U.S. markets open in 4 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,953.75
    -20.25 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,682.00
    -93.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,635.25
    -72.75 (-0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,844.00
    -9.20 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.71
    -0.37 (-0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.00
    -14.40 (-0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    20.63
    -0.37 (-1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0240
    -0.0080 (-0.78%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.01
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1812
    -0.0084 (-0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.7310
    +1.4060 (+1.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,112.93
    -520.52 (-3.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    370.51
    -21.57 (-5.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,372.09
    -13.43 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,944.79
    +45.02 (+0.16%)
     

Medivir recruits Pia Baumann as new Chief Medical Officer

·3 min read

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer in areas of high unmet medical need, announced today that Pia Baumann has been recruited as its new Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Her role includes overall responsibility for the continued clinical development of the candidate drug fostroxacitabine bralpamide (fostrox). She will be part of the company's management team and will take up her position on February 20, 2023.

Pia Baumann, who is an MD specialized in oncology and earned her Ph.D. at Karolinska Institute, has substantial experience in drug development in the cancer field. Her experience comes from many years of clinical work at Karolinska Hospital and larger pharmaceutical companies as well as smaller biotech companies where she has developed global product strategies as well as designed and conducted clinical studies in close collaboration with leading clinics. Pia most recently held a position at AstraZeneca as Vice President Medical with global responsibility for the company's Tagrisso and Lung Cancer franchise. Before that, she held leading, global positions in cancer drug development at Takeda, Incyte and ARIAD Pharmaceuticals.

-  I am very pleased that we managed to attract Pia to assume the position as Chief Medical Officer. Her experience in global drug development as well as interaction and cooperation with regulatory authorities, especially in the USA and Japan, will be very important for the continued clinical development of fostrox. In addition, her broad leadership experience from both large and small organizations as well as experience in interacting with the financial market will be of great value to the company," says Jens Lindberg, CEO at Medivir AB.

-  I would also like to thank our interim CMO Tom Morris for his commendable work as a consultant to Medivir in the development of fostrox, which has the potential to become the first orally administered and liver-targeted drug for patients with HCC and other forms of liver cancer. We will work together to ensure a smooth transition in connection with Pia's accession," Jens Lindberg continues.

For additional information, please contact
Magnus Christensen, CFO, Medivir AB
Telephone: +46 8 5468 3100
E-mail: magnus.christensen@medivir.com

Medivir in brief
Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The drug candidates are directed toward indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Medivir is focusing on the development of fostroxacitabine bralpamide (fostrox), a pro-drug designed to selectively treat liver cancer cells and to minimize side effects. Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model, and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Birinapant, a SMAC mimetic, is exclusively outlicensed to IGM Biosciences (Nasdaq: IGMS) to be developed in combination with IGM-antibodies for the treatment of solid tumors. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/652/3669940/1683032.pdf

Press release (PDF)

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medivir-recruits-pia-baumann-as-new-chief-medical-officer-301683634.html

SOURCE Medivir

Recommended Stories

  • What's Behind 2020's Medicare Part B Premium Sticker Shock?

    The surprisingly big jump in Medicare Part B premiums for 2022 reflects the sky-high cost of a controversial Alzheimer's disease drug. The premium hike will put more than a dent in the newly increased Social Security cost-of-living allowance, which worked out … Continue reading → The post Why 2022 Medicare Part B Premiums Soared appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Where Will Editas Medicine Be in 1 Year?

    Gene-editing specialist Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) fits the bill, which is why the company's shares have plunged this year. Could this be what's in store for Editas Medicine in the next year? Let's dig into the company's business to find out.

  • Bruce Lee may have died from drinking too much water, scientists say

    ‘Lee made famous the quote ‘Be water my friend’, but excess water appears to have ultimately killed him,’ researchers wrote

  • We Need to Bring Sexual Health Care to Places Where People Have Sex

    The decline of monkeypox in NYC proves that sexual healthcare needs brought to where people have sex, write Joe Osmundson, Adam Baran, and Ted Long.

  • Photographer highlights veteran breast cancer survivors at Military Women's Memorial exhibit

    Women in the armed forces are 20 to 40% more likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer than their civilian counterparts and one professional photographer has made it her mission to bring that issue into focus. "CBS Saturday Morning" co-host Dana Jacobson reports.

