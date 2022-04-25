U.S. markets close in 1 hour 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,234.52
    -37.26 (-0.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,598.91
    -212.49 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,819.39
    -19.91 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,935.52
    -5.15 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.10
    -4.97 (-4.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,898.60
    -35.70 (-1.85%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    -0.54 (-2.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0714
    -0.0089 (-0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8010
    -0.1050 (-3.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2730
    -0.0105 (-0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8480
    -0.5770 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,368.30
    -72.43 (-0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    918.31
    +9.43 (+1.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,380.54
    -141.14 (-1.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,590.78
    -514.48 (-1.90%)
     

Medline UNITE launches Calcaneal Fracture Plating System and IM Fibula Implant

·3 min read

Latest FDA cleared products to round out UNITE hindfoot and ankle trauma portfolio

NORTHFIELD, Ill., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline UNITE Foot & Ankle announced today the launch of its FDA cleared Calcaneal Fracture Plating System and IM Fibula Implant. The national launch of these two products will provide surgeons with a comprehensive titanium foot and ankle trauma system to address nearly all fractures requiring ORIF with plate and screw fixation.

Medline UNITE Foot &amp; Ankle implant.
Medline UNITE Foot & Ankle implant.

"Obtaining FDA clearance and launching these new implant systems comes on the heels of several other recent, successful launches, including the UNITE Jones Fracture Screw System, UNITE Distal Tibia Plating System, and SYNDEX™ with Constrictor® Technology Knotless Syndesmosis Implant System," said Scott Goldstein, director of marketing at Medline UNITE Foot & Ankle. "Since Medline UNITE was first established in 2013, we have consistently and intentionally developed systems that offer the latest in implant design and technology, along with unique, bespoke instrumentation, and design rationale continuity across all systems. The result is a complete offering of implants that allows surgeons to treat patients and improve outcomes, with greater intraoperative speed and efficiency in the OR."

Created around the philosophy of intelligent design, the Medline UNITE Calcaneal Fracture Plating System enables surgeons to handle a broad array of fracture patterns, surgical approaches, and anatomical variations from a single tray. The system is comprised of multiple implant options, including standard, offset, and extension Sinus Tarsi and Perimeter plates, as well as new, large fully threaded 5.5mm and 7.0mm headed cannulated screws. The system also comes equipped with a Sinus Tarsi Extension Plate Inserter, allowing for easy plate insertion and positioning through a sinus tarsi incision, enabling percutaneous screw placement in the posterior tuberosity.

The IM Fibula Implant joins the Medline UNITE Distal Tibia System as a standard option. The novel implant provides surgeons with a new option to treat patients with transverse fibula fractures requiring intramedullary fixation, often associated with distal tibia fractures.

"Unlike a traditional screw, the implant features a special tapered diameter designed specifically to fit within the fibula canal, and a dual-lead thread for faster insertion," said Dr. Scott B. Shawen, MD of Charlotte, N.C. "It's also available in lengths ranging from 65 – 150mm and comes standard in the tray, so our hospital and OR staff can avoid the excess cost and inefficiency of needing to locate and pull a separate tray with extra-long screws, such as a pelvic fracture set."

"At Medline UNITE, we are guided by our design team, which is comprised of multiple fellowship-trained surgeons who bring with them decades of expertise and invaluable insights into the needs of their peers within the foot and ankle subspecialty," Goldstein continued. "Through our collaboration, we have been able to identify crucial unmet needs and have challenged our engineering and product development teams to help advance clinical performance and improve surgical efficiency through intelligent design."

Learn more about Medline UNITE's Foot & Ankle trauma and reconstruction implant solutions at www.medlineunite.com and stay up to date on the latest developments by following the Medline UNITE Foot & Ankle LinkedIn page.

About Medline:

Medline is a healthcare company; a manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 30,000+ employees worldwide, a fleet of nearly 1,200 trucks and does business in more than 125 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

Medline Logo (PRNewsfoto/Medline)
Medline Logo (PRNewsfoto/Medline)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medline-unite-launches-calcaneal-fracture-plating-system-and-im-fibula-implant-301532161.html

SOURCE Medline

Recommended Stories

  • Here's What You Need to Know About Breast Lifts

    Including cost and recovery time.

  • Dogecoin Surges Nearly 9% Amid Reports That Twitter Will Accept Musk's Takeover Offer

    Futures of Twitter (TWTR) trading in Frankfurt also jumped 6.48%.

  • Wall Street Finds New Value in Cash as Global Fears Weigh on Markets

    Worries about the war in Ukraine, China’s Covid-19 outbreak, a U.S. or European recession and surging global inflation are making cash an increasingly popular asset with Wall Street’s top money managers.

