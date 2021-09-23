Medolife Rx Launches Ad Campaign With Tony Hawk, Sees Immediate Positive Results

BURBANK, CA, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated bioceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), announced today the successful launch of a digital advertising campaign for its Aelia line of products featuring product spokesperson Tony Hawk. The campaign launched nationwide on September 16, 2021, and has already garnered hundreds of thousands of impressions and resulted in a traffic spike to the Company’s website when compared to the previous 20 days.



The Company has been working with renowned skateboarder Tony Hawk for the past few months as its product spokesperson for its Aelia line of pain management products. In August, the Company participated in an in-person Vert Alert event, where it showcased its products to Olympic and pro athletes from all over the country, as well as the general public. In mid-September, the Company launched a digital advertising campaign featuring Hawk himself, which he shared with his over 7 million followers on Instagram. In just a short time, Hawk’s campaign garnered over 260,000 impressions and has resulted in significant increases in awareness of the brand, traffic to the e-commerce platform, and revenue generated from product sales. Since the launching of the campaign, the Company has seen an 800% increase in unique sessions directly from Instagram. Now, Medolife is working to convert that spike in visitors into sales.

“These numbers are astounding and provide proof of a tangible ROI in our relationship with Tony Hawk,” said Medolife CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian. “Since we have launched Aelia, we’ve been working to get the word out on the effectiveness and quality of our products. Working with Tony has allowed us to do just that, and the positive response we are seeing is living proof. We are so fortunate to be working with him and bringing the message of our products to his audience of sports enthusiasts, athletes and pop culture fans across the spectrum of demographics. We have so much more in the works with Tony and, given the success of this first campaign, I have no doubt that we have much more opportunity for further growth and exposure by working with him.”

Medolife continues their plans to expand the marketing reach for its Aelia and Immunapen™ product lines. The Company will launch several new digital advertisements across various social media platforms in the coming days, and several product giveaway campaigns will allow more people to try the products. Medolife and Tony Hawk also anticipate organizing a photoshoot for the Aelia products closer to the end of this October.

The global topical pain relief market is projected to reach $11.78 billion by 2025, according to a report by Industry Arc. Consumer interest in the segment continues to grow, especially among those seeking natural and more effective remedies, and the Company’s line of pain management products perfectly aligns with this trend. Its products include various formulations such as rubs, sprays and roll-ons. All Aelia products include ingredients that have been polarized by Medolife’s proprietary process that increases the potency of the active ingredients by up to five times.

To shop products, please visit: https://aeliastore.com/

About Medolife Rx

Medolife Rx, Inc. is a global biotechnology company with operations in clinical research, manufacturing, and consumer products. Medolife Rx was created through the merger of Medolife, a private company founded by Dr. Arthur Mikaelian who pioneered the unlaying polarization technology that makes the Company’s portfolio of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products so effective, and Quanta, Inc., a direct-to-consumer wellness product portfolio company. The Company’s lead clinical development programs include Escozine®, a proprietary formulation consisting of small molecule peptides derived from Rhopalurus princeps scorpions which is amplified by the Company’s polarization technology and is being researched as a treatment of various indications, including COVID-19 and cancer. The Company has completed preclinical safety and efficacy research on Escozine® and is pursuing product registration and drug approval in various countries, including the United States and throughout Latin America.

Through its subsidiary QuantRx, Medolife manufactures and distributes consumer wellness and nutraceutical products in high-impact consumer areas such as pain relief, beauty, and general wellness. QuantRx products are designed using Dr. Mikaelian’s polarization technology which applies advances in quantum biology to increase the potency of active ingredients. Currently, QuantRx supports product formulations in pain management, anti-inflammation, skincare, agriculture, nutritional supplements, and plant-based consumables. Ultimately, Quanta's mission is to deliver better, more effective ingredients to elevate product efficacy, reduce waste, and facilitate healthier, more sustainable consumption.

Beyond its own clinical and consumer applications, the polarization technology used by Medolife and its subsidiaries has many potential applications. From potentiating bio-ingredients, to producing more-effective carbon-trapping plants, to transformative anti-aging solutions, Medolife has the opportunity to upend how commercial and pharmaceutical products are made and increase their benefits, while decreasing their chemical concentration.