  • The human cost of NHS chaos

    With so many woes befalling our economy at the moment, it is easy to forget that the NHS’s budget rose from £123.7 billion before the pandemic to £151.8 billion in 2022-23. The increase came with strings – to increase elective surgery by 30 per cent, in order to reduce record waiting lists after the Covid disruption.

  • NJ lawmakers call for overhaul of state veterans homes in wake of report, COVID deaths

    A group of Democratic lawmakers plan to meet Monday to come up with an overhaul plan in the wake of COVID deaths at the homes a a scathing new report

  • 2 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Here are a couple of pharmaceutical stocks that are compelling buys for investors seeking a mix of income and growth prospects. Merck & Co.'s (NYSE: MRK) $263 billion market capitalization makes it the fifth-biggest pharmaceutical company in the world. Keytruda undoubtedly plays a significant role in the company's growth story.

  • Safe haven laws and the surrendered infants in US

    Michelle told no-one she was pregnant. So when she gave birth by the roadside, she did something she came to regret.

  • Forget Covid, the Las Vegas Strip Faces a Growing Health Crisis

    On March 17, 2020, a mandate to close all non-essential businesses in Nevada was handed down by Gov. Steve Sisolak. The casinos had remained open at all times since then, even in the aftermath of the 9/11 terror attacks and during the Great Recession when the tourism business in Las Vegas was struggling with a steep downturn. The Las Vegas Strip's many famous resident and visiting performance acts were affected as well.

  • Inflation adds cost to menstrual products on top of the 'pink tax' and pandemic

    The lack of access to affordable period products is a global issue known as period poverty, and it affects 16.9 million people in the U.S.

  • I'm Practically A Doctor Now After Seeing These 21 Impossibly Interesting Charts About The Human Body

    This post could save your life one day...or at least entertain you right now.View Entire Post ›

  • Millions more to need benefits as recession woes bear down

    The Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts a 13.4 per cent rise in people placed on health and disability benefits

  • Fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer reveals first warning sign

    Geoffrey Seymour discovered blood in his stool just before his 41st birthday, which turned out to be stage four cancer

  • They were diagnosed with uterine cancer and tumors. Now they’re suing the makers of chemical hair straighteners.

    Three years ago, Rhonda Terrell was diagnosed with an aggressive form of uterine cancer that has since spread to her abdomen and liver.

  • Vaccine Breakthrough Could Finally Bring COVID to Its Knees

    Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/GettyWith new COVID variants and subvariants evolving faster and faster, each chipping away at the effectiveness of the leading vaccines, the hunt is on for a new kind of vaccine—one that works equally well on current and future forms of the novel coronavirus.Now researchers at the National Institutes of Health in Maryland think they’ve found a new approach to vaccine design that could lead them to a long-lasting jab. As a bonus, it also might w

  • Despite dangerous pregnancy complications, abortions denied

    Weeks after Roe v. Wade was overturned, Dr. Grace Ferguson treated a woman whose water had broken halfway through pregnancy. The law makes an exception for medical emergencies, but the patient’s life wasn’t in danger at that moment. “She was just kind of standing on the edge of the cliff,” Ferguson said, “waiting for an emergency to happen or for the baby to pass away.”

  • No more mad cow worries, banned blood donors can give again

    U.S. Army veteran Matt Schermerhorn couldn’t give blood for years because he was stationed in Europe during a deadly mad cow disease scare there. Schermerhorn, 58, is among thousands of people, including current and former military members, who have returned to blood donation centers across the country after federal health officials lifted a ban that stood for more than two decades. Blood collectors nationwide are tracking down people like Schermerhorn, U.S. citizens who lived, worked or vacationed in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland or served at military bases in Europe during various periods between 1980 and 2001, as well as anyone who received blood transfusions in those three countries anytime since 1980.

  • China announces 1st COVID-19 death in almost 6 months

    China on Sunday announced its first new death from COVID-19 in nearly half a year as strict new measures are imposed in Beijing and across the country to ward against new outbreaks. The death of the 87-year-old Beijing man was the first reported by the National Health Commission since May 26, bringing the total death toll to 5,227. The previous death was reported in Shanghai, which underwent a major springtime surge in cases.

  • Chris Hemsworth talks learning about his Alzheimer’s risk

    Chris Hemsworth spoke with TODAY host Willie Geist about discovering he's in a "very high risk category" for Alzheimer's disease.