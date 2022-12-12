U.S. markets open in 5 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,934.50
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,473.00
    -25.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,571.00
    +1.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,797.30
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.72
    -0.30 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.00
    -8.70 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    23.68
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0552
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.38
    +2.09 (+9.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2259
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8890
    +0.3390 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,949.25
    -222.47 (-1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    397.32
    -8.92 (-2.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.46
    -25.17 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

Medivir has completed a successful pre-IND meeting with the FDA

·3 min read

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (Nasdaq: MVIR) (Stockholm: MVIR), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer in areas of high unmet medical need, announced today that the company has completed a pre-IND meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration and has received positive feedback on the development plan in preparation for an IND for its candidate drug fostroxacitabine bralpamide (fostrox). This is a significant step towards an application to include American study centers in future clinical trials (Investigational New Drug Application, IND).

Fostrox is an orally administered liver-targeted pro-drug currently undergoing phase 1/2a clinical trial in advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, in combination with pembrolizumab or lenvatinib.

The main purpose of the pre-IND meeting was to discuss the overall development plan in preparation for an IND for fostrox and identify any need for further data prior to submitting the IND application. Based on the meeting with the FDA and its recommendations, Medivir assesses that it can now proceed with the next step in the process towards an IND application. The company plans to submit an IND application to the US authority in 2023. An approved IND application is a prerequisite for conducting clinical studies with a new candidate drug in the United States.

For additional information, please contact
Magnus Christensen, CFO, Medivir AB
Telephone: +46 8 5468 3100. E-mail: magnus.christensen@medivir.com

About fostrox

Fostrox is a pro-drug designed to selectively treat liver cancers and to minimize side effects. It has the potential to become the first liver-targeted and orally administered drug for patients with HCC and other forms of liver cancer. Fostrox has completed a phase 1b monotherapy study, and a combination study in HCC currently ongoing.

About primary liver cancer

Primary liver cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the most common cancer that arises in the liver. Although existing therapies for advanced HCC can extend the lives of patients, treatment benefits are insufficient and death rates remain high. There are 42,000 patients diagnosed with primary liver cancer per year in the US and current five-year survival is 
11 percent. HCC is a heterogeneous disease with diverse etiologies, and lacks defining mutations observed in many other cancers. This has contributed to the lack of success of molecularly targeted agents in HCC. The limited overall benefit, taken together with the poor overall prognosis for patients with intermediate and advanced HCC, results in a large unmet medical need.

About Medivir

Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The drug candidates are directed toward indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Medivir is focusing on the development of fostroxacitabine bralpamide (fostrox), a pro-drug designed to selectively treat liver cancer cells and to minimize side effects. Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model, and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Birinapant, a SMAC mimetic, is exclusively outlicensed to IGM Biosciences (Nasdaq: IGMS) to be developed in combination with IGM-antibodies for the treatment of solid tumors. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/652/3682952/1728848.pdf

Press release (PDF)

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medivir-has-completed-a-successful-pre-ind-meeting-with-the-fda-301700044.html

SOURCE Medivir

Recommended Stories

  • Is There any Hope for Veru Stock?

    With approval of Veru's (NASDAQ: VERU) drug sabizabulin for severe COVID-19 in serious question, the company's shareholders have every right to be a bit flighty at the moment. The most significant near-term risk to Veru's stock is that regulators at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) might decide to rebuff its request to commercialize sabizabulin with an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). In November, a non-binding advisory committee at the FDA voted against the company, finding with an 8-5 vote that the medicine's purported efficacy characteristics were not compelling enough for an expedited approval in light of the known risks of treatment and the ongoing public health need for such therapies.

  • Amgen set to buy biotech firm Horizon at $26 billion valuation - Bloomberg News

    The U.S. biotechnology company has offered about $116.5 for each Horizon share, according to the report, citing a person familiar with the matter. The offer is at about a 20% premium to Horizon's closing price of $97.29 on Friday. Sanofi said on Sunday that it no longer intends to make an offer for Horizon.

  • Could Amgen's Heart Disease Candidate Generate Billions in Sales?

    In early November, Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) broke some encouraging news to shareholders. Phase 2 clinical trial results revealed that the company's drug candidate, known as olpasiran, is very effective in treating patients with elevated lipoprotein(a) levels and a history of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD). Let's delve into the results of the clinical trial and the ASCVD market to address these questions.

  • Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs Company takes another step 'to disrupt the current pharmacy supply chain'

    The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company is teaming up with EmsanaRx, a pharmacy benefit manager, to make lower-cost prescription drugs more accessible to patients through their employers.

  • ‘I saved my husband’s life with CPR —here’s what you need to know’

    Leanne Griffiths and her husband Sam, 33, were asleep on August 30 when their youngest son Brody, eight, came and climbed into their bed

  • A New Drug Slashed Cholesterol by 70 Percent in a Recent Study. Could It Help You?

