Medivolve Announces Appointment of Peter Michel as New Chief Financial Officer

Medivolve Inc.
·4 min read
  • COPRF
Medivolve Inc.
Medivolve Inc.

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medivolve, Inc. (“Medivolve” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDV; OTC: COPRF; FRA:4NC) announces the appointment of Peter Michel as the newly appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective immediately. Mr. Michel will succeed Deborah Battiston.

Peter Michel is a CPA, CA and obtained a Bachelor of Accounting and Financial Management from the University of Waterloo. Mr. Michel formerly served in leadership roles in both public and private companies with most recent focus in healthcare. Additionally, he worked as a Senior Manager at BDO Canada LLP where he worked in its audit and assurance practice. He has expertise in strategic planning. financial reporting, budgeting, acquisitions, cash management and audit.

Management and the board of directors of the Company would like to thank Ms. Battiston for her services and continued support of the Company.

About Medivolve, Inc.

Medivolve, Inc. (NEO: MEDV; OTC: COPRF; FRA:4NC) is a healthcare technology company that seeks to reinvent the U.S. healthcare system by leveraging a bespoke telehealth platform, a clinical diagnostic network, and a data driven A.I. framework to improve patient care.

The company was born out of the healthcare crisis; to rethink, relearn and ultimately, reimagine a better way for the healthcare system to operate. Our network of retail collection sites plays an essential role in recovery by giving all Americans access to fast, accurate, and inexpensive clinical services when and where they need them. These centers will also play a pivotal role in diagnostic testing, vaccinations, and other point-of-care services. We are building disruptive technologies to make it easier and faster to identify, treat, and prevent medical issues. In doing so, we are working to give patients a holistic and empowered view of their personal health.

Our long-term mission is to permanently fix systemic issues in the nation's fragmented, overly complex, and expensive healthcare system. Medivolve's next growth phase is about pivoting the model and putting the pieces together to build a profitable, SaaS-based health-tech company. We bring data-driven clinical diagnostics, physician recommendations, and prescription medications directly to people, all powered by a singular, streamlined technology network. A powerful, singular purpose unites our team: harnessing the transformative power of technology to create healthier lives.

Underpinned by a bespoke, AI-driven platform, we're developing a stealth system that constantly gets smarter, takes the guesswork out of diagnostics, and flags critical health issues immediately to deliver an unparalleled level of personalization for each patient. We are determined to push the boundaries of what's possible—not just for our business and our shareholders, but for physicians and patients and the future of healthcare. We strive to achieve a continuity of care never seen before, a game-changer for our business and patients in the communities we serve.

For investing inquiries, please contact: David Preiner, info@medivolve.ca, 702-990-3737.

For U.S. media inquiries, please contact: Kayla Slick, KaylaS@medivolve.net, 702-990-3737.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the appointment and resignation of officers and directors; the pursuit by Medivolve of opportunities; and the merits or potential returns of any such opportunities. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE NEO EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


