MEDLINE AND HOLOGENIX PARTNER ON NEW CURAD PERFORMANCE SERIES LINE POWERED BY CELLIANT

·4 min read

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline, a leading medical product distributor and manufacturer, and materials science innovator Hologenix® are excited to announce that they have partnered on a new line of CURAD® brand orthopedic products powered by CELLIANT® infrared technology.

Hologenix, LLC, Inventors of Celliant (PRNewsfoto/Hologenix, LLC)
Hologenix, LLC, Inventors of Celliant (PRNewsfoto/Hologenix, LLC)

CELLIANT, the flagship product of Hologenix, is a proprietary blend of natural minerals that allows textiles to convert body heat into infrared energy, returning it to the body and temporarily increasing local blood flow and cellular oxygenation. This aids significantly in muscle recovery, increases endurance and improves overall performance in healthy individuals, among other benefits.

"This is another innovative introduction for the time-honored CURAD brand," said Sarah Cooper, Senior Manager, Product Management at Medline Industries, LP. "Our partnership with Hologenix substantially increases our commitment to expand the use of infrared in our orthopedic soft goods market, where we think it has great potential."

"We are honored indeed to partner with such a renowned company as Medline," said Seth Casden, Hologenix Co-Founder and CEO. "For us, this represents a major expansion of CELLIANT infrared (IR) bio-responsive textiles into the sports medicine field."

Several years in development, the new CURAD orthopedic product line powered by CELLIANT will officially launch later this year.

*The FDA determined products containing CELLIANT® are medical devices because they are intended to temporarily increase blood flow and local circulation at the site of application in healthy individuals.

The FDA has determined that CELLIANT® products are medical devices as defined in section 201(h) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act and are general wellness products.

The FDA has not approved or designated CELLIANT® products for any purpose and has not made any determination about, or endorsement of, its stated use or benefits.

CELLIANT® is designated as a Class 1 Medical Device in Australia, Canada, the European Union, Japan, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. CELLIANT® is cleared to market in China, India, Indonesia, Korea, Mexico, Peru, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam, with more countries and regions to follow.

ABOUT HOLOGENIX AND CELLIANT
Hologenix, LLC, headquartered in Pacific Palisades, California, is a materials science company innovating products that energize all aspects of life. Its flagship product, CELLIANT®, is a science-backed infrared (IR) technology that improves health and wellness by promoting restful sleep and enhancing performance and recovery. CELLIANT's natural blend of IR-generating minerals is embedded into fibers, yarns and fabrics, powering responsive textiles. CELLIANT is a key ingredient used by world-class brands in products spanning apparel, sleepwear, bedding, upholstery, uniforms and medical supplies.

CELLIANT is rigorously tested by a Science Advisory Board composed of experts in photobiology, nanotechnology, sleep medicine, and diabetes and wound care. The Science Advisory Board has overseen nine peer-reviewed published studies that demonstrate CELLIANT's effectiveness and the benefits of infrared energy. For more information, visit celliant.com.

ABOUT CURAD
Since being acquired by Medline in 2007, the CURAD brand has been re-energized – introducing many innovative solutions for a broad range of health concerns. With new Truly Ouchless® EZ Release™ adhesive technology, rugged Performance Series® bandages and tapes, and advanced options like antimicrobial wound gel, hydrocolloids, antibacterial bandages, super absorbent dressings and foam bandages, CURAD remains at the forefront of creating hospital-quality products for home use. Learn more at www.curad.com.

ABOUT MEDLINE
Medline is a healthcare company; a manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering with healthcare systems and facilities across the continuum of care, Medline provides the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high-quality care. With the scale of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-led business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 27,000+ employees worldwide and does business in more than 125 countries and territories. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.


Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medline-and-hologenix-partner-on-new-curad-performance-series-line-powered-by-celliant-301512909.html

SOURCE Hologenix, LLC/Medline

