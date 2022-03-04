U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,328.87
    -34.62 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,614.80
    -179.86 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,313.44
    -224.50 (-1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,000.90
    -31.51 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.29
    +7.62 (+7.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,972.00
    +36.10 (+1.86%)
     

  • Silver

    25.83
    +0.61 (+2.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0930
    -0.0140 (-1.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    -0.1200 (-6.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3242
    -0.0104 (-0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8410
    -0.6200 (-0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,371.00
    -2,645.59 (-6.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    884.39
    -43.30 (-4.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.14
    -251.71 (-3.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     

MedMal Direct names President & CEO

·3 min read

Jacksonville's multi-state medical professional liability insurance carrier leverages seasoned executive bench strength for next-level evolution

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MedMal Direct Insurance Company ("MDIC"), the direct-to- physician medical professional liability insurance carrier, announces Marc D. Hammett as its new President and Chief Executive Officer effective March 2, 2022. Hammett will follow Melodee S. Dixon, who led the company for three years and made the decision to spend more time with family. Hammett's unanimous appointment by the Board of Directors comes at a time that the organization is experiencing significant opportunities for growth in the nine states in which it serves physicians: Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

MedMal Direct Insurance Company serves healthcare providers through a business model that provides medical professional liability insurance directly to physicians and surgeons. The company is able to deliver significant savings to physicians on their insurance premiums. MedMal Direct has earned and maintains a Financial Stability Rating&#xae; of A, Exceptional, from Demotech, Inc. The company is backed by a panel of A.M. Best A (Excellent) and A+ (Superior) rated international reinsurers.
MedMal Direct Insurance Company serves healthcare providers through a business model that provides medical professional liability insurance directly to physicians and surgeons. The company is able to deliver significant savings to physicians on their insurance premiums. MedMal Direct has earned and maintains a Financial Stability Rating® of A, Exceptional, from Demotech, Inc. The company is backed by a panel of A.M. Best A (Excellent) and A+ (Superior) rated international reinsurers.

Hammett will assume the CEO role at a critical time, following the firm's 14% year-over-year revenue growth, a changing reinsurance landscape and a litigation environment that has become increasingly challenging across the United States.

P. Butler Ball, CEO and Director of Physicians Trust, Inc., MedMal Direct's parent company, applauded the choice, "Our Board is excited to have Marc expand his responsibilities at MedMal Direct. He has played a major role in the company's success; he knows the firm, our team members and the business inside and out. His tenure in the industry, his financial background and his relationships within the market makes Marc ideally suited to strategically grow the organization in a disciplined manner. The Board has seen him demonstrate his experience, wisdom and depth since 2016. We have every confidence that Marc will be a great team leader and take the firm to the next level."

Hammett has served as the Chief Financial Officer of MDIC and President and Chief Strategy Officer for Physicians Trust, Inc. since joining the firm after more than 25 years in the industry.

Reflecting on his new role, Hammett said, "I'm honored to follow Melodee and look forward to working closely with our Board of Directors, all of our team members and partners to achieve our strategic goals. Since joining the company in 2016, I have been involved in all facets of the business and am more confident than ever in MedMal Direct's strategic growth opportunities and potential."

Outgoing CEO Melodee S. Dixon continued the conversation. "I believe that stepping down and concentrating on my family is the right decision at this time. This was a difficult decision for me given the many opportunities I see and my confidence in the company. However, it was the right one for me personally. I'll work through a time of transition to ensure excellent service to our policyholders and wish Butler, Marc and the entire team success as they continue to grow the business. My work here over the last five years has reinforced my believe that the talented team will position the company to grow and thrive."

About MedMal Direct: Since 2010, MedMal Direct Insurance Company (MedMal Direct) has served doctors through a cost- saving, service-first business model that provides medical professional liability insurance directly to physicians and surgeons. The company operates in nine states: Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Texas supplying significant savings to physicians on medical professional liability insurance premiums. MedMal Direct has earned and maintains a Financial Stability Rating® of A, Exceptional, from Demotech, Inc. The company is backed by a panel of A.M. Best A (Excellent) and A+ (Superior) rated international reinsurers.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medmal-direct-names-president--ceo-301496101.html

SOURCE MedMal Direct Insurance Company

Recommended Stories

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Sliding Today

    Shares of the vaccine specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) are having another rough session today. Despite an encouraging fourth-quarter earnings report earlier this week, Novavax can't seem to shed the perception among some investors that it simply won't be able to compete effectively during the rapidly approaching endemic phase of COVID-19. Novavax, in turn, might experience a hefty downturn in annual sales after this year.

  • Why Are Nvidia, Micron, and AMD Stocks Falling?

    As of 3:10 p.m. ET, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares have lost 2.6% of their value, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is down 4.5%, and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is leading the whole pack lower -- down 5.2%. The only real "news," so far as I can tell, is good news for Micron: the announcement that Fitch is upgrading Micron's debt rating to BBB, which moves the company's debt out of the "speculative" category and makes it "investment grade" -- indeed, a "good credit quality."

  • The end (of the stock market correction) may be near

    RETIREMENT WEEKLY The end of the stock market’s correction may be near. That’s because I just received an email from a prominent money manager declaring that “buy and hold is dead.” Like the first robin of spring heralding warmer weather around the corner, emails such as this one are a contrarian signal that the tide is about to turn.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in March

    Spotify (NYSE: SPOT), the leading music and audio streaming service worldwide, is down by 56% in the last 12 months. The company put out relatively weak guidance for the current quarter, and has been embroiled in a controversy around the host of its No. 1 podcast -- The Joe Rogan Experience. At the end of 2021, Spotify had 180 million subscribers to its premium, ad-free music streaming service and an estimated 31% market share worldwide.

