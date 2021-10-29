Medtech Canada is pleased to announce Nicole DeKort as its next President and CEO

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Medtech Canada's Board of Directors announces that Nicole DeKort has been named as the association's next President and CEO, starting November 1, 2021.

"On behalf of Medtech Canada's Board of Directors, we are very pleased to have an individual of the calibre of Nicole DeKort as President and CEO of our association," says Dave O'Neil, Medtech Canada Board Chair and VP & Managing Director of Smith & Nephew Canada. "She is a tremendous advocate for the life-changing technology presented by our member companies to improve patient care, enhance our system sustainability, and transform Canada's health care systems. We are confident that our association will be well represented through her vision and strong leadership."

In her new role, Ms. DeKort will have oversight of the association's advocacy efforts in a variety of medical technology-focused areas, including enhancing the adoption of innovation in Canadian health care, transforming the procurement environment to provide greater focus on value, and working with Health Canada to continually improve the regulatory environment in Canada. She will also continue to grow the association's educational offerings for its members and stakeholders.

"Now – more than ever – there are immense opportunities for Canada, our provinces, and health systems across our country to ensure that the medical technologies that support our health system are included as a critical element while we work collectively to improve the health care of Canadians and address many of the challenges now facing our health systems," says Ms. DeKort. "I welcome this opportunity to play a leadership role in an industry that can drastically improve the lives of patients, while contributing to our economic growth by providing much-needed jobs to so many Canadians."

Prior to assuming the role of President and CEO, Ms. DeKort served as Medtech Canada's Vice President of Ontario and Marketing. She has also previously held leadership roles in the Office of the Premier of Ontario and the Ontario Minister of Health, and has served as the Executive Director of the Ontario Liberal Party.

Ms. DeKort will be succeeding Brian Lewis in the role, following his retirement after eleven years of leading Medtech Canada. Mr. Lewis will act as an advisor to the association until early in 2022.

About Medtech Canada

Medtech Canada is the national association representing the medical technology industry in Canada. Our association advocates for achieving patient access to leading edge, innovative technology solutions that provide valuable outcomes. Our members are committed to providing safe and innovative medical technologies that enhance the quality of patient care, improve patient access to health care, and help enable the sustainability of our health care system. The medical technology industry in Canada employs over 35,000 Canadians in approximately 1,500 facilities across the country.

