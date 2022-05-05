U.S. markets close in 5 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,184.13
    -116.04 (-2.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,346.94
    -714.12 (-2.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,451.90
    -512.95 (-3.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,896.93
    -52.99 (-2.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.33
    +1.52 (+1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.50
    +17.70 (+0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    22.77
    +0.41 (+1.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0544
    -0.0082 (-0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0440
    +0.1270 (+4.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2370
    -0.0266 (-2.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1890
    +1.0150 (+0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,354.89
    -468.66 (-1.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.29
    -30.82 (-3.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.86
    +61.41 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Medline Canada Introduces the Peri-Op Performance Program™

·3 min read

Program delivers OR efficiencies via spend reduction, clinical and operational improvements and supply chain optimization

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - With an estimated 700,000 Canadians waiting for surgery and other medical procedures due to pandemic-related delays, there is an urgent need to tackle the surgical backlog across Canada. Medline has introduced a Peri-Op Performance Program™ that aims to maximize resources in the operating room (OR) while ensuring safety and improving patient outcomes – all part of identifying new ways to help alleviate the growing backlog issue.

Surgical nurse selects sterile instrument in the hospital OR. (CNW Group/Medline)
Surgical nurse selects sterile instrument in the hospital OR. (CNW Group/Medline)

Medline's Peri-Op Performance Program™ maximizes OR resources while ensuring safety and improving patient outcomes.

Perioperative is a term used to refer to the total time of a surgical procedure, from the moment the patient enters the OR until the time they leave. ORs are a complex, multi-faceted environment and OR leaders face many challenges managing competing priorities.

Medline's Peri-op program experts work directly with hospitals and surgical clinics to learn about their specific challenges and perioperative priorities. The program supports streamlining processes in surgical environments and holistically finds efficiencies via supply or product usage and logistical initiatives.

"The pandemic primed us to become a society that actively reexamines and reimagines how we do many things in the healthcare sector," said Roger Bourbonnais, Vice President of Acute Care, Medline Canada, Corporation. "We need to draw on that ingenuity and look beyond the usual processes and policies to develop effective solutions."

With the Medline Peri-Op Performance Program, ORs benefit from:

  • Scale and rigorous quality control to deliver the right supplies when they are needed

  • MEDPACKTM innovation and rapid supply services that allow ORs to react when surgical needs shift

  • Simplified supply management and access to customized products with the Complete Delivery System (CDS)

  • Surgical pack performance evaluations to achieve maximum efficiency and cost savings through Medline comprehensive OR reviews

  • A portfolio of 35,000+ components and proprietary surgical supplies designed for safety, efficiency and comfort

  • An easy 4-step conversion that is effective and efficient.

One of the Medline program components is the Complete Delivery System (CDS). CDS provides hospitals with sterilized, organized and sequenced kits that include all items needed for various surgical procedures. This simplifies supply management and pick time, creating new ways to increase efficiency, reduce waste, and deliver financial savings while giving back time to focus on patient care.

"By assessing issues within the perioperative environment, we can help improve workflow and processes. The Complete Delivery System is one example that can give ORs time back to increase care delivery. The impact of the Peri-Op Performance Program can help with finding time to address the surgical backlog in Canada," said Bourbonnais.

Learn how Medline's supply chain expertise makes ORs more powerful: the Medline Peri-Op Performance Program™.

Medline Canada, Corporation

Medline is a leading global manufacturer and provider of high-quality medical products and services to the healthcare industry. Our expertise in healthcare solutions throughout the continuum of care, coupled with the scale and agility of our supply chain, allows us to partner with our customers to enhance patient care, improve clinical outcomes, drive effective cost management and provide fast access to quality products.

By applying our CARES values every day, in all that we do, Medline Canada is deeply committed to the health and wellbeing of our customers, employees, partners and communities. With more than 550 employees, including 125 dedicated sales and clinical professionals, and eight distribution centres located across Canada, we are a trusted partner in delivering the healthcare needs of Canadians from coast-to-coast – Together Improving Care™. For more information, visit: www.medline.ca

SOURCE Medline

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/05/c5300.html

Recommended Stories

  • Price revealed for Nicklaus Children’s sale of Miami-Dade hospital

    A deed recently filed in Miami-Dade County records has revealed how much money Nicklaus Children’s Health System obtained for selling the shuttered Miami Medical Center campus. The Miami-based nonprofit announced on April 26 that it sold Miami Medical Center to Dallas-based Steward Health Care, but didn’t disclose the price.

  • If Roe v. Wade is overturned, there's no guarantee that people can get abortions in liberal states, either

    Anti-abortion protesters use bullhorns to counter abortion rights advocates outside the Supreme Court on May 3, 2022. Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post via Getty ImagesLiberal policymakers are quickly positioning their states as abortion havens after a leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion indicating that the court could overturn Roe v. Wade was made public on the evening of May 2, 2022. Less than an hour after the leak was made public, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new s

  • 'Stand up and fight back': Abortion rights protest spills across downtown Asheville

    After a leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion suggesting Roe v. Wade will be overturned, hundreds of protesters gathered in downtown Asheville.

  • Republicans Suddenly Don't Want To Talk About Banning Abortion

    An epic victory at the Supreme Court was no cause for celebration among Senate conservatives on Tuesday.

