U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,963.00
    +1.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,867.00
    +10.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,524.50
    -0.25 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,838.80
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.00
    +0.80 (+1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.80
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    21.41
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0341
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7480
    +0.0450 (+1.22%)
     

  • Vix

    21.89
    -0.32 (-1.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1967
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6630
    +0.0290 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,867.84
    +684.66 (+4.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    400.80
    +12.08 (+3.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.00
    +37.98 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,867.99
    -159.85 (-0.57%)
     

MedPro Healthcare Staffing Introduces MPX+, A New Way To Experience MedPro

·1 min read

SUNRISE, Fla., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MedPro Healthcare Staffing, a leading provider in contract healthcare staffing services, introduces MedPro Experience+ (MPX+), a new way for travel nurses and allied health professionals to take control of their careers. MPX+ puts the power in travelers' hands. Users have 24/7, real-time access to jobs, applications, credentials, assignment details, and more.

MedPro Experience +
MedPro Experience +

"MedPro continues to develop and utilize technology to better serve our employees and clients," said MedPro CEO Liz Tonkin. "MPX+ is a new way to experience MedPro, empowering travel nurses and allied health professionals to search and apply for jobs anywhere, anytime, at their convenience."

MedPro Experience+ Provides:

24/7 Priority Access to Premium Jobs
Be the first to know, with immediate access to all our jobs as soon as we receive them.

Custom Job Alerts
Set your preferences and receive alerts seconds after we receive a matching job. 

One-Click Apply
Quickly apply to any job, anytime, with just one click. 

Real-Time Application Updates
Check the status of your job application anytime, anywhere.

Mobile-First Experience
MPX+ was built for mobile to provide an easy-to-navigate interface, from job search through credentialing and assignment.

MPX+ is available in the Apple App Store, the Google Play Store, and online at www.medprostaffing.com

Travel nurses and allied health professionals were critical during the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to be in high demand. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects employment in healthcare occupations will increase by 13 percent through 2031. MPX+ is a traveler's ticket to taking control of their career.

More About MedPro Healthcare Staffing

Founded in 1983, MedPro Healthcare Staffing is a Joint Commission-certified provider of temporary and contract healthcare staffing services to acute and long-term post-acute hospitals, government facilities, and medical laboratories across the U.S. Located in Sunrise, FL., MedPro employs over 300 corporate employees. For more information, please contact Stacey Edwards at (954) 228.7534. www.medprostaffing.com.

MedPro Experience + A New Experience
MedPro Experience + A New Experience
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medpro-healthcare-staffing-introduces-mpx-a-new-way-to-experience-medpro-301689644.html

SOURCE MedPro Healthcare Staffing

Recommended Stories

  • When Layoffs Happen at Tech Companies, This Position Is the First to Go

    Few professionals have felt the whiplash more than recruiters as big tech’s long-running hiring boom fades out.

  • Mark Cuban: Here's why we couldn't close the Shark Tank-infused Woobles deal

    A Triangle startup saw its Amazon sales take off after appearing on "Shark Tank." But mega startup investor Mark Cuban says a deal failed to come to fruition.

  • Canada Pension Plan (CPP) vs. U.S. Social Security: What's the Difference?

    The Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and the U.S. Social Security system provide retirement, survivor, and disability benefits. Find out how they compare.

  • Layoffs start at Intel

    CEO Pat Gelsinger has said Intel is "aggressively addressing costs and driving efficiencies" with cuts that reportedly could number in the thousands.

  • How to Invest Your Way Into Retiring by 55

    A plan to retire at age 55 and live off the income from stock dividends will let an early retiree refrain from tapping the principal in his or her investment portfolio while also avoiding the need to earn income by … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 55 and Live Off Your Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • National Grid scrambles to secure enough power to keep lights on amid nuclear fleet outage

    National Grid has narrowly avoided activating its emergency blackout plan for the first time this winter as low wind speeds and nuclear outages push supply closer to the danger zone.

