Medivir 2021 Annual Report published

·2 min read

STOCKHOLM, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR) today announces that the Annual Report for 2021 now is available at the company's website: www.medivir.com. 2021 started off with the licensing of birinapant to IGM Biosciences, which in November initiated a clinical study in solid tumors with its own DR5 agonist antibody and birinapant. A successful financing that included participation from specialist investors was also carried out at the beginning of the year. Medivir's cutting-edge project fostroxacitabine bralpamide showed positive study results and entered a new clinical phase in December when the treatment of the first patient with HCC in the phase 1b/2a combination study began. Medivir furthermore strengthened the business development opportunities for remetinostat and several positive results from investigator-initiated studies with remetinostat were presented during the year.

This and much more can be found in Medivir's Annual Report 2021, published today at the website; https://www.medivir.com/investors/reports#FinancialReports2021

For additional information, please contact
Magnus Christensen, CFO
Telephone: +46 8 5468 3100
E-mail: magnus.christensen@medivir.com

Medivir in brief

Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The drug candidates are directed toward indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Medivir is focusing on the development of fostroxacitabine bralpamide (MIV-818), a pro-drug designed to selectively treat liver cancer cells and to minimize side effects. Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model, and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Birinapant, a SMAC mimetic, is exclusively outlicensed to IGM Biosciences (Nasdaq: IGMS) to be developed in combination with IGM-antibodies for the treatment of solid tumors. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/medivir/r/medivir-2021-annual-report-published,c3540203

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/652/3540203/1559825.pdf

Annual Report 2021 (PDF)

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medivir-2021-annual-report-published-301517758.html

SOURCE Medivir