  • Citigroup, Amazon to help pay for workers’ abortion travel costs

    A growing number of companies have told workers that they will reimburse their travel costs for abortion access

  • Senator brings up family's abortion story, as future of Roe v. Wade in jeopardy

    Sen. Gary Peters was one of the first sitting U.S. senators to share a personal family abortion story and, with the future of Roe v. Wade in doubt, he told his story to ABC News Live to underscore how devastating the loss of legal abortion will be for the country. In the late 1980s, Peters' first wife, Heidi, had to undergo an abortion procedure after her water broke during her second trimester. Peters warned that if Roe v. Wade is overturned, following reports on a leaked Supreme Court draft ruling, it will have a devastating effect on women and families who go through similar life-and-death situations.

  • Americans can get abortions in Canada if Roe overturned, minister says

    "Criminalizing abortion doesn't mean that those abortions won't happen. What it means is that they will be unsafe abortions," Karina Gould said.

  • Florida Republican: Abortion ban can help human trafficking victims escape captors

    A Florida GOP lawmaker said at a town hall meeting that a ban on abortion can help victims of human trafficking escape their captors. During an episode of CBS’s Miami affiliate show “Facing South Florida,” host Jim DeFede highlighted recent remarks made by Florida state Sen. Ileana Garcia (R) at a town hall meeting in…

  • What GOP-appointed Supreme Court justices have said about Roe v. Wade

    The Supreme Court confirmed the authenticity of the draft opinion, which was circulated among the justices in February.

  • 6 political pros and cons of the abortion decision for the midterms

    How Republican and Democratic fortunes may be affected by the Supreme Court ruling this fall

  • You’re Right to Be Furious About the Leaked SCOTUS Opinion—These Celebs and Politicians Are Right There With You

    Senator Elizabeth Warren, Alyssa Milano, and more react to the Supreme Court's draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

  • Could a ban on abortion happen in Canada? 'There's no way for it to get to the Supreme Court,' expert says

    When it comes to abortion in Canada, it’s a different landscape than the U.S. Here, abortion is a federal issue rather than a provincial or territorial one, whereas if the U.S. Supreme Court were to reverse the constitutional protection of abortion in that country, it becomes a matter for each individual state.

  • Here’s what Pennsylvania voters think about abortion, according to polls

    Opinions span a wide range but largely mirror national trends.

  • Democrats use leaked SCOTUS opinion to push bill legalizing some abortions for all 9 months

    Democrats are pushing for another vote on a bill that would legalize many abortions through all nine months of a woman’s pregnancy amid the unprecedented leaked Supreme Court opinion.

  • Leaked court document galvanizes anti-abortion activists

    For veteran anti-abortion activists, the leaked Supreme Court document read like a detailed dream come true, spelling out a potential ruling that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision and allow U.S. states to ban abortion. “The end of Roe is only the beginning of saving unborn lives,” Daniel Darling, a Southern Baptist author and pastor, wrote in a column Tuesday for Baptist Press. The Supreme Court confirmed Tuesday that the draft opinion, leaked to Politico, was an authentic document but said “it does not represent a decision by the court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case.”

  • Contraception could come under fire next if Roe v Wade is overturned

    A reckoning with what the 14th amendment enshrines could affect consensual sex and even marriage rights Laws broadly banning abortion may also prohibit certain forms of birth control. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters Following the bombshell release of a draft decision showing a majority of US supreme court justices may overturn Roe v Wade, legal experts believe other laws about individual autonomy may be in danger, including the right to access contraception. Laws broadly banning abortion may als

  • Abortion pill provider sees spike in U.S. interest after SCOTUS leak

    A provider of prescription pills that are used to terminate pregnancy at home has seen a spike in interest from U.S. women this week, following news that the Supreme Court would likely reverse a landmark 1973 decision ensuring abortion rights nationwide, nonprofit Aid Access said on Wednesday. The court said it did not represent the justices' final decision, due by the end of June. An increasing number of U.S. states have introduced restrictions that greatly limit access to abortions, and many are expected to ban the procedure outright should the court's final decision allow individual states to determine whether it is legal.

  • Oklahoma joins Texas in offering glimpse of "post-Roe" world

    Oklahoma joined Texas this week to form a region that may look like what a nation divided over abortion care might look like if the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down its landmark Roe v. Wade ruling. While abortion providers across the country have been bracing for the possibility that the high court's new conservative majority might further restrict abortion, that has especially been the case in Oklahoma, where lawmakers have passed a half-dozen anti-abortion measures this year. A bill signed into law on Tuesday by Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt is similar to the law passed in Texas last year that led to a marked increase in women going to neighboring states, including Oklahoma, to get abortions.

  • These US companies are expanding abortion benefits

    US companies had already begun adding abortion-related travel and health benefits to their workplace policies before a leak Supreme Court opinion revealed that the US would soon overturn Roe v. Wade.

  • Canada leaders affirm right to choose after leak of draft U.S. ruling overturning abortion rights

    TORONTO (Reuters) -Canada's Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister affirmed on Tuesday their support of women's right to choose after a leaked draft ruling suggests the U.S. Supreme Court is prepared to strike down a landmark decision legalizing abortion. The Bloc Quebecois, a federal political party, also moved a motion in Canada's Parliament Tuesday to recognize a woman's "free choice in the matter of abortion." Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said she was "both shocked and deeply troubled" by the leaked ruling and said her government has a "clear and determined commitment" to protect a woman's right to choose.