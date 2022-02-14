U.S. markets close in 4 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,411.74
    -6.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,526.40
    -211.66 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,918.02
    +126.87 (+0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,030.90
    +0.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.92
    +0.82 (+0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.40
    +23.30 (+1.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    +0.46 (+1.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1308
    -0.0042 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0080
    +0.0530 (+2.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3523
    -0.0044 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6260
    +0.2160 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,752.18
    +427.88 (+1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    976.33
    +20.12 (+2.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.79
    -148.23 (-1.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

Medscape Awarded Contract from FDA to Develop Educational Programming Focused on Biosimilars

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medscape Education has been awarded a contract from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the development of an educational curriculum and outreach programs on the use of biosimilars in medical practice.

Medscape Education (PRNewsFoto/Medscape) (PRNewsFoto/Medscape)
Medscape Education (PRNewsFoto/Medscape) (PRNewsFoto/Medscape)

Created to enhance healthcare providers' (HCPs') understanding of biosimilars, the program will include accredited continuing education (CE) courses for physicians, pharmacists, and nurses, covering a broad range of topics on biosimilars. Biosimilars are biological products that have no clinically meaningful difference from an existing FDA-approved product.

"Improving understanding of biosimilars among healthcare professionals is considered a key element of the FDA's Biosimilars Action Plan (BAP)," said Douglas Kaufman, group vice president, Medscape Education. "The healthcare industry, Congress, and healthcare professionals regard the issue as critical due to a general lack of knowledge about biosimilars, and our goal is to enhance HCP understanding of how to incorporate these products into practice. Medscape Education is honored to have been selected by FDA for this effort."

Medscape's programming will include information on biosimilar development, the regulatory review process, clinical outcomes, and practical applications and uses of biosimilars. A variety of educational formats such as case studies and video roundtable discussions will offer CE options tailored to an HCP's knowledge level. The leading source of clinical news, health information, and point-of-care tools for healthcare professionals, Medscape and its affiliate network of platforms currently reach over 5 million physicians worldwide.

"The FDA is committed to supporting and developing education about biosimilar and interchangeable products to help increase understanding about these medications, including their development and rigorous review process," said Sarah Yim, MD, director of the Office of Therapeutic Biologics and Biosimilars in the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. "We want healthcare providers to feel comfortable selecting and using biosimilars, as well as educating their patients about them. Having multiple options for healthcare providers to earn needed credits for licensing will make it even easier to learn about biosimilars."

The interprofessional education curriculum will be available to HCPs free of charge and activities will be certified for CME, CNE, CPE, ICPE, and ABIM MOC credit for primary care physicians, gastroenterologists, dermatologists, endocrinologists, hematologists, oncologists, nurses, and pharmacists.

Programs will begin to launch in spring 2022 and will be available at www.medscape.org.

About Medscape Education

Medscape Education (medscape.org) is the leading destination for continuous professional development, consisting of more than 30 specialty-focused destinations offering thousands of free CME and CE courses for physicians, nurses, and other healthcare professionals. Medscape Education is part of the WebMD Health Network.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medscape-awarded-contract-from-fda-to-develop-educational-programming-focused-on-biosimilars-301481671.html

SOURCE Medscape Education

Recommended Stories

  • I’m in the clergy and have made student loan payments ‘automatically, without fail’ for 15 years — yet I somehow still owe money. Now I want to retire. What should I do?

    Question: I am in the clergy, which is supposed to be a qualifying position for student loan forgiveness. This is despite having made payments automatically without fail for over 15 years. Have a question about getting out of student loan or other debt?

  • How Pfizer Makes Money: Vaccines, Oncology, and Internal Medicine

    Pfizer's vaccine products generate the most revenue, primarily driven by sales of its vaccine against COVID-19.

  • Trinity Biotech shares jump 6% premarket after WHO approves its rapid test for HIV

    Dublin-based Trinity Biotech Plc shares jumped 6% premarket Monday, after the company said it has received approval from the World Health Organization for its HIV screening product, TrinScreen. The company's Uni-Gold HIV product has served as the main confirmatory test for the detection of HIV in Africa for many years. The new product is expected to have an estimated market size of more than $150 million. "TrinScreen(TM) HIV is a rapid test providing results in less than 12 minutes from a finger

  • Why do people get diarrhea?

    No matter its cause, diarrhea is uncomfortable. Rapeepong Puttakumwong/Moment via Getty Images Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why do people get diarrhea? – A.A.A., age 10, Philadelphia The digestive system breaks down everything you eat and drink to absorb nutrients and make the energy your body needs. Whatever solids can’t be broken down and used get excreted as poop. Poop co

  • Sweden recommends fourth COVID-19 jab for the elderly

    Sweden's Health Agency recommended on Monday that people aged 80 or above should receive a second booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine, the fourth jab in total, to ward off waning immunity amid the rampant spread of the Omicron variant. The second booster shot should be administered at least four months after the first booster jab, the agency said in a statement. Sweden hit record levels of infections earlier this year as Omicron spread rapidly across the country.