  • Why Smith & Wesson Brands Is Plummeting Today

    Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) are tumbling 18.1% at 11:00 a.m. ET after the firearms manufacturer reported earnings indicating the sales surge it's enjoyed over the past few years has finally dissipated. Fiscal 2022 third-quarter net sales of $177.7 million plummeted 31% from the year-ago figure, though they're still 140% higher than where they were two years ago. GAAP net income was also cut in half, and adjusted earnings nearly so as president and CEO Mark Smith said the firearms market "has cooled significantly from the height of the pandemic surge and seems to now be following pre-pandemic historical demand patterns."

  • Why Kroger Stock Was Up More Than 25% This Week

    Week to date, shares of Kroger (NYSE: KR) were trading up 25.7% as of 1:41 p.m. ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The grocery chain delivered better-than-expected earnings results earlier this week and offered a positive outlook for more growth in 2022. "Kroger remains the No. 1 retailer in many exciting areas, such as specialty cheese, sushi, and floral," CEO Rodney McMullen said during the earnings call.

  • Want to Be a Contrarian Investor? Buy Viatris Stock Now

    Shares of this generic drug manufacturer are down by more than 30% in the past month, but it's probable that the market is overreacting to the long-term importance of the recent subpar earnings. 2021 was Viatris' first full year as a unified entity -- a company formed by the spinoff and merger of Pfizer's generic drug division with another generic maker called Mylan.

  • 5 Stocks I Own and Will Add to if the Stock Market Crashes

    Typically, I like to set aside some cash in my portfolio so that I am ready to buy stocks on my shopping list in the event of a market crash. Here are the five at the top of the list to add to if there is a broad stock market crash that takes these favorites of mine down along with everything else. The icing on the cake is that Amazon is selling at its lowest price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio in the last five years.

  • J.P. Morgan: 2 Stocks That Are Ready to Rip 50% Higher (Or More)

    What can we make of the headlines today, and how will the stock market react? These are the question that every investor must answer, in order to make a rational portfolio allocation, but the answers are, simply, less than clear. Geopolitical tensions, rising inflation, spiking oil prices, a probable reversal of Federal Reserve policy going forward – these are the main headwinds blowing in right now. Covering the scene for JPMorgan, chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic has outlined si

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • C3.ai Shares Tumble as Deutsche Bank Tells Investors to Sell the Stock

    C3.ai shares are taking a beating Friday, pressured by a negative research note from Deutsche Bank analyst Patrick Colville, who cut his rating on the stock to Sell from Hold, with a new price target of $18, down from $36. A provider of artificial intelligence software applications for enterprise customers, C3.ai (ticker: AI) posted financial results earlier this week that were generally well received. For the January quarter, the company posted revenue of $69.8 million, up 42% from a year ago, and ahead of both the company’s outlook range of $66 million to $68 million, and the Street consensus projection for $66.8 million.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Crashing This Week and May Not Recover

    Rivian wants to fix a mistake, but it could take a lot to correct the damage and rebuild credibility.

  • Tesla May Have a Path to a $4 Trillion Market Value. Here’s Why.

    Tesla investor Gary Black tweeted out some interesting math Friday, laying out a case for the market cap of the electric-vehicle giant to climb to $4 trillion from less than $1 trillion today.

  • Is Moderna Stock a Buy Now?

    Shares of COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have fallen this year as investors transition away from growth stocks and move toward safer investments. Down a whopping 42% year to date, Moderna's stock has crashed far beyond the S&P 500's 8% decline thus far. Are investors making a mistake -- could Moderna's stock be a good buy for the long haul?

  • Buying These 2 Stocks Is a Good Way to Hedge Against a Market Crash

    Safe stocks are in demand thanks to global instability and the likelihood of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Nobody knows yet if a market crash is around the corner, but it makes sense to look ahead and find stocks that not only can survive the next crash but thrive despite it. The Maryland-based company sells spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other food products and is known for familiar brands such as Frank's Red Hot, French's, Old Bay, Lawry's, Zatarain's, and of course, McCormick's spices.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Jump 15% to 24%, According to Wall Street

    Yes or no. Some investors might put high dividend yields or strong share-price appreciation into the mix, as well. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks that could jump 15% to 24%, according to Wall Street. You probably won't be surprised that AT&T (NYSE: T) offers an especially juicy dividend.

  • As Russia presses its war with Ukraine, here are 10 aerospace and defense stocks expected to rise up to 39%

    A screen of U.S. and European stocks produces a list of favored companies as NATO countries gear up to increase defense spending.

  • Snowflake Stock Is Down Nearly 50% From its Highs. Is it a Buy Now?

    Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) have fallen sharply since the data warehousing leader delivered its fiscal fourth-quarter report after the bell Wednesday. After the earnings report, Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow cut his share price target for Snowflake from $367 to $313. Lenschow acknowledged that Snowflake's fiscal fourth-quarter revenue and fiscal 2023 guidance fell short of investors' lofty expectations.

  • This Change to How Dutch Bros Finances Future Growth Should Excite Investors

    Although Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) came up a little short of Wall Street's earnings expectations, the fast-growing coffee chain easily topped analysts' fourth-quarter revenue forecasts and says it remains on a caffeinated growth trajectory. Because the coffee shop will be front-loading its costs, the immediate picture might look as tasty as a cup of day-old joe, causing the market to knock Dutch Bros back. Dutch Bros business is doing exceptionally well.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) were tumbling again Thursday after sliding Wednesday. Traders are likely reacting to recent news about supply chain problems at Ford and Rivian Automotive. The Chinese electric vehicle company's stock price was down by 8.6% as of 2:22 p.m. ET.