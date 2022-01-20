U.S. markets open in 5 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,539.00
    +14.75 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,014.00
    +104.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,113.00
    +79.50 (+0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,063.00
    +3.80 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.68
    -0.28 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.60
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.20
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1353
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.56
    +0.77 (+3.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3630
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2300
    -0.1230 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,898.93
    +395.19 (+0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    994.93
    +0.18 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,581.67
    -7.99 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,772.93
    +305.70 (+1.11%)
     

Medius and Columbus Extend Strategic Partnership with New Infor M3 Cloud Connector

·2 min read

Medius and Columbus extend their longstanding partnership delivering Medius innovative spend management and accounts payable automation solutions to the joint customer base using Medius in combination with the different Infor M3 ERP versions.

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Together, Medius and Columbus now offer an expanded integration connector between the Infor M3 Cloud Edition (multi-tenant) ERP system and the Medius Spend Management and Accounts Payable (AP) Automation solutions. The integration enables a smooth transition to the Infor M3 Cloud Edition for M3 customers leveraging Medius.

Highlighting the purpose behind the partnership extension, Ulf Schnürer, VP Partner at Medius AP Automation, says: "Medius and M3 have a long history of successful integrations, ranging from the Infor M3 on-premise versions, Infor M3 single tenant Cloud and now the M3 Cloud Edition, and more than 160 joint customers using the combination worldwide. With an increasing demand for efficient cloud solutions, this new integration allows us to continue our support to these organizations as they move their business operations to the M3 Cloud Edition. The response is amazing, we already have 20 customers ready to start using the new integration. These customers are already benefiting from rapid speed to value, low effort integration, minimum maintenance for IT and a solid data synchronization."

Ole Fritze, Chief Operating Officer at Columbus, adds: "The extended partnership with Medius enables M3 customers to optimize and streamline their operations in a multi-tenant Cloud environment, helping them reach their goals for a growing and profitable business."

The powerful and flexible integration to M3 Cloud Edition allows companies to get up and running quickly and reap the benefits of automated invoice management right from the start. The integration is available for all organizations currently leveraging, or planning to upgrade to, the Infor M3 Cloud Edition ERP globally.

For more information, please contact:

Dan Bird, Fight or Flight for Medius
Dan.Bird@fightflight.co.uk +44 7885 670798 / Medius@fightflight.co.uk +44 330 133 0985

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/medius/r/medius-and-columbus-extend-strategic-partnership-with-new-infor-m3-cloud-connector,c3489167

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medius-and-columbus-extend-strategic-partnership-with-new-infor-m3-cloud-connector-301464640.html

SOURCE Medius

Recommended Stories

  • '4.7% Rule' Is Like A $283,000 Retirement Savings Bonus

    You can't live off Social Security benefits alone. Smart retirement planning says the 4.7% Rule is your best shot for safe, durable retirement income.

  • PG&E Probation Ends As Judge Calls It a ‘Continuing Menace’

    (Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. is ending a five-year felony probation as a “continuing menace to California,” a judge supervising the company said in his parting observations, noting the company went on a “crime spree” even as he tried to rehabilitate it.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Wa

  • Kinder Morgan profit tops expectations on higher gasoline, jet fuel volumes

    Global jet fuel demand, however, has again come under pressure with some countries reimposing border restrictions and other curbs to keep the Omicron coronavirus variant at bay, prompting travelers to reconsider their plans. "We saw a little bit more downside momentum on jet fuel due to omicron variant, but combined, we didn't really see a meaningful impact as we exited the year," senior executive Dax Sanders said in the earnings call. Kinder Morgan reported a 48% jump in jet fuel volumes and 7% jump in gasoline, following a year of coronavirus-driven decline.

  • Woman sues Southwest, says airline ejected her for removing mask to drink water

    Southwest Airlines Co was sued for $10 million on Tuesday by a 68-year-old Florida woman who said the carrier ejected her from a flight because she periodically needed to remove her mask to drink water. Medora Clai Reading said she was wrongly removed from a Jan. 7, 2021, flight to Palm Beach, Florida, from Washington, D.C. after a hostile flight attendant kept demanding that she keep her mask on despite medical issues, including a heart condition and low blood sugar, requiring that she stay hydrated. Southwest had no immediate comment, having yet to review the complaint.

