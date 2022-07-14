MedMira Strengthens and Expands Board

MedMira Inc.

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, MedMira Inc. (MedMira) (TSXV: MIR) announces the appointment of Ms. Pascale Nini to the Board of Directors. In addition, Mr. Thomas Bergmann was appointed as the Company’s independent Chairman. The new Board structure and the appointment of the new independent director will provide further strength to the Company’s growth plans.



“We are delighted to bring Ms. Nini to the board and gain access to her experience, network and expertise for our future technologies. While MedMira’s inventors and founders have created an excellent and proven technology and developed several lines of high quality products, the next stage of the Company is to further expand in new areas,” says Thomas Bergmann, Chairman of MedMira Inc. “As president and CEO of Immervision, she understands that success comes not only from innovation but also from perseverance, adaptation and a solid network in the market and with investors. Immervision’s success has provided her with the credibility and reputation with governmental institutions as well as with the investor community in Canada and the USA.”

“It is with great pleasure to join the board of MedMira as I see an endless potential with its RVF Technology® and its associated products. In addition, MedMira’s latest patented technology MiRQ will further expand its outreach in current and new markets. I am proud to support the Board and the management with my network and experience during the next steps of the Company’s growth,” says Pascale Nini.

Ms. Pascale Nini has successfully built the company Immervision which has become an international leader in defining intelligent vision for all new devises in any industry such as mobile, automative, robots, aerospace, IoT and security. With Immervision, Ms. Nini has proven to lead innovation to commercial success. In addition, Ms. Nini’s entrepreneurial accomplishments have created a significant network in North-America which will aid to MedMira’s future in various aspects prudent to the future growth. Ms. Nini also serves on the boards of QuiqMeds Inc. and CPQ (Conseil du patronat du Québec).

Story continues

About MedMira

MedMira is a leading developer and manufacturer of Rapid Vertical Flow Technology® diagnostics. The Company’s tests provide hospitals, labs, clinics and individuals with instant disease diagnosis, such as HIV, Syphilis, Hepatitis, and SARS-CoV-2, in just three easy steps. The Company’s tests are sold globally under the REVEAL®, REVEALCOVID-19® , Multiplo® and Miriad® brands. Based on its patented Rapid Vertical Flow® Technology, MedMira’s rapid HIV test is the only one in the world to achieve regulatory approvals in Canada, the United States, China and the European Union. MedMira’s corporate offices and manufacturing facilities are located in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. For more information visit medmira.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This news release contains forward‐looking statements, which involve risk and uncertainties and reflect the Company’s current expectation regarding future events, including statements regarding possible regulatory approval, product launch, future growth, and new business opportunities. Actual events could materially differ from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors including, but not limited to, changing market conditions, successful and timely completion of clinical studies, uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process, establishment of corporate alliances and other risks detailed from time to time in the company quarterly filings.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

MedMira Contact

Markus Meile

Chief Financial Officer

MedMira Inc.

ir@medmira.com



