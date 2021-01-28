U.S. markets open in 39 minutes

JUST IN:

US Q4 GDP rose 4%, missing expectations

Economic activity slowed in the final three months of 2020

Medscape, United Nations and Global Health Experts Collaborate to Educate Healthcare Professionals on COVID-19 Prevention and Treatment

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medscape, the leading source of clinical news, health information, continuing medical education, and point-of-care tools for healthcare professionals (HCPs), together with collaborators including the United Nations COVID-19 Communications Response Initiative and leading global health experts, launched an educational learning center focused on advances in the prevention and management of COVID-19, including essential vaccine education.

Led by an expert steering committee with investigators from various vaccine trials, the Advances in Prevention and Management of COVID-19 Learning Center aims to ensure availability of the most transparent, independent, and culturally and geographically relevant education for HCPs.

"While the COVID-19 vaccines represent a moment of hope in a difficult time, the rapid pace of new information drives a need for education. In order to dispel misinformation and address the concerns of patients, clinicians need the most current information from a trusted source. We recognize our key role in providing that education and information to our worldwide membership of healthcare professionals," said Dr. John Whyte, Chief Medical Officer, WebMD (Medscape).

Building on Medscape's initial COVID-19 Learning Center that has reached more than 2 million learners worldwide, a variety of educational activities, tools, and resources are available and will continue to expand as COVID-19 prevention and management progresses, including:

  • Insights from global health experts on the latest developments, such as:

  • Education for multiple specialties and professions

  • Patient education resources

"We are pleased to be working with WebMD (Medscape) on this important collaboration to get accurate, factual, science-based information to healthcare professionals as part of our COVID-19 Communications Response efforts. This is a global pandemic and, as such, we need to ensure that all health professionals, worldwide, have access to the information they need to prevent and treat COVID-19," Robert Skinner, United Nations Department of Global Communication.

The activities in Advances in Prevention and Management of COVID-19 are available to Medscape's over five million members, and many include CME/CE credit. Medscape membership is available without charge.

Access Advances in Prevention and Management of COVID-19 at https://www.medscape.org/sites/advances/covid-19

About Medscape

Medscape is the leading source of clinical news, health information, and point-of-care tools for healthcare professionals. Medscape offers specialists, primary care physicians, and other health professionals the most robust and integrated medical information and educational tools. Medscape Education (medscape.org) is the leading destination for continuous professional development, consisting of more than 30 specialty-focused destinations offering thousands of free CME and CE courses and other educational programs for physicians, nurses, and other healthcare professionals. Medscape is a subsidiary of WebMD Health Corp.

About the United Nations COVID-19 Communications Response Initiative

In April, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres launched the UN COVID-19 Communications Response Initiative to ensure easy and timely access to science-based information, including facts, figures and guidance from across the UN System, while countering growing misinformation around the COVID-19 pandemic. As a part of global efforts to tackle and recover from COVID-19, including in this critical stage of vaccinations, the UN Department of Global Communications collaborated with Purpose to launch Verified, a large-scale social mobilization campaign under the umbrella of the Response Initiative aimed at providing accurate, trusted information.

  • AMC Entertainment to issue 44.4 million shares as investors opt to convert $600 million of convertible debt

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. said Thursday a group of investors including units of private-equity firm Silver Lake have opted to convert all $600 million of the cinema chain's 2.95% convertible senior notes due 2026 into Class A common shares, at a conversion price of $13.51 a share. The stock closed Wednesday at $19.90, after being swept up in the[l: short squeeze in shares of videogame retailer GameStop Inc. , which has skyrocketed more than 1,600% in the past two-plus weeks amid support from investors on Reddit's WallStreetBets message board. AMC said the conversion will result in the issuance of 44.4 million new shares. The conversion will reduce the company's debt by $600 million. AMC shares rose 4.4% premarket and have gained a stunning 839% in the year to date, despite the many challenges facing the world's biggest cinema operator caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P 500 has fallen 0.4% in the year to date.