    High cholesterol increases your risk of a range of serious health conditions, including two leading causes of death in the nation: heart attack and stroke. Unfortunately, the problem is woefully under-treated, according to the Centers for Disease control and Prevention (CDC). "Slightly more than half of U.S. adults (54.5 percent, or 47 million people) who could benefit from cholesterol medicine are currently taking it," they note.The good news? Experts are producing increasingly effective ways t

  • Eating More of These Foods Helps Protect Your Brain From Alzheimer's, New Study Says

    Ever notice that parents are always telling children to eat their vegetables? It makes sense, considering fruits and veggies are the world's healthiest foods. They deliver an array of nutritional value, such as vitamins, minerals, fiber, and other essential nutrients vital for staying healthy, managing weight, and reducing your risk of chronic disease, including the top two killers in America—cardiovascular disease and cancer.While eating fruits and vegetables is necessary for maintaining a heal

  • Dozens have gotten sick from oysters — including in Florida. Publix issues a warning

    Publix is cautioning consumers to check the shell on oysters sold in its “live shell on oysters” fresh seafood display case.

  • The unsavory stigma surrounding MSG

    Ever since monosodium glutamate was identified as the source of unpleasant health effects dubbed "Chinese Restaurant Syndrome," MSG has been unwelcome; yet, advocates promote its use in kitchens, even with a reputation that's tough to swallow.

  • Nurses at Atlanta hospital under fire over TikTok video mocking maternity patients

    Four labor and delivery nurses at an Atlanta hospital came under fire over a TikTok video in which they shared the things that annoy them about expecting

  • Facing COVID surge, China expanding hospitals, ICUs

    Facing a surge in COVID-19 cases, China is setting up more intensive care facilities and trying to strengthen hospitals as it rolls back anti-virus controls that confined millions of people to their homes, crushed economic growth and set off protests. President Xi Jinping’s government is officially committed to stopping virus transmission, the last major country to try. A Cabinet meeting called Thursday for “full mobilization” of hospitals including adding staff to ensure their “combat effectiveness” and increasing drug supplies, according to state media.

  • China's Looming 'Tsunami' of COVID Cases Will Test Its Hospitals

    Until recently, China, the world’s most populous nation, was also the world’s last COVID holdout. But in a matter of weeks it will be hit by a wave that a top health official predicts could infect many hundreds of millions of people. This week, Beijing took its biggest step toward living with COVID, all but abandoning an unpopular and costly “zero-COVID” policy of lockdowns and mass quarantines it had hoped would eliminate infections. The abrupt pivot has raised the specter of tremendous strain

  • What Is Biotin & Why Do You Need It?

    We dive into the trendy nutrient plus the health benefits it can provide.

  • Canada prepares to expand assisted death amid debate

    Canada is preparing to expand its medically assisted death framework to become one of the broadest in the world, a change some want to delay due to concerns vulnerable people have easier access to death than to a life without suffering. Starting in March, people whose sole underlying condition is mental illness will be able to access assisted death. Mental illness was excluded when the most recent medical assistance in dying (MAiD) law was passed in 2021.

  • Rhod Gilbert ‘feeling good’ as he discloses stage four cancer diagnosis

    Comedian also recalled the symptoms he had prior to being diagnosed

  • Rogue Cop Gave Out DUIs Like Candy—and Sent Lives Into Chaos

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyHarris Elias and his 15-year-old son were driving home from dinner at a local Fort Collins, Colorado, taco spot when they got pulled over.Elias, a 51-year-old single father of three, told The Daily Beast that he immediately “put his defenses up” as he noticed Officer Jason Haferman walking up to his driver-side window on Dec. 3, 2021.“At first, he asked me if I knew why he had pulled me over, which I thought was a ridiculous question beca

  • Health and wellness: Medicare cuts coming. Why you should pay attention

    Dr. Carrie Jose, in her latest Health and Wellness column, explains why you should pay attention to next month's Medicare cuts

  • Public braced for walkouts as ministers accused of ‘dangerous’ attitude to strikes

    Government rejects pay talks with nurses despite warning patients face ‘significant’ risks

  • Emory University hospital apologizes after nurses make 'disrespectful' TikTok sharing labor, delivery 'icks'

    Emory University's hospital apologized on Friday after some of its nurses made a TikTok sharing their "icks" about labor and delivery patients.

  • Brooke Burke, 51, shares her favorite tips to staying in shape during the holidays

    Brooke Burke, a former host on "Dancing with the Stars" is a fitness enthusiast who launched her workout app Brooke Burke Body in 2017. She's since launched Longevity.