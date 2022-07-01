U.S. markets close in 6 hours 18 minutes

MedSec Establishes New Healthcare Technology Cyber Risk Management Team

·3 min read

MIAMI , July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  MedSec, a leading provider of medical device security, today announced it is establishing a new Healthcare Technology Cyber Risk Management (HTCRM) team to expand its biomedical and clinical expertise with a roster of seasoned experts in the field. Phil Englert, who is currently MedSec's Chief Product Officer and a HTCRM expert himself, will move to the role of Advisor to the new team.

Medical Device Security (PRNewsfoto/MedSec)
Medical Device Security (PRNewsfoto/MedSec)

MedSec establishes a Healthcare Technology Cyber Risk Management team to expand its biomedical and clinical expertise.

"MedSec serves stakeholders of all kinds within the medical device eco-system. The establishment of this team allows us to better serve our hospital clients, who are tackling medical device security on a day-to-day basis," stated Justine Bone, CEO at MedSec.

MedSec takes a technology first approach at helping clients understand and prioritize what matters most as threats to this critical infrastructure continue to increase.

"Biomedical and Clinical Engineering teams already have too many things on their plate – and they need leverage. Becoming an extension of their team, augmented by our technology capabilities, we're able to help our customers do things that they would otherwise not be capable of doing with their existing staff," added Andrew Donarumo, Chief Technology Officer at MedSec. "Our clients love the combination of being able to 'speak tech' but also 'understand clinical' to help them further achieve their goals."

As Advisor, Englert will continue to help MedSec develop security solutions for hospitals. Englert brings deep knowledge of clinical settings and medical technology to the role. His career spans over 30 years of technical and operational leadership in the healthcare and life sciences space focused on strategic direction setting, operations improvement, and data and technology- enabled business optimization and transformation initiatives. Phil has led the development of Medical Device Security Programs, including governance and operations, vulnerability and patch management, incident response, medical device alerts & SOC integration enabling the prioritization of impactful strategic initiatives and effective maintenance and response activities. His background includes leading strategy and tactics development for a $250m MedTech services organization supporting over 130 Acute Care facilities across 22 states.

About MedSec

MedSec is recognized as a respected expert in the delivery of medical device security. The company assists healthcare delivery organizations managing medical devices and medical device manufacturers at every phase of product development. MedSec experts are a team of cybersecurity professionals, armed with deep technical and compliance knowledge gained from decades of high-level academic, intelligence, and private sector experience. This helps MedSec teams integrate cybersecurity into medical device product development as well as assist hospitals address their cybersecurity. MedScan, the organization's software-enabled, medical device cybersecurity system, bolsters the security of hospitals and healthcare organizations by identifying, tracking, monitoring, and protecting their connected medical devices, offering real- time alerts to ensure network integrity. For more information, visit www.medsec.com or connect at https://www.linkedin.com/company/10907626/ and Twitter @MedSecTeam

Contact:
Henry Beaudin
VP, Operations
HenryBeaudin@medsec.com
(917) 494-0981

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medsec-establishes-new-healthcare-technology-cyber-risk-management-team-301579675.html

SOURCE MedSec

