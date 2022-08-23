U.S. markets open in 5 hours 4 minutes

Medivir to present at the Erik Penser Bank Company Day

·1 min read

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (NASDAQ Stockholm: MVIR) today announces that the company will present at the Erik Penser Bank Company Day on August 24, 2022. CEO Jens Lindberg will present the company and its plan for the ongoing clinical study with fostroxacitabine bralpamide (fostrox).

The presentation will be available after the meeting on Medivirs website; www.medivir.com.

For additional information, please contact

Magnus Christensen, CFO, Medivir AB
Telephone: +46 8 5468 3100
E-mail: magnus.christensen@medivir.com

Medivir in brief

Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The drug candidates are directed toward indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Medivir is focusing on the development of fostroxacitabine bralpamide (MIV-818), a pro-drug designed to selectively treat liver cancer cells and to minimize side effects. Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model, and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Birinapant, a SMAC mimetic, is exclusively outlicensed to IGM Biosciences (Nasdaq: IGMS) to be developed in combination with IGM-antibodies for the treatment of solid tumors. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/medivir/r/medivir-to-present-at-the-erik-penser-bank-company-day,c3618134

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/652/3618134/1617692.pdf

Press release (PDF)

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medivir-to-present-at-the-erik-penser-bank-company-day-301610513.html

SOURCE Medivir

