, with the spend management provider previously achieving SAP certification as integrated with SAP NetWeaver® for its Medius AP Automation product.

As a result of the certification, businesses using any Medius solution can benefit from a streamlined connection to their ERP system according to best practices outlined by SAP. The secure data synchronization between the two solutions enables fully automated, touchless invoice processing: as well as improved visibility of finances.

"I'm pleased that our interface software for Medius AP Automation has achieved SAP-certification as integrated with SAP S/4HANA and SAP S/4HANA Cloud," said Medius CEO Per Åkerberg, who was delighted to add this latest accolade to the spend management provider's set of credentials. "It's a tremendous achievement for the team. But crucially, this certification is yet another proof point for our prospects and customers to have confidence in our class-leading solution suite."

Achieving these certifications marks a significant evolution in Medius' relationship with SAP, Åkerberg explained. "These certifications further bolster our SAP partnership through which we can rapidly develop and certify our integration technology for future releases of SAP technologies. This dynamic approach to integration demonstrates our goal to help customers meet their business needs, and ultimately, improve their bottom line."

Medius is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications that supplement and build on SAP software and technology. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.

For more information, please contact:

Erica England, Arketi Group, PR & Marketing (for Medius) eengland@arketi.com, 904.803.8808

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/medius/r/medius--ap-automation-achieves-sap--certification-as-integrated-with-sap-s-4hana--and-sap-s-4hana-cl,c3394014

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/medius/i/sap,c2940737

SAP

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medius-ap-automation-achieves-sap-certification-as-integrated-with-sap-s4hana-and-sap-s4hana-cloud-301351815.html

SOURCE Medius

Recommended Stories

  • A rape allegation at Alibaba has prompted an outpouring in China about toxic work culture

    Forced drinking with clients is among many ways in which work culture in China still demeans women, online commentators noted.

  • Cardano’s Alonzo Purple upgrade imminent as smart contract public testnet launches

    In an exciting finale for Cardano’s series of Alonzo updates, the team behind ADA – Input Output Hong Kong – has launched a public testnet for the significant smart contract integration, revealing that the Alonzo Purple upgrade is imminent.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Will Smarter Wireless Earphones Boost Apple?

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Microsoft, Netflix and Nvidia.

  • Can my employer make me get vaccinated?

    More U.S. companies like Disney, Google and Netflix are asking workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but is it legal?

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch: Anticipation Builds for Apple IPhone 13s, T-Mobile Marketing Push

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change over time. The consumer smartphone market will evolve into broader 5G wireless enterprise opportunities.

  • Alibaba Fires Manager As Sexual Assault Case Rocks China

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has fired a manager accused of rape, moving to contain the fallout after an employee’s account of her ordeal went viral on social media and ignited fierce debate about rampant sexism across China’s tech industry.The Chinese internet giant didn’t identify the manager. Li Yonghe, appointed just last month to lead a newly created division overseeing much of Alibaba’s non-retail businesses from food delivery to travel, has resigned alongside his human resour

  • China’s New Oil Giants Flourish in Xi’s Clean Energy Wave

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s newest oil refiners are thriving by aligning themselves with President Xi Jinping’s vision, expanding even as their older rivals and several other private businesses have been reined in by Beijing.These newcomers have gained the moniker Teapot 2.0 in China, and are benefiting because they are fitting into Xi’s push for cleaner industries and greater energy efficiency.Still little known in international trading circles, companies like Jiangsu Eastern Shenghong Co. and Hengl

  • When Is It Too Late to Have Nothing Saved for Retirement?

    It is never too late to start saving money you will use in retirement. However, the older you get, the more constraints may limit your options.

