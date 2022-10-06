U.S. markets close in 45 minutes

Medsender Partners with Kareo to Offer AI-Enabled Workflow Automation for Independent Healthcare Practices

·3 min read

Partnership with All-in-One Healthcare IT Platform Offers Healthcare Practices a Solution to Streamline Routine Workflows

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medsender, the leader in document automation for healthcare, announced today  a partnership with Kareo, a leading provider of cloud-based clinical and practice management software solutions for independent healthcare practices and billing companies. The partnership enables Kareo customers to access Medsender's suite of document automation tools enabling providers to streamline routine document workflows.

Medsender Partners with Kareo
Medsender Partners with Kareo

AI-Enabled automation company partners with leading EMR to streamline workflow communications.

Leveraging Medsender's integration with Kareo, users are able to:

  • Get unstructured documents automatically labeled and saved to the correct patient's charts. Medsender's artificial intelligence (AI) automatically reads, labels and fills in record details such as patient demographics and document category before adding them to the chart.

  • 1-click send documents from Kareo. Send to any fax number, email, or cell phone with one click. Practices save hours sending documents and worrying about lost referrals or faxes.

  • Fill, sign, and edit documents digitally. Add text, signatures, and stamps to any document with one click and easily request signatures electronically and securely.

"Healthcare today runs largely on unstructured data, which forces practices to spend hours every day performing manual, repetitive work to retrieve and process documents," said Zain Qayyum, Medsender's Co-founder and CEO. "With Medsender's AI platform, practices can automate these workflows within minutes, saving valuable time and resources. We are excited to partner with Kareo to offer this solution to their customers."

"With Kareo powered by Medsender, we're removing the friction for front-desk staff that's associated with document transfers and security concerns within the practice workflow," Carrie DeGroot, Vice President of Billing Solutions at Kareo, said. "Using this technology will enhance the provider-patient experience and improve operational efficiency."

Kareo and PatientPop announced they merged in 2021 to form Tebra. Together they offer a unified platform for independent practice success.

About Medsender

Medsender partners with healthcare providers and EMR companies to provide the leading automation platform for unstructured healthcare data. Medsender applies artificial intelligence and robotic process automation to sync data from unstructured sources into the corresponding patient charts, eliminating manual, repetitive tasks. For more information, visit www.medsender.com.

About Kareo

Kareo is a cloud-based healthcare technology platform built to meet the unique needs of independent practices in dozens of specialties. Today, Kareo helps over 85,000 providers in 50 states deliver outstanding patient care and run more efficient and profitable practices. The Kareo technology platform helps providers find more patients, manage patient care with a fully certified and easy-to-use EHR, and get paid quickly within a unified, easy-to-use solution. Kareo has received extensive industry recognition, including the 2021 Best in KLAS award for Small Practice Ambulatory EMR/PM Solutions, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, and a ranking at the top of Gartner's Leader Quadrant in the FrontRunners Software Analysis of EHR. Kareo's headquarters are based in Newport Beach, California. For more information, visit www.kareo.com.

Media Contact:

Medsender
press@medsender.com

Amanda Feld
Kareo
(310) 968-6831
amanda.feld@kareo.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medsender-partners-with-kareo-to-offer-ai-enabled-workflow-automation-for-independent-healthcare-practices-301643081.html

SOURCE Medsender

