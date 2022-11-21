U.S. markets close in 4 hours 49 minutes

Medovate Awarded Group Purchasing Agreement for the SAFIRA(R) System with Premier Inc. in the United States

Medovate
·3 min read

CAMBRIDGE, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2022 / Medovate Ltd - a UK medical device development company based in Cambridge - announced today that it has been awarded a new group purchasing agreement with Premier, Inc. for its revolutionary regional anesthesia system SAFIRA® (SAFer Injection for Regional Anesthesia).

Medovate , Sunday, November 20, 2022, Press release picture
Medovate , Sunday, November 20, 2022, Press release picture

Premier, Inc. is a healthcare improvement company uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and more than 250,000 other providers and organizations. Through approximately 3,000+ negotiated contracts with leading manufacturers, Premier Inc. provides its members with access to one of the strongest contract portfolios in the industry to enable them to make savings on thousands of medical products.

Effective 1st November 2022, the contract allows members of Premier, Inc. to be able to purchase at their discretion the SAFIRA® system through the special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier Inc. in the category of Regional Anesthesia Trays and Supplies.

Chris Rogers, Sales & Marketing Director at Medovate said: "We are excited to announce that our SAFIRA® system is now available through one of the largest national GPO programmes in the US. This is really positive news for Medovate as it helps streamline the purchase of SAFIRA® for healthcare organisations delivering services and treatments which use regional anesthesia, such as ambulatory care and surgical centers. It is a great opportunity to increase the availability of our game-changing technology to regional anesthesia practitioners in the US to help improve patient safety during peripheral nerve blocks."

The current regional anesthesia procedure typically requires an assistant to inject the anesthetic whilst the anesthesiologist or CRNA uses ultrasound guidance to place the needle. SAFIRA® is a novel technology, developed alongside specialist anesthesia clinicians in the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK, designed to reduce the risk of nerve injury during regional anesthesia.

The SAFIRA® system automatically limits injection pressure to a specified threshold to help reduce the risk of nerve injury and improve patient safety. In addition, SAFIRA® transforms regional anesthesia into a one-person procedure by enabling anesthesiologists or CRNAs, to conduct the entire nerve block process.

Making regional anesthesia a single-operator procedure further supports the effective application of resources by enabling the clinician to take full control of the injection process, removing the need for a second operator, freeing up nursing staff to carry out other critical tasks.

SAFIRA® is available across the USA through Medovate's primary distributor Mercury Medical.

For further information please contact: Julia Price, julia.price@medovate.co.uk, 07737 864 878.

Note to Editors:

About Medovate www.medovate.co.uk

Medovate is a medical device company dedicated to the development and commercialisation of innovative medical technologies created within the NHS and beyond. Medovate identifies and works with high potential medtech innovations, providing the specialist management and technical resources to guide medical technologies through development, clinical trials, regulatory approval, into manufacture and on through to successful market launch. Medovate accelerates medical device innovations to market in order to benefit patient care and healthcare delivery. The company has a strong portfolio relating to specialisms in anesthesia, airway management, critical care and surgery. Medovate provides commercial returns to the NHS organisations and inventors that created the technologies helping to support further NHS innovation.

About Mercury Medical www.mercurymed.com

For over 58 years clinicians have relied on Mercury Medical as their resource for bringing a legacy of innovative products to critical care areas of neonatal, anesthesia, respiratory and EMS markets in over 60 countries. Mercury Medical's high-quality standards include ISO 13485, MDSAP and ISO 9001 certifications.

SOURCE: Medovate



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/727521/Medovate-Awarded-Group-Purchasing-Agreement-for-the-SAFIRAR-System-with-Premier-Inc-in-the-United-States