  • Starr Peak Announces Additional Expansion of Drilling Program to 60,000 Metres on NewMétal Property

    Starr Peak Mining Ltd. ("Starr Peak" or the "Company") (TSXV: STE) (OTC: STRPF) is pleased to announce another significant expansion to its ongoing drilling campaign on its NewMétal property ("NewMétal" or "the Property"), located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Quebec near the town of Normétal. The NewMétal project also includes the past-producing Normétal Mine, from which ~10.1M tonnes of 2.15% Cu, 5.12% Zn, 0.549 g/t Au, and 45.25 g/t Ag were produced (Boivin, 1988).

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – A Hold onto $45,000 Would Bring $47,000 Levels into Play

    It’s been a bullish morning for Bitcoin and the broader crypto market. The Bitcoin bulls will be eyeing a return to $47,000 levels to bring $50,000 back into play.

  • Crypto Coin Listings Exploded in 2021

    Data aggregators have listed more than 2,000 new crypto assets in the first half of 2021.

  • As Delta Variant Spreads, Florida Hospitals Race to Find Open Beds

    The Delta variant has pushed Florida Covid-19 hospitalizations to records and AdventHealth’s Orlando-area hospitals beyond capacity, leaving patients to wait in emergency rooms in a potentially dangerous limbo.

  • Update On The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play: Interview With Scot Evans

    As the world’s most exciting oil play continues to post stellar results, we had a chance to speak with the man behind the project

  • Workhorse Reviews Electric Van Designs, Distances Itself From Lordstown Motors

    Workhorse Group delivered 14 electric delivery vans to customers in the second quarter but it is going back to the drawing board to figure out how to add more cargo capacity before it resumes ramping up production. In many ways, the Workhorse (NASDAQ: WKHS) earnings report for the April to June period resembled previous quarters — a tale of delays and supplier issues. After ousting CEO Duane Hughes in favor of former Delphi Technologies CEO Rick Dauch, the Cincinnati-based company said it is und

  • Billionaire-backed mining firm to seek electric vehicle metals in Greenland

    Mineral exploration company KoBold Metals, backed by billionaires including Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates, has signed an agreement with London-listed Bluejay Mining to search in Greenland for critical materials used in electric vehicles. KoBold, which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to hunt for raw materials, will pay $15 million in exploration funding for the Disko-Nuussuaq project on Greenland's west coast in exchange for a 51% stake in the project, Bluejay said in a statement.

  • Latent AI, which says it can compress common AI models by 10x, lands some key backing

    It didn't win that contest, but that hasn't kept it from winning the interest of investors elsewhere. It just closed on $19 million in Series A funding in a round co-led by Future Ventures and Blackhorn Ventures, with participation from Booz Allen, Lockheed Martin, 40 North Ventures, and Autotech Ventures.

  • The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Yields 3% With a Reasonable Upside

    The Coca-Cola Company NYSE:KO) is a staple stock for many yield-seeking investors. With decades of reliable payouts, it doesn't come as a surprise that it is the longest holding in Warren Buffett's portfolio. While the stock was somewhat sluggish in the last decade, lagging the consumer staples sector, its 3% dividend and sustainable innovation efforts offer a fair risk compensation.

  • Types of Retirement Explained

    The prospect of retirement sparks a myriad of questions about how much you have saved up, where you want to live and when you plan to start. Retirement used to connote a post-work life of leisure on the front porch … Continue reading → The post Types of Retirement Explained appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Investment bankers to get biggest checks in decade as Wall Street bonuses jump - report

    Most Wall Street workers can expect double-digit increases in bonuses this year compared to 2020, while investment bankers could see the biggest checks in roughly a decade, according to a report by compensation consulting firm Johnson Associates Inc. Last year, Wall Street bonuses were flat-to-down due to the economic hit from COVID-19 lockdowns, but this year's bounce back shows that financial executives feel their businesses have recovered since the pandemic wiped $21 trillion off the markets between February and March last year, Johnson said. "The industry has performed at a level that last year we thought was impossible," said Alan Johnson, whose report is closely watched by financial professionals.

  • NFTs Over DeFi: OpenSea Just Overtook Uniswap on Ethereum Usage

    Since last year, Uniswap has usually commanded the top spot.