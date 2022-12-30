U.S. markets closed

MedMira Introduces VYRA TriDemic

MedMira, Inc.
·3 min read

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2022 / Today, MedMira Inc. (MedMira) (TSXV:MIR) presents its latest addition to the VYRATM product line, the VYRATM TriDemic Antigen Rapid Test for the simultaneous detection of SARS-CoV-2, Flu A, Flu B and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). VYRA TriDemic, a four-in-one test, which is a direct response to the rise of RSV cases globally.

The VYRATM TriDemic test distinguishes the three respiratory viruses (SARS-CoV-2, Influenza and RSV) that exhibit similar symptoms, including fever, cough, and congestion. Based on MedMira's unique multiplex-testing RVF Technology®, the four-in-one test offers an immediate quality answer which decreases time to a diagnosis and determination of the appropriate treatment. Different to other rapid tests or conventional testing methods, VYRATM TriDemic requires only one nasal swap sample and provides an immediate result. With the recent surge in RSV infections, which may cause serious health issues for children and other high risk groups, MedMira provides a reliable answer to empower health care workers or patients to make fast decisions.

MedMira, Inc., Thursday, December 29, 2022, Press release picture
MedMira, Inc., Thursday, December 29, 2022, Press release picture

"We are pleased to offer an additional helpful testing solution which is highly needed during this time of the year. Current statistics show a significant increase in COVID-19 and Flu infections around the globe and while COVID-19 is less dominant in the media, it is still an ongoing health issue for a large population and likely to continue to be so for years to come," said Hermes Chan, CEO of MedMira Inc. "With the launch of MedMira's VYRATM CoV2Flu in Europe, we used the clinical performance data acceptable to regulators for the VYRATM CoV2Flu and are ready to commence on the regulatory approval for our very unique product - VYRATM TriDemic. With the recent rise of RSV infections and the significant harm this causes in infants and younger children, we have utilized our highly adaptable RVF Technology® to help the health care system and the end-user with an easy-to-use and fast answer."

MedMira has successfully developed and validated its VYRATM TriDemic Antigen Rapid Test and has initiated the regulatory approval process for the North American and European market. The Company has secured the clinical site for testing its latest product in Ontario, Canada and shall provide a detailed milestone plan in the month of January with regular updates on its progress.

About MedMira

MedMira is a leading developer and manufacturer of Rapid Vertical Flow® diagnostics. The Company's tests provide hospitals, labs, clinics and individuals with instant disease diagnosis, such as HIV, Syphilis, Hepatitis, and SARS-CoV-2, in just three easy steps. The Company's tests are sold globally under the REVEAL®, REVEALCOVID-19®, VYRATM, Multiplo® and Miriad® brands. Based on its patented Rapid Vertical Flow® Technology, MedMira's rapid HIV test is the only one in the world to achieve regulatory approvals in Canada, the United States, China and the European Union. MedMira's corporate offices and manufacturing facilities are located in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. For more information visit medmira.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This news release contains forward‐looking statements, which involve risk and uncertainties and reflect the Company's current expectation regarding future events, including statements regarding possible regulatory approval, product launch, future growth, and new business opportunities. Actual events could materially differ from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors including, but not limited to, changing market conditions, successful and timely completion of clinical studies, uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process, establishment of corporate alliances and other risks detailed from time to time in the company quarterly filings.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

MedMira Contact
Markus Meile
Chief Financial Officer
MedMira Inc.
ir@medmira.com

SOURCE: MedMira, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733601/MedMira-Introduces-VYRA-TriDemic

