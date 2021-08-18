Medline and Windsor Lane Health Care Partner on Workforce Engagement Initiatives

Ohio skilled nursing provider awards Medline prime vendor agreement and invests in new operational and clinical programs

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced it has been awarded a prime vendor contract to serve as the exclusive supply vendor for Windsor Lane Health Care, an Ohio-based long-term care facility with 30-plus years of experience providing skilled nursing care. As part of the prime vendor partnership, Windsor Lane is leveraging Medline's product portfolio to standardize usage of essential products across its facility. In particular, the healthcare provider will install more than 50 Medline Spectrum™ Automated Hand Sanitizer Dispensers to enhance hand hygiene efforts across the facility.

As the industry continues to seek new tools to deliver an innovative employee experience, Windsor Lane will also work with Medline to implement OnShift, a human capital management software to help evolve employee recruitment efforts.

Finding the right fit employee and empowering clinical staff

Windsor Lane is an 89-bed facility with a majority of patients requiring bariatric care – a patient population that often requires additional staff to accommodate needs and provide high quality care. Like many other healthcare organizations, Windsor Lane is also experiencing the effects of the country's staffing shortage, requiring them to look for innovative recruiting methods. To improve hiring efforts, the organization is investing in OnShift, purpose-built for senior care, to help providers redefine the employee experience through their innovative approach to recruitment, hiring, management and employee engagement. OnShift Employ will help Windsor Lane create end-to-end talent acquisition efficiencies by sourcing, recruiting, screening, hiring, and onboarding candidates.

"Being in a rural market, finding qualified candidates is one of our biggest challenges and that has only been exacerbated because of the pandemic. We currently rely on social media and hiring websites when posting jobs and do not have a large human resources team," said Morgan Arthur, Human Resources director, Windsor Lane Health Care. "Being able to tap into hiring software that helps us find top candidates in the healthcare industry and streamlines the entire hiring cycle will enable us to save time and money, and hopefully reduce turnover rates."

As Windsor Lane hires best-fit clinical staff, the organization is also focused on ensuring they feel empowered to provide high quality care. To enhance their skin health practice, the healthcare provider will also participate in Medline's Skin Health Solutions Program. Windsor Lane will standardize their usage of essential skin health products and Medline's skin health clinicians will provide continuous education on best practices.

"It is our goal to be more than a medical supplier. We want to be a partner who listens and recommends unique solutions to Windsor Lane's everyday challenges. From helping standardize their supply chain to focusing on workforce management, everything we do is to create a smooth path toward delivery of care and elevate their position as a high quality post-acute care provider in Ohio," said Shawn Scott, vice president of strategic business development for Medline's Post-Acute Care division.

