Medivolve to Host Live Webinar to Discuss Corporate Update

TORONTO, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medivolve, Inc. (“Medivolve” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDV; OTC: COPRF; FRA:4NC) is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a Corporate Update presentation with analysts and investors via live webinar on Thursday April 7th at 12:00pm EST. Participants can register and submit questions at the following web addresses below:

Registration link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fVJrJz_KQCu-iE6zKC7yYw

Questionnaire form: https://kl6modrawsi.typeform.com/to/rMwUeGed

Specifically, the webinar will feature Medivolve’s Chief Executive Officer, David Preiner, and Chief Financial Officer, Peter Michel, to discuss updates on the Company’s business developments as well as the recent financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. Additionally, we will be welcoming questions from participants, through the registration form. We will endeavour to answer as many questions as possible.

The Company confirms that subsequent to the press release dated March 31, 2022, there has been no material fact or material change of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

About Medivolve, Inc.

Medivolve, Inc. (NEO: MEDV; OTC: COPRF; FRA: 4NC) is a healthcare technology company that seeks to reinvent the US healthcare system by leveraging a bespoke telehealth platform, a clinical diagnostic network, and a data-driven AI framework to improve patient care.

The company was born out of the healthcare crisis; to rethink, relearn and ultimately, reimagine a better way for the healthcare system to operate. Our network of retail collection sites play an important role in recovery by giving all Americans access to fast, accurate, and inexpensive clinical services when and where they need it. These centers will also play a pivotal role in diagnostic testing, vaccinations, and other point-of-care services. We are building disruptive technologies to make it easier and faster to identify, treat, and prevent medical issues. In doing so, we are working to give patients a holistic and empowered view of their personal health.

Our long-term mission is to permanently fix systemic issues in the nation’s fragmented, overly complex, and expensive healthcare system. Medivolve’s next phase of growth is about pivoting the model and putting the pieces together to build a profitable, SaaS-based health-tech company. We are bringing data-driven clinical diagnostics, physician recommendations, and prescription medications directly to people, all powered by a singular, streamlined technology network. Our team is united by a powerful, singular purpose: harnessing the transformative power of technology to create healthier lives.

Underpinned by a bespoke, AI-driven platform, we’re developing a stealth system that constantly gets smarter, takes the guesswork out of diagnostics, and flags critical health issues immediately to deliver an unparalleled level of personalization for each patient. We are determined to push the boundaries of what’s possible—not just for our business and our shareholders, but for physicians and patients, and for the future of healthcare. We are striving to achieve a continuity of care never seen before, a game changer for our business and for patients in the communities we serve.

For investing inquiries, please contact: David Preiner, info@medivolve.ca, 702-990-3737.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to financial results, operational results, projections related to the COVID pandemic, the deployment of the Company’s AI technology platform and patient portal, the effectiveness of the Company’s testing programs, and financial guidance and projections. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, "occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE NEO EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