  • American Air Surges After Reddit Chatter on Attacking Shorts

    (Bloomberg) -- American Airlines Group Inc. surged in early trading Thursday, extending a day-earlier gain as the carrier was swept up in a rally among heavily shorted stocks being targeted in Reddit’s Wall Street Bets forum.The shares soared 45% to $24.07 ahead of regular trading, paring an increase that reached as high as 87%. The spectacular advance came even though American ventured a cautious outlook on when a recovery would materialize after an unprecedented drop in air travel last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.“As we look to the year ahead, 2021 will be a year of recovery,” Chief Executive Officer Doug Parker said as the company reported earnings. “While we don’t know exactly when passenger demand will return, as vaccine distribution takes hold and travel restrictions are lifted, we will be ready.”The surge underscored the disconnect between retail traders’ attacks on shorted stocks and the reality of an industry where demand cratered because of the pandemic. Like its U.S. peers, American is still reeling from losses, and the company’s narrower-than-expected deficit in the fourth quarter suggested nothing to justify a burst of market enthusiasm. American is the most shorted stock among major U.S. airlines.“AAL the next GME?” said Reddit user u/cardiffgiantthe1st in an online discussion Wednesday, referring to the stock tickers of American and GameStop Corp., the video-game retailer that has been at the center of intense trading stoked by online discussions.American had a market value of $10 billion at the close on Wednesday, the least among the four biggest U.S. airlines.The share gains aren’t “fundamentally driven, as American’s outlook is similar to others we have heard during this earnings cycle,” Helane Becker, an analyst at Cowen & Co., said in a note to clients. “The near-term outlook remains challenging and timing of any improvement is still uncertain.”(Updates with analyst comment in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The GameStop Frenzy Hasn’t Ended. Here’s What Happens Now.

    GameStop catches the attention of lawmakers and regulators, Apple and Facebook post record quarters, but Tesla has a miss, Powell says vaccine rollout will be a “struggle,” and other news to start your day.

  • Hedge-Fund Titans Lose Billions to Reddit Traders Running Amok

    (Bloomberg) -- For once, Main Street is beating Wall Street.In a matter of weeks, two hedge-fund legends -- Steve Cohen and Dan Sundheim -- have suffered bruising losses as amateur traders banded together to take on some of the world’s most sophisticated investors. In Cohen’s case, he and Ken Griffin ended up rushing to the aid of a third, Gabe Plotkin, whose firm was getting beaten down.Driven by the frenzied trading in GameStop Corp. and other stocks that hedge funds have bet against, the losses suffered over the past few days would rank among the worst in some of these money managers’ storied careers. Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management declined 10% to 15% so far this month, while Sundheim’s D1 Capital Partners, one of last year’s top-performing funds, is down about 20%. Melvin Capital, Plotkin’s firm, had lost 30% through Friday.It’s a humbling turnaround for the hedge fund titans, who in 2020 staged a comeback by pouncing on the wild markets caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. But that crisis helped push thousands if not millions of retail traders into the U.S. stock market, creating a new force that for now the professionals seem powerless to combat.And it’s not just the big names: Jack Woodruff’s $2.8 billion Candlestick Capital has fallen 10 to 15% in January on its short wagers, while the $3.5 billion Maplelane Capital lost about 33% through Tuesday in part because of a short position on GameStop, according to investors.The hedge funds’ assailants are a collection of traders using Reddit’s wallstreetbets thread to coordinate their attacks, which seem to be focused on stocks known for being held short by hedge funds. The most prominent is GameStop, the beleaguered brick-and-mortar retailer that’s soared more than 1,700% this month, but other targets include AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.The pain is likely spreading across the hedge fund industry, with rumors swirling among traders of heavy losses at multiple firms. The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF, which tracks hedge funds’ most-popular stocks, tumbled 4.3% on Wednesday for its worst day since September.Fund managers covered their money-losing short sales while trimming bullish bets for a fourth straight session Tuesday. Over that stretch, their total outflows from the market reached the highest level since October 2014, data compiled by Goldman’s prime-brokerage unit show.D1, which was founded in 2018 and had about $20 billion in assets at the start of the year, is buffeted to some degree from the attacks because private companies account for roughly a third of its holdings, and the firm has been reducing its exposure, according to people familiar with the matter. The fund is closed to new investments and has no plans to open for additional capital, one of the people said, asking not to be named because such decisions are confidential.D1’s loss, described by people briefed on the situation, contrasts with a 60% gain for Sundheim, 43, during last year’s pandemic turmoil.Melvin on Monday took an unheard-of cash infusion from its peers, receiving $2 billion from Griffin, his partners and the hedge funds he runs at Citadel, and $750 million from his former boss, Cohen.“The social media posts about Melvin Capital going bankrupt are categorically false,” a representative said. “Melvin Capital is focused on generating high-quality, risk-adjusted returns for our investors, and we are appreciative of their support.”Until this year, Plotkin, 42, had one of the best track records among hedge fund stock pickers. He’d worked for Cohen for eight years and had been one of his biggest money makers before leaving to form Melvin. He’s posted an annualized return of 30% since opening, ending last year up more than 50%, according to an investor.Representatives for Point72, D1, Maplelane, and Candlestick all declined to comment.The struggles at some of the biggest hedge funds may have contributed to Wednesday’s 2.6% drop in the S&P 500, its worst decline since October. One theory behind the decline is that funds are selling long bets to get the cash they need to cover their shorts.Cohen, 64, is perhaps the best-known victim of this year’s turmoil so far. The new owner of the New York Mets, whose fund gained 16% in 2020, has become a national figure after beating competition from Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez to buy the ball club.Late Tuesday, Cohen broke his usual habit of only tweeting about the Mets. “Hey stock jockeys keep bringing it,” he wrote on the social media platform.Read more: How ‘Flows Before Pros’ Is Disrupting Stock Markets: QuickTake(Updates with Candlestick Capital in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • It isn’t just GameStop: Here are some of the other heavily shorted stocks shooting higher

