MedRhythms and EVERSANA announce partnership to launch and commercialize chronic stroke software-based medical device

PORTLAND, Maine and CHICAGO, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MedRhythms, a Portland, Maine-based digital therapeutics company that is building direct stimulation, prescription digital therapeutics that use sensors, music and software to improve walking impairments, announced today that it has initiated its partnership with EVERSANA™, a leading provider of global commercialization services to the life sciences industry, to launch and commercialize MR-001, its patented software-based medical device designed to treat chronic stroke walking deficits.

EVERSANA logo (PRNewsfoto/EVERSANA)

As previously announced, the product received Breakthrough Device designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in June 2020. Stroke is a leading cause of disability in the United States. More than half of stroke survivors, approximately 3.5 million people in the U.S., have persistent walking deficits. There is no standard of care for these long-term functional deficits, which negatively impact the lives of stroke survivors and their caregivers. This population is expected to grow with an increasing stroke survival rate and the aging population in the United States.

To support its anticipated launch, MedRhythms will utilize EVERSANA's fully integrated commercialization services that include market access, agency services, clinical and commercial field teams, medical science liaisons, channel management, patient services, health economics and outcomes research, and compliance, with each service optimized by data and predictive analytics.

"Today's announcement marks a significant milestone in our commitment to serve chronic stroke survivors who have waited lifetimes for a standard of care. After years of development and testing, we stand ready to successfully launch this groundbreaking innovation with a best-in-class commercialization partner," said Owen McCarthy, President and Co-founder of MedRhythms.

"This breakthrough device demands a breakthrough, transformative approach to launch and commercialization," said Jim Lang, Chief Executive Officer of EVERSANA. "We're ready to deploy the full power of our infrastructure and experts to navigate the complexities of digital therapy launches to ensure this innovation quickly reaches the millions of chronic stroke patients desperately in need of treatment and a better quality of life."

Story continues

About MedRhythms

MedRhythms, a privately held company headquartered in Portland, ME, is a digital therapeutics company that uses sensors, music and software to build evidence-based neurologic interventions to measure and improve walking. MedRhythms is dedicated to developing direct-stimulation digital therapeutics, meaning that each therapeutic provides, via prescription music, direct stimulation to enable the mechanism of action in each relevant population. The company has an active pipeline of prescription digital therapeutics targeting rehabilitation and prevention in areas of neurologic injury and disease. The MedRhythms team has extensive experience in rehabilitation techniques utilizing music. The company has roots as a therapy services company that launched out of Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, which the U.S. News & World Report named the No. 2-ranked rehabilitation hospital in the country. To learn more, visit: www.medrhythms.com.

About EVERSANA

EVERSANA™ is the leading provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

THIS MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY CONTAINS CERTAIN FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INFORMATION RELATING TO THE COMPANY THAT ARE BASED ON INFORMATION AVAILABLE TO US AS OF THE DATE HEREOF. STATEMENTS THAT ARE NOT HISTORICAL FACTS, INCLUDING STATEMENTS ABOUT THE COMPANY'S BELIEFS, DESIGNS, ANTICIPATION, AIMS, GOALS, EXPECTATIONS AND POTENTIAL RESULTS ARE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. IN ADDITION, THE WORDS "WILL," "MAY," "BELIEVE," "ANTICIPATE," "INTEND," "ESTIMATE," "EXPECT," "PROJECT," "PLAN," "SHOULD," "COULD," AND SIMILAR EXPRESSIONS, AND THEIR VARIATIONS AND NEGATIVES, AS THEY RELATE TO THE COMPANY OR THE FUTURE PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY, ARE INTENDED TO IDENTIFY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS INVOLVE KNOWN AND UNKNOWN RISKS, UNCERTAINTIES, ASSUMPTIONS AND OTHER IMPORTANT FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE THE COMPANY'S ACTUAL RESULTS, PERFORMANCE OR ACHIEVEMENTS OF RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM ANY FUTURE RESULTS, PERFORMANCE OR ACHIEVEMENTS EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED BY SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THIS MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY SPEAKS ONLY AS OF THE DATE HEREOF, AND THE COMPANY DOES NOT UNDERTAKE ANY OBLIGATION TO UPDATE THIS COMMENTARY IN THE FUTURE.

MedRhythms Media Contact:

Lauren Steidl

Customer Development and Marketing +1 207-317-2709

lsteidl@medrhythms.com

EVERSANA Media Contact:

Sarah Zwicky

Chief Marketing Officer +1 414-434-4691

sarah.zwicky@eversana.com

MedRhythms

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medrhythms-and-eversana-announce-partnership-to-launch-and-commercialize-chronic-stroke-software-based-medical-device-301294668.html

SOURCE Eversana