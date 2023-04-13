Mednet Launches DICOM Imaging Capabilities Within the iMednet eClinical Platform

Latest Release Enables Seamless Access to Medical Imaging Management in iMednet's EDC-centric eClinical Platform for Clinical Trials

MINNEAPOLIS, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Mednet, a healthcare technology company, announced its latest software release featuring the launch of medical imaging management capabilities within the iMednet eClinical platform. The new Imaging module is designed to provide a simple, cost-effective, and secure method to upload, store and review medical imaging in clinical trials.

MedNet Logo (PRNewsfoto/MedNet)

iMednet Imaging, powered by Emergent Connect, is fully integrated with the iMednet electronic data capture (EDC) platform and other premium modules for a seamless user experience. The module was designed to make it easy to upload and store images with automated de-identification. Unified access to the DICOM viewer provides users with the necessary evaluation tools to zoom and pan, rotate, annotate, measure and more.

"As the use of medical imaging in clinical trials becomes increasingly popular as a primary study endpoint across multiple therapeutic areas – we are thrilled to add this to our comprehensive toolset," said Rob Robertson, chief executive officer, Mednet. "Our team is dedicated to continuous improvement and making it easier and more cost-effective for researchers to access the tools they need to deliver accelerated results."

Medical imaging management in clinical trials is on the rise with many objectives such as diagnostic, early outcome detection, progress tracking, tumor assessment, measuring clinical trial efficacy, reducing the overall cost of a study, and shortening drug development times. With advances in medicine and technology changing the way clinical trials are designed and conducted, Mednet provides sponsors and CROs flexible, intuitive technologies to enable them to keep up with evolving industry requirements. The addition of DICOM Imaging significantly bolsters Mednet's ability to support studies ranging from small, early stage studies to large, late stage trials across all therapeutic areas.

Story continues

To learn more about the latest Mednet release and the iMednet platform, contact us.

About Mednet

Mednet is a healthcare technology company specializing in eClinical solutions designed for the global life sciences community. Mednet's comprehensive, EDC-centric eClinical platform improves the efficiency of clinical studies of all types and sizes. Beyond electronic data capture (EDC), Mednet's solution set provides the tools required to build and manage all types of clinical research, while enabling organizations to adapt to evolving demands and requirements. Pharmaceutical, medical device, biotechnology and Contract Research Organizations (CROs) around the world have trusted Mednet for over 21 years to deliver the technology innovation, experience and reliability they need for success. For more information, visit www.mednetsolutions.com.

CONTACT:

Jenny Erasmus

jerasmus@mednetsolutions.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mednet-launches-dicom-imaging-capabilities-within-the-imednet-eclinical-platform-301796910.html

SOURCE Mednet