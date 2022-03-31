Medius named Microsoft Gold Partner for the 10th year in a row

STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) automation solutions, has been named a Microsoft Gold Partner for the 10th year in a row.

Medius earned Microsoft Gold Partner status in three competencies - Cloud Platform, Application Development, and Data Analytics. In addition, Medius achieved Silver Partner status for Application Integration, for the first time this year.

Assessed yearly, the award is testament to Medius's continued commitment to innovation.

Medius is a longstanding partner of Microsoft and hosts its spend management solutions on the Microsoft Azure platform. During 2021, Medius extended its Microsoft Azure footprint by listing on the Azure Marketplace and was awarded Co-sell status-a status Microsoft awards to a select number of SaaS vendors on its Azure platform, only when commercial and technical conditions are met.

The Microsoft Azure platform is a key component of Medius's cloud-based accounts payable automation platform. Customers can access the applications from anywhere at any time, and Medius rolls-out monthly updates with new functionality.

The partnership enables Medius to offer greater flexibility, connectivity, and high-quality services to their global customer base. Being a Microsoft Gold Partner also allows Medius to test and develop new technology and to meet the changing needs of their clients.

Matt Rhodus, VP of Business Development and Strategy at Medius, comments: "With remote and hybrid working here to stay, cloud solutions will continue to play a crucial role in businesses of all shapes and sizes. Whether this is enabling customers to source new suppliers, purchase goods, or process payments - cloud solutions have been put to the test and have demonstrated how critical they are to business.

The Microsoft Azure platform is a key component of our cloud solution, and we are proud to be named a Microsoft Gold Partner for the tenth year in a row, a testament to our commitment to the partnership, and to the value the partnership brings both to Microsoft, and to Medius."

