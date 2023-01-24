U.S. markets close in 2 hours 54 minutes

Medline, CareXM ink exclusive agreement to combat 'triage chaos' in home health, hospice

·4 min read

First-Call Resolution technology connects patients and caregivers with a clinician on the first call

NORTHFIELD, Ill. and SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry leaders Medline and CareXM today announced an exclusive marketing and distribution agreement to service the home health and hospice (HHH) industry. The partnership between the two companies is laser-focused on leveraging technology to relieve everyday challenges of patient triage to help reduce staff burnout.

Medline and CareXM have launched a new partnership focused on leveraging technology to relieve everyday challenges of patient triage to help reduce staff burnout in the home health and hospice industry. CareXM's CXM Care Coordination Platform lets field nurses note if they're available to take a patient call or if they're busy with their current patient. CXM instantly routes the call to the provider's next available nurse or to one of CareXM's on-demand triage nurses to help the patient.
Medline and CareXM have launched a new partnership focused on leveraging technology to relieve everyday challenges of patient triage to help reduce staff burnout in the home health and hospice industry. CareXM's CXM Care Coordination Platform lets field nurses note if they're available to take a patient call or if they're busy with their current patient. CXM instantly routes the call to the provider's next available nurse or to one of CareXM's on-demand triage nurses to help the patient.

INNOVATION RELIEVES 'TRIAGE CHAOS'

HHH agencies are experiencing increased call volumes, staffing challenges, high burnout and maxed-out resources. While outsourcing patient calls is nothing new for these agencies, it often results in poor care outcomes, inconsistency in service, lower patient quality scores and higher costs.

CareXM's CXM delivers "First-Call Resolution." CXM is a clinician-built and supported technology that swiftly and accurately connects patients and caregivers with clinicians the very first time, by managing overflow calls. There are no long hold times, and no waiting around for message-delivery and callbacks.

TECHNOLOGY-ENABLED SERVICE COMBATS NURSE BURNOUT, ELEVATES CARE

CareXM's solution is buoyed by the company's coast-to-coast registered nurse network. The technology intelligently guides incoming calls to available providers, and when necessary, redirects and supplements these resources with CareXM's 100-plus registered nurses. The result is a 24/7/365 First-Call Resolution for anxious patients and caregivers. This Software with a Service (SwaS) elevates the patient experience as well as that of field clinicians trying to navigate the dilemma of caring for a single patient, while also managing other incoming calls.

CareXM's triage solutions are scalable and sustainable, enabling agencies the flexibility of operating with their own resources, until capacity, and then enjoying the peace of mind and confidence that CareXM clinicians can handle the overflow call volume. The unique ability of CareXM to take excess calls only when an agency needs them allows agency call centers to manage a higher call volume more efficiently. Robust reporting on calls allows agencies to anticipate patient needs before calling in, increasing patient satisfaction and improving outcomes.

"Staff retention and burnout is providers' most urgent problem," says Shawn Scott, vice president of strategic business development at Medline. "Agency admins need 'now' technology solutions to empower clinicians to spend more time on the patient in front of them. CareXM transforms triage chaos by getting patients to the right person and giving nurses the relief they've been craving," he added.

Under the terms of the multi-year agreement, customers of both organizations benefit from value-added solutions and custom-purchasing opportunities. Medline customers will receive preferred pricing on CareXM's best-in-class product offerings.

"Medline has long been an industry leader in partnering with best-in-class solutions that dramatically impact the way post-acute care companies deliver care," said Ellen Kuebrich, senior vice president of business development at CareXM. "This partnership truly provides home care and hospice agencies with an innovative way to handle twice the patient volume at half the cost."

The CareXM technology, invented by, built by, and serviced by clinicians, is relied on by seven of the top ten HHH organizations in the country. In 2022, CareXM's technology platform was nominated for a 2023 American Nursing Association ANA Innovation Award.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company; a manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering with healthcare systems and facilities across the continuum of care, Medline provides the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high-quality care. With the scale of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-led business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 34,000+ employees worldwide and does business in more than 125 countries and territories. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

About CareXM

CareXM's "built-by nurses, for nurses" triage software and on-demand clinicians deliver a customized, proven solution that seven of the top-10 HHH organizations, as well as small providers servicing urban or remote areas rely on. The CareXM offering is a unique blend of people, process and technology that enables providers to sustainably scale and burnout-proof their organizations, while simultaneously lowering costs, and elevating outcomes CareXM's best-of-breed call routing, recording, and reporting platform operates from a "Minutes Matter" commitment, Partnering with CareXM reduces costly Emergency Room visits and 911 calls and improves CAHPS and HCAHPS scores.

Medline Contact:
Stacy Rubenstein, (847) 949-2286
srubenstein@medline.com

CareXM Contact:
Jennifer J. "jjj" Johnson, (801) 322-5526
Jennifer.Johnson@CareXM.com 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medline-carexm-ink-exclusive-agreement-to-combat-triage-chaos-in-home-health-hospice-301729491.html

SOURCE Medline