  • Illumina to Support Neuro Genomics Project at McGill University

    Today, the Montreal Neurological Institute-Hospital at McGill University (The Neuro) announced a new research collaboration with Illumina, along with Takeda Development Center Americas, Inc., and p...

  • Deadly Champagne Laced With Drugs Strikes Down 8 at Valentine’s Party

    Charles Platiau/ReutersOne dinner patron has died and seven remain hospitalized after drinking Champagne laced with Ecstasy at a Valentine’s weekend dinner at an Italian restaurant in Weiden, Germany.Police have opened a negligent-homicide investigation into the death after finding more than 1,000 times the normal dosage of the drug in the Champagne. The content was so high it had turned the champagne purple, German media report.Local media reports suggest the diners were celebrating an early Va

  • Rape survivors may leave the hospital if they fear a parent or abuser could find out. A new bill could help

    CHICAGO -- It’s difficult enough to walk into an emergency room after a sexual assault, and it might not take much to make a survivor reconsider that decision. For some, one fear might be that someone in their life will find out about the crime — by seeing paperwork from a hospital exam. This could scare rape survivors for many reasons, from misplaced shame to fears the person who assaulted ...

  • First gene therapy for Tay-Sachs disease successfully given to two children

    About 1 in 300 people in the general population carry the Tay-Sachs disease gene. Ray Kachatorian/Stone via Getty ImagesTwo babies have received the first-ever gene therapy for Tay-Sachs disease after over 14 years of development. Tay-Sachs is a severe neurological disease caused by a deficiency in an enzyme called HexA. This enzyme breaks down a fatlike substance that normally exists in very small, harmless amounts in the brain. Without HexA, however, this fatlike substance can accumulate to to

  • Indian schools reopen after hijab dispute

    Police stood guard as students in pink uniforms, about a dozen wearing hijabs, entered a government girl's school where the issue first flared in Karnataka state's district of Udupi, about 248 miles from the tech hub of Bengaluru.The issue, widely seen by India's Muslim minority community as a bid to sideline it by authorities in a Hindu-dominated nation, comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prepares for elections in key states.Authorities have banned gatherings of more than five people within 650 ft of educational institutions in the area, which have begun classes from primary to high school, although higher grades and colleges are still shut.The move came after a state court, which has set a hearing of the matter, told students not to wear any religious clothing, ranging from saffron shawls to scarves or hijabs, in classrooms until further orders.

  • Here's How Long COVID is Contagious

    Many states are dropping their mask mandates as COVID-19 cases continue to fall, but that doesn't mean the virus is no longer dangerous. The Delta and Omicron variants are still highly contagious and should be taken seriously. Here's how long COVID is contagious, and how to protect yourself and others from it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs COVID is Hurting You—Even After a Negative Test. 1 Quarantine If You Get COVID-19 COVID-19 is contag

  • Parents told pupils could be considered 'transphobic' if confused by gender fluidity

    Primary school staff have warned the parents of a six-year-old boy that he would be considered "transphobic" if he expressed confusion about another pupil wearing a dress.

  • The call was fishy, so she hung up. It was actually a local nonprofit’s dream donor

    “He said: ‘Colleen, you just hung up on a very important person, so you better call her back right now.’”

  • Ask a Pediatrician: I’m Vaccinated and Lactating. Should I Sneak Some of My Breast Milk Into My Toddler’s Food?

    “I am fully vaccinated with two kids at home who are not currently eligible for the vaccine. I’m currently breastfeeding my 3-month-old and have read a few posts on social media and in various parenting forums...

  • Comparing COVID-19 cases at schools with and without mask mandates

    Here’s how case rates compared in 20 mid-Michigan school districts with and without mask mandates.

  • Prince Charles' wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also has COVID-19

    The queen's eldest son and heir to the throne tested positive last week, not long after spending time with his mother. Now Charles' wife is also self-isolating.

  • Desperate Americans Are Going Abroad for Unproven Long COVID Cures

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyHe used to jog. But after contracting COVID-19 in March 2020, Eli Musser said he became so weak that he lost use of his legs. The 43-year-old former copywriter and musician added that he remained bed-bound, in a wheelchair, or else left to lay in a makeshift hammock in his Queens apartment until April 2021.Nearly two years later, Musser said, he still has trouble walking. And jogging? A memory.“Going to the grocery store is my big event

  • Here's Why Trimetazidine Is Banned From Olympic Sports

    Trimetazidine, also known as TMZ, is a drug used to treat the heart condition angina, so it might seem strange that it's currently at the heart of a doping situation at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing. Figure skater Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee, a gold-medal favorite in the women's competition, tested positive for trimetazidine in December during the Russian national championships.

  • How to exercise safely after you’ve had Covid

    I spent the first two weeks of January in bed, self-isolating in my room because I had tested positive for Covid. On day 11, I pulled on my trainers and decided to celebrate my new-found freedom with a jog around my local park.

  • Sunday's letters: Threat from leftism, brainwashing, school tax, more

    The bigger the government, the smaller the people. It’s time to live the American dream of limited government and maximum liberty.