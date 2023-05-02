medmix AG's (VTX:MEDX) largest shareholders are private companies with 41% ownership, individual investors own 33%

Key Insights

medmix's significant private companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

52% of the business is held by the top 4 shareholders

Institutional ownership in medmix is 26%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of medmix AG (VTX:MEDX), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 41% to be precise, is private companies. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 33% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about medmix.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About medmix?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that medmix does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of medmix, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in medmix. Tiwel Holding AG is currently the largest shareholder, with 41% of shares outstanding. Fidelity International Ltd is the second largest shareholder owning 5.0% of common stock, and UBS Asset Management AG holds about 3.6% of the company stock.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 52% of the company is controlled by the top 4 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of medmix

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of medmix AG. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. It appears that the board holds about CHF1.4m worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of CHF865m. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 33% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 41%, of the medmix stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand medmix better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with medmix (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