  • Peloton executives hit with insider trading lawsuit after child’s treadmill death

    A group of Peloton executives have been hit with an insider trading lawsuit over claims they sold $500m (£416m) of shares while hiding treadmill safety problems that killed a child.

  • Disney Pays Fired CEO $44 Million To Disappear

    Bob Iger might be going back to Disneyland now that he's retaking the CEO job. But former CEO Bob Chapek is going to the bank.

  • Europe’s Russian Oil Cap and Ban May Have Unexpected Effect

    Traders are worried that the move will rock the oil market, and that oil prices will spike higher. But it could have the opposite effect.

  • 11 Best 3D Printing Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we will discuss the 11 best 3D printing stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the global 3D printing industry and explore similar stocks, you can go directly to 5 Best 3D Printing Stocks To Invest In. The 3D printing industry is one of the most exciting […]

  • Exxon To Leave Equatorial Guinea For Plum Projects In America

    Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) would wind down oil production in Equatorial Guinea and leave the West African country after its license expired in 2026. The exit reflected a broader move by major oil producers to reduce crude production in West Africa for lower-carbon natural gas development and more lucrative projects in the Americas, Reuters reports. "It is a high-cost region where carbon emissions are a problem as well," said Gail Anderson at energy consultants Wood Mackenzie. Exxon has cut its

  • Apple Pay Tops PayPal This Holiday Season. It’s Adding Users at a ‘Rapid’ Pace.

    Mobile payment adoption at Apple is up 52% globally year-over-year in November, while it has fallen 8% at its rival.

  • Lordstown stock higher as first deliveries begin

    Lordstown Motors, the embattled EV truck maker, finally has some good news to share with the automotive world — and investors. The company’s long-awaited EV pickup, the Endurance, has achieved full homologation, meaning it now complies with safety requirements for sale in the U.S., the company said. In addition, the Endurance has received EPA and CARB (California Air Resources Board) certification, meaning it is now rated by both agencies.

  • Viatris completes $3B divestiture of biosimilars business

    Viatris Inc.'s divestiture of its biosimilars business to Biocon was completed Tuesday with a $2 billion cash payment to the Canonsburg pharmaceutical company, the first of an expected $9 billion in divestitures. The terms of the agreement with Biocon Biologics Ltd. also include $1 billion in convertible preferred equity in Biocon Biologics that the companies said amounted to a 12.9% stake in the company plus $335 million in cash in 2024. Viatris (Nasdaq: VTRS) will also provide commercialization and regulatory-related services to Biocon for two years.

  • 8 Top Companies Looking for Remote Workers

    The pre-pandemic world now feels like a different era, so it's easy to forget that the trend toward remote work was already well underway before 2020 hastened the transition. Good Question: Can I Draw...

  • Kroger-Albertsons merger deal draws suspicion from lawmakers

    A bipartisan senate panel on Tuesday expressed skepticism toward the planned merger of grocery-store chains Kroger Co. and Albertsons Cos.

  • FTX, Alameda Owe BlockFi More Than $1 Billion: Court Hearing

    "The Luna collapse really was the start of everything," lead attorney Joshua Sussberg said during the company's first day hearing.

  • Man fired for failing to be ‘fun’ at work wins compensation lawsuit

    "Mr. T" refused to comply with Cubik Partners' “fun” values that the court said involved engaging in excessive drinking and other problematic behaviors.

  • Intel names lead construction company for New Albany semiconductor fabs

    Intel Corp. has chosen construction and engineering firm Bechtel Corp. as the lead general contractor for construction of its $20 billion first two semiconductor fabrication facilities in New Albany.

  • Crypto lender BlockFi is suing Sam Bankman-Fried over his shares in Robinhood: report

    Just hours after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New Jersey on Monday, crypto lender BlockFi filed a lawsuit against a holding company by FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried over his shares in trading platform Robinhood, the Financial Times reports.