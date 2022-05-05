Medline Canada Introduces the Peri-Op Performance Program™

Program delivers OR efficiencies via spend reduction, clinical and operational improvements and supply chain optimization

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - With an estimated 700,000 Canadians waiting for surgery and other medical procedures due to pandemic-related delays, there is an urgent need to tackle the surgical backlog across Canada. Medline has introduced a Peri-Op Performance Program™ that aims to maximize resources in the operating room (OR) while ensuring safety and improving patient outcomes – all part of identifying new ways to help alleviate the growing backlog issue.

Surgical nurse selects sterile instrument in the hospital OR. (CNW Group/Medline)

Medline's Peri-Op Performance Program™ maximizes OR resources while ensuring safety and improving patient outcomes.

Perioperative is a term used to refer to the total time of a surgical procedure, from the moment the patient enters the OR until the time they leave. ORs are a complex, multi-faceted environment and OR leaders face many challenges managing competing priorities.

Medline's Peri-op program experts work directly with hospitals and surgical clinics to learn about their specific challenges and perioperative priorities. The program supports streamlining processes in surgical environments and holistically finds efficiencies via supply or product usage and logistical initiatives.

"The pandemic primed us to become a society that actively reexamines and reimagines how we do many things in the healthcare sector," said Roger Bourbonnais, Vice President of Acute Care, Medline Canada, Corporation. "We need to draw on that ingenuity and look beyond the usual processes and policies to develop effective solutions."

With the Medline Peri-Op Performance Program, ORs benefit from:

Scale and rigorous quality control to deliver the right supplies when they are needed

MEDPACK TM innovation and rapid supply services that allow ORs to react when surgical needs shift

Simplified supply management and access to customized products with the Complete Delivery System (CDS)

Surgical pack performance evaluations to achieve maximum efficiency and cost savings through Medline comprehensive OR reviews

A portfolio of 35,000+ components and proprietary surgical supplies designed for safety, efficiency and comfort

An easy 4-step conversion that is effective and efficient.

One of the Medline program components is the Complete Delivery System (CDS). CDS provides hospitals with sterilized, organized and sequenced kits that include all items needed for various surgical procedures. This simplifies supply management and pick time, creating new ways to increase efficiency, reduce waste, and deliver financial savings while giving back time to focus on patient care.

"By assessing issues within the perioperative environment, we can help improve workflow and processes. The Complete Delivery System is one example that can give ORs time back to increase care delivery. The impact of the Peri-Op Performance Program can help with finding time to address the surgical backlog in Canada," said Bourbonnais.

Learn how Medline's supply chain expertise makes ORs more powerful: the Medline Peri-Op Performance Program™.

Medline Canada, Corporation

Medline is a leading global manufacturer and provider of high-quality medical products and services to the healthcare industry. Our expertise in healthcare solutions throughout the continuum of care, coupled with the scale and agility of our supply chain, allows us to partner with our customers to enhance patient care, improve clinical outcomes, drive effective cost management and provide fast access to quality products.

By applying our CARES values every day, in all that we do, Medline Canada is deeply committed to the health and wellbeing of our customers, employees, partners and communities. With more than 550 employees, including 125 dedicated sales and clinical professionals, and eight distribution centres located across Canada, we are a trusted partner in delivering the healthcare needs of Canadians from coast-to-coast – Together Improving Care™. For more information, visit: www.medline.ca

