Medline introduces enhanced Optifoam Gentle EX foam dressing to help pressure injury prevention

·3 min read

Healthcare company to unveil latest addition to Skin Health Solution Program at 2022 WOCNext conference

NORTHFIELD, Ill., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced a new version of its Optifoam® Gentle EX Foam Dressing. Updated to help reduce pressure injuries, the company will debut the product in-person at booth #511 during the 2022 WOCNext conference in Fort Worth, Texas, from June 5-8. Medline's Optifoam Gentle EX dressing is a key product in the company's Skin Health Solution Program, a holistic approach to skin and wound care focused on people, process and products.

Medline is debuting a new version of its Optifoam® Gentle EX Foam Dressing to help reduce pressure injuries at booth #511 during the 2022 WOCNext conference in Fort Worth, Texas, from June 5-8.
Medline is debuting a new version of its Optifoam® Gentle EX Foam Dressing to help reduce pressure injuries at booth #511 during the 2022 WOCNext conference in Fort Worth, Texas, from June 5-8.

Medline's Optifoam Gentle EX is designed to help displace pressure when used with pressure injury prevention protocol. The product features five unique layers to help absorb shear force and friction and manage moisture:

  1. Silicone layer minimizes trauma to the wound with gentle adhesion.

  2. Absorbent layer super-absorbs and retains exudate.

  3. Transfer layer helps move fluid and moisture away from the skin and helps prevent leakage.

  4. Foam layer absorbs exudate to minimize pooling at the wound's surface.

  5. Breathable film acts as a waterproof barrier to seal out germs and dirt.

While the legacy product has been broadly available to healthcare providers since 2018, Medline leveraged customer feedback to enhance the Optifoam Gentle EX design to improve its adhesive and flexibility to help keep the dressing in place on the body for longer.

"We want our products to be valuable tools that make it easier for staff to do the right thing and ultimately drive positive change and improved patient outcomes. We always encourage customer feedback so we can promptly make any changes that promote a more positive experience," said Bruce Shapiro, vice president of Medline's Advanced Wound Care division. "We look forward to gathering in-person again at this year's WOCNext conference and having meaningful conversations with WOC nurses about how care practices have been evolving at their organization and opportunities to help them enhance best practices."

Medline at WOCNext

Medline will be showcasing its comprehensive Skin Health Solution Program at WOCNext 2022. In addition to Optifoam Gentle EX, attendees can learn more about additional products, including Comfort Glide Turning & Repositioning System, HeelMedix heel offloading boot and Remedy Phytoplex. Collectively the system of products addresses the four contributing factors of pressure injuries: prolonged pressure, moisture management, friction and shear.

Medline will also host multiple education sessions, including a seminar presented by distinguished skin and wound care experts titled, "At-Risk Skin – Are We Doing What We Think We Are? 21 New Consensus Statements." In the WOCNext Poster Hall, the company is also sponsoring two case study presentations, each showcasing a health system's unique skin health clinical challenge and the solutions provided by Medline. These interactive presentations will allow attendees to learn more and engage directly with the representatives from those health systems.

Learn more about how Medline is helping healthcare providers enhance best practices in skin health at https://www.medline.com/skin-health/, and visit the company at booth #511 during the WOCNext 2022 conference.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company; a manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering with healthcare systems and facilities across the continuum of care, Medline provides the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high-quality care. With the scale of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-led business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 30,000+ employees worldwide and does business in more than 125 countries and territories. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medline-introduces-enhanced-optifoam-gentle-ex-foam-dressing-to-help-pressure-injury-prevention-301560959.html

SOURCE Medline