    The dynamic that has seemingly contributed to a short squeeze in the stock of videogame retailer GameStop Corp. also appears to be affecting shares in a host of other heavily shorted companies.

  • GameStop, AMC saga make it a day for the history books: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

  • Elon Musk Says Discord Gone 'Corpo' After It Takes Down WallStreetBets

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk expressed his disappointment with Discord after the platform took down WallStreetBets from its platform. What Happened: “Even Discord has gone corpo ...,” the world’s richest person said in a tweet late Wednesday. Discord had taken down WallStreetBets earlier in the evening, saying the community continued to allow hateful and discriminatory content despite repeated warnings. The company said the action didn’t have any relation to WallStreetBets’ role in the surge of GameStop Corp.’s (NYSE: GME) stock. WallStreetBets moderators described the Discord action as “pretty unethical.” “I am not impressed with them destroying our community instead of stepping in with the wrench we may have needed to fix things, especially after we got over 1,000 server boosts,” one of the group moderators said. The community also went briefly private on Reddit as it looked to ramp up moderation and avoid a similar fate on the platform as Discord. “We've got so many comments and submissions that we can't possibly even read them all, let alone act on them as moderators,” u/zjz, a community moderato, added. Why It Matters: Musk had earlier touted support for the WallStreetBets community on Tuesday evening, sending the stock soaring further. Gamestonk!! https://t.co/RZtkDzAewJ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 26, 2021 GameStop, BlackBerry Ltd. (NYSE: BB), Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) and other stocks seeing the short-squeeze interest of the Reddit community tanked in the after-hours session Wednesday after Discord’s action. Price Action: GameStop traded 16% lower at $292 after a 134.84% surge during the regular session. BlackBerry tanked 9.8% at $22.6 after a 32.6% spike during regular hours. Nokia traded 9.5% lower at $5.93 after a 38.5% surge during the regular session. AMC shares tanked 26.6% after a 301.21% surge during the regular session. Photo courtesy: Forbes via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaDeFi Cryptocurrencies Refuse To Take A Backseat Amid GameStop Mania, Hit All-Time HighWhy Scaramucci Sees GameStop Rally As A Positive Backdrop For Bitcoin© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • American Airlines Surges After Mention in Reddit Stock Forum

    (Bloomberg) -- American Airlines Group Inc., the most shorted major U.S. carrier, surged after a mention on Reddit’s Wall Street Bets forum.“AAL the next GME?” said Reddit user u/cardiffgiantthe1st in an online discussion Wednesday, referring to the stock tickers of American and GameStop Corp., the video-game retailer that has quintupled in value this week alone.American’s stock gain adds to a flurry of share increases this week as Reddit-fueled retail traders take on short sellers and drive up prices. With stock after stock, legions of day traders have identified companies with high levels of short interest and piled in. In the case of GameStop, the soaring price has forced many short sellers to give up their positions.American rose 6.6% to $16.56 at the close in New York, the most since Dec. 3, after paring gains from an intraday surge of as much as 15%. Other companies on a Standard & Poor’s index of big U.S. airlines fell.The Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier declined to comment.The gain isn’t “justified by anything fundamental,” Darryl Genovesi, an analyst at Vertical Research Partners, said in an email. He expressed the same view about the stock surge during the session of another company he covers, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.Short-Squeeze RiskShort interest as a percentage of American’s free float is about 29%, according to data from S3 Partners. No other major U.S. airline has short interest of more than 5%.American is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday. Like its rivals, the airline has been contending with the unprecedented collapse of air travel because of the coronavirus pandemic.Following American’s advance, CFRA Research changed its recommendation on the shares to hold from strong sell and lifted its price target to $19 from $8.“We think the stock is a high risk for one of the recent retail-investor-driven short squeezes we’ve seen play out,” CFRA analyst Colin Scarola wrote in a client note.The firm also elevated Spirit Airlines Inc. from sell to hold for the same reason. Short interest is about 16% of Spirit’s free float, according to Vertical Research.(Updates from 8th paragraph with CFRA comments on American, Spirit.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why the stock market just got clobbered

    Did the stock market bubble just pop?