  • European Gas Slumps as China Readies to Flood Market With LNG

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas slumped as a top LNG importer in China prepares to flood the market with fuel that could further ease supply concerns in the continent. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseStocks Extend Declines as Nasdaq Turns Lower Again: Markets WrapEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israe

  • Future of work: Zoom CFO describes the future of hybrid jobs at the company

    Zoom CFO Kelly Steckelberg joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Zoom hosting the Work Transformation Summit, the introduction of a new hybrid work model for the company's employees, and the importance of socialization and collaboration.

  • Stanford GSB Graduated The Highest-Paid MBAs Of All Time In 2021

    Stanford has released its 2021 MBA employment report, the last top school to do so As we’ve seen in the release of employment reports from top-25 programs throughout fall and winter, the pandemic whirlwind ... The post Stanford GSB Graduated The Highest-Paid MBAs Of All Time In 2021 appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Can Intel Dominate the Bitcoin Mining Industry With the Bonanza Mine?

    Given the significant competition in the mining industry from pre-established companies, there is a high chance Intel might fail to do so.

  • ‘There’s no retirement in this job,’ gig workers say

    Dean Rainer finds it hard to believe that anyone would think app-based gig workers can save for retirement. “I needed a good laugh today,” the 60-year-old who delivers for Uber (UBER) Eats said when asked about his retirement plans.

  • Costco buys Sacramento land for expanding gas station

    Costco Wholesale Corp. is looking to help more people get access to its famously cheaper gas in Sacramento, with plans for expanding its fuel facility near an existing store.

  • Cannabis: Tilray CEO explains why the company isn't waiting for U.S. legalization 'lottery ticket'

    Tilray CEO Irwin Simon joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman to discuss the cannabis industry, why the company is pivoting to food and beverage brands, weed legalization in the U.S., and the end of a partnership with Budweiser.

  • Starbucks to widen online reach in China through new alliance with Meituan, ending coffeehouse chain's partnership with Alibaba-backed Ele.me

    US coffeehouse chain Starbucks is gearing up to expand its online presence across China through a new alliance with on-demand local services giant Meituan, ending an exclusive partnership with Alibaba Group Holding-backed food delivery provider Ele.me. Seattle-based Starbucks said the collaboration with Meituan, which operates China's largest online food delivery platform, will enable more consumers across the mainland to make reservations at its stores and get their coffee delivered, according

  • In Battle for Workers, the Humble 401(k) Gets Richer in 2022

    Facebook and KPMG are among the companies sweetening retirement plan contributions this year in a tight job market.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Block, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Block (NYSE: SQ), the fintech company formerly known as Square, lost nearly half its market value over the past three months as rising interest rates sparked an exodus from higher-growth tech stocks. Declining Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) prices exacerbated the sell-off, since Block generates revenue from Bitcoin trades and holds some Bitcoin on its balance sheet.

  • Zoom is returning to the office, but most workers aren’t coming back

    Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) on Wednesday announced a new return-to-office plan that allows the vast majority of its 4,400 employees to work from home by establishing three broad categories for workers: hybrid (a majority of the workforce that lives within commuting distance and would come in occasionally), remote and in-person, the latter of which will comprise less than 2% of Zoom’s workforce. Zoom’s videoconferencing technology, a staple among thousands of companies for communicating and collaborating as the pandemic forced workers to shelter at their homes, will be a major source of interaction internally. “Workers genuinely want choice, and they are choosing to continue to work at home,” Zoom Chief Financial Officer Kelly Steckelberg told MarketWatch.

  • Why employees are leaving—and the culture that makes them stay

    Employees want to work for and will stay at companies where there’s a culture of flexibility and well-being, writes LinkedIn's chief people officer.

  • Luckin Coffee plans to relist in U.S. two years after accounting fraud - FT

    The company is exploring whether it should relist on the Nasdaq, as soon as the end of this year, the report said citing two sources familiar with the matter. Ahead of the proposed relisting, Luckin held meetings with investors and advisers to discuss other options for capital raising, according to the report. A spokesperson for Luckin Coffee declined to comment.

  • Free government COVID test kits now available: Everything you need to know

    A new federal website to request free COVID-19 test kits is online now.

  • Toyota stock sinks as supply chain issues hit production

    Jeff Schuster,&nbsp;LMC Automotive President of Americas Operations and Global Vehicle Forecasts, joins Yahoo Finance Live to examine Toyota's production miss due to chip shortages, the supply chain for automakers, challenges when buying cars, Tesla investing in chip suppliers, automotive sales in the U.S. and Asian markets, and the EV space.

  • Activision’s Embattled CEO Is Already Complicating Microsoft’s Acquisition

    The confusion around Kotick's future role adds one more unknown to a merger that is sure to get significant scrutiny in the months to come.