  • Companies are reporting surprisingly strong results this quarter. Here’s why investors are clobbering their shares anyway

    “Investors appear to be moving away from the TINA—there is no alternative—narrative as of late when it comes to equities,” an investment manager remarked.

  • Schlumberger, Halliburton beat analysts' expectations for Q1; Baker Hughes misses

    For the first quarter of 2022, Schlumberger reported lower revenue and income than the three months immediately prior but improved financials compared to the year-ago quarter.

  • SoftBank Cuts Back Spending, Leaving Startups Desperate for Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp.-backed Light is struggling to raise funds after the world’s largest tech investor balked at putting more money into the startup, people familiar with the matter said. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivStocks Decline Ahead of Big Tech Earnings Week: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U

  • Gold futures mark lowest finish in about 2 months

    Gold futures fell on Monday to mark their lowest settlement in roughly two months. Strength in the U.S. dollar pressured prices for the precious metal, with the ICE U.S. dollar index trading as high as 101.86, the highest since March 2020. June gold fell $38.30, or 2%, to settle at $1,896 an ounce, the lowest most-active contract finish since Feb. 25, FactSet data show.

  • Gas-Engine Bans Drive Landscapers Toward Electric Mowers and Blowers

    New state and municipal laws are driving a transition away from puttering, gas-powered lawn mowers and leaf blowers and toward battery-powered versions. California, the largest state by population, is set to ban the sale of most gas-powered lawn tools, starting with model year 2024 products. Local governments in Oakland, Calif., and Lexington, Mass., have started banning the use of gas-powered leaf blowers, and other states and cities are considering similar legislation.

  • Melvin Capital Management Scraps Plan to Start Charging Performance Fees Again

    Gabe Plotkin scrapped a plan to start charging performance fees again at his beleaguered hedge fund, Melvin Capital Management, after encountering backlash from investors.

  • Air Lease to write off more than $800 million in aircraft in Russia

    Air Lease Corp. disclosed Monday that it will record a charge of $802.4 million to write off 27 aircraft in Russia, including 21 in its owned fleet. The stock was still inactive in premarket trading. The California-based air craft leasing company said it has determined that "it is unlikely" it will regain possession of the aircraft in Russia, after the company terminated leasing of all aircraft to Russian airlines following sanctions imposed by the U.S., U.K. and European Union in response to Ru

  • Hedge Fund Cuts China Stocks to Zero in Year Worse Than 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- As China’s markets gyrate following Covid outbreaks and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, one of the nation’s best-performing macro hedge funds is bracing for more pain. Most Read from BloombergNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivStocks Tumble as China Lockdowns Rattle Investors: Mar

  • A Big Tech encore and Twitter showdown will shape biggest week of earnings season

    The biggest week of earnings season will have plenty of big moments, but the most important reports will come from Big Tech.

  • Loan Curbs Eased for Distressed Developers: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank stepped up its support for several distressed property developers by allowing banks and bad-debt managers to loosen restrictions on some loans to ease a cash crunch, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivStocks Decline Ahead of Big Tech Earnings Week: Markets Wrap

  • When Will Coinbase Stock Hit Bottom? JPMorgan Sees Bigger Losses Ahead

    When will Coinbase stock finally hit bottom? Investors in the crypto exchange have been riding a slide down for months, but it may not let up in the near-term. JPMorgan Chase analyst Kenneth Worthington cut his price target on the stock to $258 from $296 last week.

  • The History of Cash-Like Digital Payment Instruments

    How and why those original digital payments projects are no longer with us today can give us an idea of what needs to be done to do it right.

  • Bank of Canada to consider another half-percentage-point rate hike, Macklem says

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -The Bank of Canada will likely consider another half-percentage-point rate increase in its next policy decision, as "too-high" inflation potentially nears its peak, Governor Tiff Macklem said on Monday, though he did not rule out an even larger move. The Canadian central bank made the rare move of raising its key policy rate by 50 basis points (bps) earlier this month, lifting it to 1.0% from 0.5%. It's next policy decision is on June 1.

  • Barclays Traders Made Over $600 Million in Emerging-Market Havoc

    (Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc saw a surge in emerging-markets trading last quarter, with revenue climbing to about 500 million pounds ($644 million) amid volatility spurred by Russia’s invasion in Ukraine.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivStocks Decline Ahead of Big Tech Earnings Week: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U

  • One of world's largest tire companies opens new Dayton-area store

    A multi-national tire manufacturing company has opened a new service and retail location in the Dayton region. The project creates jobs and offers another option for local drivers to service their vehicles.

  • EUR/USD Tests Support At 1.0730

    EUR/USD settled below the support at 1.0760 and is testing the next support level at 1.0730.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Lower on Monday

    This week, 165 S&P 500 companies, or about a third of the S 500, and nearly half the Dow Jones Industrial Average are scheduled to report earnings.