  • Another GameStop? Here Are the Next 10 Most Shorted Small-Caps.

    Highly shorted stocks are being targeted by some investors trying to force people who have bet the prices will fall into covering. Watch Dillard’s and AMC Entertainment.

  • GameStop saga is about 'working class vs hedge funds': Reddit WSB user

    A clash of the classes — “the old proletariat vs bourgeoisie” — is at the heart of the ongoing GameStop (GME) short squeeze saga, says one WallStreetBets user.

  • What is Wall Street Bets, the upstart Reddit group that is pummeling Wall Street?

    Here's an FAQ about what's going on with the market and what "Wall Street Bets" is.

  • Dow Jones Dives After Fed Decision; GameStop Stock Surges; Apple Earnings Due

    Stocks sold off hard after the Federal Reserve monetary policy decision Wednesday, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average down over 600 points.

  • 3 Things a Financial Advisor Loves to Hear from Clients (and Two They Wish You’d Stop Saying)

    You’re prattling on about your $8,000 roof repair, but is your financial planner really listening…or stewing over the thing you said two minutes ago. According to Jacki Purcell ,...

  • American Airlines' quarterly loss better than expected, shares jump 60%

    Shares in American Airlines Group Inc, the most shorted U.S. carrier, surged 60% in premarket trading after it was mentioned on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum and it posted a slimmer-than-expected quarterly loss on Thursday. American joined rival Delta Air Lines in calling 2021 a year of recovery for an industry that has been ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Tesla's power businesses are beginning to take off

    Tesla just released its latest earnings report, and the results indicate that Elon Musk's bets on energy storage and solar are beginning to pay off. The storage business was the star of the company's power plays in the fourth quarter, with quarterly year-on-year growth approaching 200%. For the first time, our total battery deployments surpassed 3 GWh in a single year, which is an 83% increase compared to the prior year.

  • Here’s Another Way to Find the Next Potential Short Squeeze

    It’s not just about the percentage of shares held short. Here are 15 tech stocks that could be vulnerable to a short squeeze.

  • Penny Stocks to Watch for February 2021

    The past year or so has thrown a lot of people for a loop, but these penny stocks could weather the tumultuous environment.

  • Plug Power Is a Winner, but Wait for a Better Entry Point, Says J.P. Morgan

    Plug Power (PLUG) shares have kicked off 2021 with a bang, rising nearly 90% since the turn of the year. The PLUG narrative is benefiting from favorable macro conditions; A new U.S. administration intent on forwarding the case for clean energy is acting as a strong catalyst, driving positive investor sentiment toward the stock. Adding to the good news, the company said it has exceeded its 2020 gross billings target, while it expects to beat its previous 2021 estimates. The company previously guided for $450 million in billings in 2021, but now anticipates $475 million, a 5.5% increase. Further ahead, by 2024, PLUG is targeting $1.7 billion in sales, 40% above the previous estimate. Add into the mix a recent $1.5 billion investment in return for a 10% stake in the company from South Korea’s SK Group, and a joint venture with French automaker Renault to develop hydrogen-powered light commercial vehicles, and it’s no wonder J.P. Morgan analyst Paul Coster calls the company a “best-in-class long-term idea.” “A good story keeps getting better,” Coster said. “With PLUG capitalizing on its leadership position in Hydrogen energy and mobility solutions by nailing down customers and partners that expand the TAM, improve visibility and de-risk execution. The firm is also capitalizing on its soaring market cap to issue shares, building a balance sheet that will permit the company to execute its growth strategy with confidence.” However, while the analyst anticipates “meaningful profitability in 2023-24,” the stock appears “richly valued” compared to peers. As a result, Coster rates PLUG shares a Neutral (i.e. Buy), along with a $70 price target. This figure implies ~9% upside from current levels. (To watch Coster’s track record, click here) “We look for a pullback as an opportunity to get into this stock,” the analyst summed up. While Coster sits on the sidelines waiting for PLUG stock to reset itself, most analysts remain on board. According to TipRanks analytics, out of 12 analysts, 10 say Buy while 2 suggest Hold. But there’s a catch; the analysts, while keen on the company, evidently think shares have soared enough as the $60 average price target indicates. (See PLUG stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • WallStreetBets Fever Hits Dogecoin, Price Soars 142%

    A Twitter account not officially affiliated to WallStreetBets prompted DOGE's latest social media-based price boost.