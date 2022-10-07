U.S. markets open in 2 hours 58 minutes

MediWound Announces Closing of the Concurrent Registered Direct and Private Placement Offerings

MediWound Ltd.
·5 min read
MediWound Ltd.
MediWound Ltd.

Gross Proceeds of $30.5 Million Raised

YAVNE, Israel, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDWD), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on next-generation biotherapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct and PIPE offerings (the "Offerings"). The gross proceeds to the Company from the Offerings were $30.5 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offerings primarily for the development of EscharEx®, scale up of its facilities, and for general corporate purposes.

“We are very pleased to have attracted an outstanding group of new investors. Additionally, members of our senior management team and board of directors participated alongside investors, indicating their strong commitment and belief in our strategy. The net proceeds significantly strengthen our balance sheet and we expect them to provide an operating cash runway through 2025,” said Ofer Gonen, Chief Executive Officer of MediWound.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the Offerings. LifeSci Capital, LLC acted as financial advisor to the Company in the transaction.

The ordinary shares offered in the registered direct offering were offered by means of the Company's shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-265203), previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 25, 2022 and declared effective by the SEC on June 3, 2022 (the “Shelf Registration Statement”), the accompanying prospectus, dated June 3, 2022, and a prospectus supplement, dated September 22, 2022. The prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the ordinary shares sold in the registered direct offering has been filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. and may also be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, New York 10022, by phone at (212) 856-5711 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.

The pre-funded warrants and the warrants offered in the PIPE offering, and the ordinary shares issuable thereunder, as well as the warrants offered to investors in the registered direct offering and the ordinary shares issuable thereunder, were offered and sold in a transaction not involving a public offering and have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any other applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, those securities may not be reoffered or resold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws. Pursuant to the Registration Rights Agreement, the Company has agreed to file a registration statement with the SEC registering the resale of unregistered securities issued in the Offerings.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these Company securities, nor shall there be any sale of these Company securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About MediWound

MediWound is a biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, cost effective, bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. Our strategy is to leverage our enzymatic technology platform, focusing on next-generation bioactive therapies for burn care, wound care, and tissue repair.

NexoBrid, our commercial orphan biological product for non-surgical eschar removal of deep-partial and full-thickness thermal burns, is a bromelain-based biological product containing a sterile mixture of proteolytic enzymes that selectively removes burn eschar within four hours without harming surrounding viable tissue. NexoBrid is currently marketed in the European Union and other international markets and is at the registration-stage with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). NexoBrid is supported by the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

EscharEx is our next-generation bioactive topical therapeutic under development in the U.S. for debridement of chronic and hard to heal wounds. EscharEx is well-tolerated and has demonstrated safety and efficacy in the debridement of various chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds within a few daily applications in several Phase 2 trials. A meeting with the FDA to discuss the Phase 3 pivotal study design is targeted for the fourth quarter of calendar year 2022.

MW005, our topical biological drug for the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers, is a clinical-stage product candidate under development. The initial data from a Phase I/II study showed MW005 to be safe and well-tolerated, with a majority of the patients who completed the study with MW005 achieving complete histological clearance of their target lesions. The Company anticipates announcing the final data in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2022.

Committed to innovation, we are dedicated to improving standard of care and enhancing patient lives. For more information, please visit www.mediwound.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

MediWound cautions you that all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that we expect, believe, or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for the forward-looking statements contained herein, they are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks, assumptions, uncertainties, and factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These statements are often, but are not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “expects,” “continues,” “believe,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “target,” “future,” “potential,” “goals” and similar words or phrases, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” or similar expressions.

Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the intended use of proceeds of the Offerings, anticipated progress, development, study design, expected data timing, objectives anticipated timelines, expectations and commercial potential of our products and product candidates including EscharEx® and NexoBrid®. Among the factors that may cause results to be materially different from those stated herein are the inherent uncertainties associated with the uncertain, lengthy and expensive nature of the product development process; the timing and conduct of our studies of our products and product candidates, including the timing, progress and results of current and future clinical studies, and our research and development programs; the approval of regulatory submission by the FDA, the European Medicines Agency or by any other regulatory authority, our ability to obtain marketing approval of our products and product candidates in the U.S. or other markets; the clinical utility, potential advantages and timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals of our products and products; our expectations regarding future growth, including our ability to develop new products; risks related to our contracts with BARDA; market acceptance of our products and product candidates; our ability to maintain adequate protection of our intellectual property; competition risks; the need for additional financing; the impact of government laws and regulations and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, we are unable to predict how the pandemic will affect the overall healthcare infrastructure, including the ability to recruit patients, the ability to conduct the studies in medical sites and the pace with which governmental agencies, such as the FDA, will review and approve regulatory submissions. Additional government-imposed quarantines and requirements to “shelter at home” or other incremental mitigation efforts also may impact our ability to source supplies for our operations or our ability or capacity to manufacture, sell and support the use of our products and product candidates in the future.

These and other significant factors are discussed in greater detail in MediWound’s prospectus supplement, the annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 17, 2022, Quarterly Reports on Form 6-K and other filings with the SEC from time-to-time. These forward-looking statements reflect MediWound’s current views as of the date hereof and MediWound undertakes, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect a change in their respective views or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release except as required by law.

Contacts:

Monique Kosse

Boaz Gur-Lavie

Managing Director

Chief Financial Officer

LifeSci Advisors

MediWound Ltd.

212-915-3820

ir@mediwound.com

monique@lifesciadvisors.com


