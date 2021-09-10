U.S. markets open in 5 hours 35 minutes

Medivir to present at the Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference

·1 min read

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (NASDAQ Stockholm: MVIR) today announces that the company will present at the virtual meeting H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference, September 13-15.

The presentation will be available through Medivir´s website; www.medivir.com.

More information about the event is available at the organizer's website: https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/

For additional information, please contact
Magnus Christensen, Interim CEO and CFO
Telephone: +46 8 5468 3100
E-mail: magnus.christensen@medivir.com

Medivir in brief

Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The drug candidates are directed toward indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Medivir is focusing on the development of MIV-818, a pro-drug designed to selectively treat liver cancer cells and to minimize side effects.
Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model, and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Birinapant, a SMAC mimetic, is exclusively outlicensed to IGM Biosciences (Nasdaq: IGMS) to be developed in combination with IGM-antibodies for the treatment of solid tumors. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/medivir/r/medivir-to-present-at-the-wainwright-annual-global-investment-conference,c3412981

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/652/3412981/1466606.pdf

Press release (PDF)

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medivir-to-present-at-the-wainwright-annual-global-investment-conference-301373196.html

SOURCE Medivir

